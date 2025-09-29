FG denies claims of systematic genocide against Christians

The Federal Government on Sunday dismissed claims by some international platforms and online commentators that terrorists in Nigeria are carrying out a systematic genocide against Christians.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, in a statement on Sunday, described the claims as false, divisive and harmful to Nigeria’s peace.

“The Federal Government strongly condemns and categorically refutes recent allegations by certain international platforms and online influencers suggesting that terrorists operating in Nigeria are engaged in a systematic genocide against Christians.

“Such claims are false, baseless, despicable, and divisive,” Idris said.

He stressed that Nigeria’s security challenges should not be misrepresented as religiously motivated.

“Portraying Nigeria’s security challenges as a targeted campaign against a single religious group is a gross misrepresentation of reality.

“While Nigeria, like many countries, has faced security challenges, including acts of terrorism perpetrated by criminals, couching the situation as a deliberate, systematic attack on Christians is inaccurate and harmful,” the minister added.

“Only last month, the top leadership of Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan — commonly known as ANSARU — was captured in a well-coordinated counter-terrorism operation,” the statement noted.

Idris further explained that over 700 convictions had been secured in the prosecution of Boko Haram suspects.

“In the fight against terrorism, Nigeria has made significant strides in prosecuting Boko Haram suspects.

“To date, we have successfully prosecuted seven batches of suspects, securing over 700 convictions,” he said.

He dismissed the genocide narrative as a distortion of Nigeria’s multi-religious reality, adding that the country’s leadership reflected inclusivity.

“Christianity is neither endangered nor marginalised in Nigeria. It is doubtful that foreign interlopers into Nigerian affairs are aware that the current heads of both the Armed Forces and the Police Force are Christians, a fact that underscores the inclusivity of our national leadership,” Idris stressed.

The minister also pointed to international recognition of Nigeria’s interfaith harmony.

“In March of this year, the inaugural Commonwealth Peace Prize was awarded to two Nigerian religious leaders, Rev. Dr. James Movel Wuye and Imam Dr. Muhammad Nurayn Ashafa, co-founders of the Interfaith Mediation Centre,” he said.

He urged international media and commentators to avoid sensationalism and divisive rhetoric, and instead support Nigeria’s efforts against terrorism.

“We urge the international media and other commentators to act with responsibility and have respect for facts.

“All stakeholders are advised to avoid ignorance, sensationalism, and divisive rhetoric, and instead support Nigeria’s ongoing efforts in the fight against terrorism and all forms of criminality,” Idris added.