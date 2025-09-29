Disclose appointment process of INEC chairman, SERAP tells Tinubu

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has urged President Bola Tinubu to disclose details of the selection and appointment process for the successor of the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu.

The Tide source reports that Yakubu’s tenure as INEC will end in November 2025.

Ahead of the tenure end, SERAP asked the President to reveal the number and names of candidates for INEC chairman and whether the Council of State has been consulted or would be consulted in making the appointment, as constitutionally required.

The rights group made this call in a letter by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, yesterday.

It charged Tinubu to use the opportunity of the appointment of a new INEC chairman to consider the replacement of three alleged members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who are Resident Electoral Commissioners, RECs and to nominate non-members of a political party in their place.

“The selection and appointment process for Mr Yakubu’s replacement cannot and should not be ‘a closed shop.’ A transparent and accountable process would serve legitimate public interests,” the letter partly read.