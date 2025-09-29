FG moves to avert fuel supply crisis, promises stability

The Federal Government on Sunday assured Nigerians that there would be no disruption in the supply of refined petroleum products, following concerns over the Naira-for-crude oil arrangement and disputes involving the Dangote Refinery.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance after a meeting of the Steering Committee of the Domestic Crude Oil and Refined Products Sales in Local Currency Initiative, the government stressed that energy security and stability in the downstream oil sector remained a top priority.

The committee, chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, said the recent reports of a suspension of the Naira-for-crude oil deal by the Dangote Refinery had been “amicably resolved.”

The statement added, “For the avoidance of doubt, the committee reassured that the crude oil for the Naira initiative will continue. It also assured that all outstanding issues, particularly the dispute between the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria and Dangote Refinery, are being addressed with urgency and in good faith.”

Also present at the meeting were the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Mr. Zacch Adedeji, who also chairs the Technical Committee; representatives of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, the Central Bank of Nigeria, Afreximbank, and the Dangote Refinery.

The government insisted that Nigerians should not expect scarcity or price instability.

“The Federal Government remains fully committed to ensuring energy security, protecting consumers, and maintaining stability in the domestic petroleum products market,” the statement noted.

By addressing labour concerns and reaffirming the continuity of its local currency crude oil sales initiative, the committee sought to calm growing public fears of another fuel crisis.

The Tide source earlier reported that the Dangote refinery said it has resumed the sale of fuel in naira.

In a memo sent to marketers on Saturday, a copy of which was made available to our correspondent, the refinery said this was due to the intervention of the naira-for-crude technical committee.

“Following the intervention of the Naira for Crude Technical Committee Chairman, we are pleased to inform you of the resumption of PMS sales in Naira commencing immediately.

“You may kindly proceed to place your orders in naira for both self-collection and free delivery of PMS to the earlier advised locations across the country. Thank you for your continued patronage,” the memo read.

In an earlier memo on Friday, the refinery announced the suspension of petrol sales in naira, effective from Sunday, September 28, 2025, citing the exhaustion of its crude-for-naira allocation as the reason.

However, the intervention of the Federal Government committee in charge of the naira-for-crude deal was said to have resolved the differences.

The Tide source also reported that the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria instructed its members nationwide to withdraw their services following the alleged mass dismissal of over 800 Nigerian workers by Dangote Refinery.

In a circular issued after an emergency National Executive Council meeting on Saturday, and signed by General Secretary Lumumba Okugbawa, the union accused the refinery of violating Nigeria’s labour laws, the Constitution, and International Labour Organisation conventions by dismissing workers for joining the association.

The NEC alleged the refinery had replaced the dismissed staff with “over 2,000 Indians,” calling the action “an affront to all workers in Nigeria.”

To press its demands, PENGASSAN directed members in field locations to down tools from Sunday, and ordered a total nationwide shutdown across offices, companies, institutions, and agencies from Monday.

The NEC further announced 24-hour prayer vigils and appealed for government intervention, declaring the strike will continue until the dismissed workers are reinstated.

However, with the intervention of the Federal Government, the strike might be called off.

But the company denied mass sacking. https://punchng.com/dangote-fumes-at-unions-order-to-ground-refinery/?amp

Management said the company was conducting an internal reorganisation to improve efficiency and insisted that the majority of its workforce remained Nigerian.

PENGASSAN’s action, if fully observed, risks disrupting supplies to the refinery and could have broader implications for downstream operations linked to the plant.