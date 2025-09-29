Make in Nigeria conferences and Exhibitions; PHCCIMA, others laud organisers for boosting SMES 

The Port Harcourt chamber of commerce industry Mines And Agriculture and other stakeholders have praised the organisers of the make in Nigeria conferences and exhibitions for their efforts and consistency in boosting the small and medium Enterprise( SMES) in Nigeria as well as patronages of Nigerian Made Goods.

They said this at the 15th edition of the event in Port Harcourt.

President of the chamber Dr Chinyere Woka said this during the opening ceremony of the 15th edition of the Make in Nigeria conferences and Exhibitions in Port Harcourt that for 15th years the event has not only boosted the development of the small and medium Enterprise SMES sector in the country, but also encouraged young people to become enterpreneurs.

The chamber president who was represented by Surveyor Emmanuel Ogbonda particularly praised the convener of the conference Mr Uche Onochie for his consistency within the past 15 years.

He said the annual conferences and exhibitions have not only showcased Nigerian products to the world but boosting its patronages

The phccima president also described the small and medium Enterprise as the pillar of economic development, stressing that the solution to the development of the Nigerian economy lies in the hands of the common people.

She also urged young people to embrace farming as it is the only way to go especially in Africa and Nigeria

Meanwhile leaders at the conference are canvassing for investment in smart agriculture inorder to attract young people.

They also call on young people to embrace farming and agriculture as the future of Nigeria and Africa as a whole depends on farming.

They said mass investment in agriculture by youths will make food available and cheaper

The leaders also stressed the need for Nigerians to patronize made in Nigeria goods instead of depending on foreign made goods.

Declaring the conference opened, it’s convener,Mr Uche Onochie said the future of Africa lies on smart farming and agriculture

He said technology driven agriculture will make farming appealing to the younger generation, describing farming as the future of Nigeria and Africa.

According to pastor Onochie, technology will make food cheaper as well as help farmers to deal with less stress, arguing that time has come for farmers to embracing technology to improve their farming.

Onochie who assured farmers at the event that the conference will amplify their voices , assured them of support.

The convener also stressed the need for young people to look in ward into agriculture and stressed the need for investment in storage system, manpower development and digital marketing of agricultural products.

He said the theme for the conference which was “future of Technology And Agriculture”will run for the next five years.

He also stressed the need for Nigerians to patronize make in Nigeria goods,

Also speaking the permanent secretary Rivers state Ministry of agriculture Mr Maurice Ogolo said his ministry is taking the issue of agriculture seriously.

He also encouraged young people to go into farming.

Others dignitaries at the event also called for introduction of technology into farming

They reasoned that without mechanization of agriculture, the nation will continue to experience food shortages.

By: John Bibor, Birane progress, Igwe Fortune