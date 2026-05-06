Reps Condemn Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians In S’Africa

The House of Representatives yesterday strongly condemned the latest wave of xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa, calling on the Federal Government to take immediate diplomatic and protective measures.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Donald Ojogo (APC, Ondo) and seconded by Billy Osawaru (APC, Edo) during plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

Lawmakers urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to immediately initiate diplomatic steps to halt the killings, while also calling on the administration of President Bola Tinubu to begin evacuation plans for Nigerians willing to leave South Africa.

In addition, the House recommended a review of bilateral relations between both countries, including a temporary suspension of business permits for South African companies operating in Nigeria.

Speaking on the motion, Ojogo said the scale and pattern of the violence had become deeply troubling.

“The fresh xenophobic violence currently ravaging South Africa has reached an alarming rate to the extent that Nigerian nationals in that country are being selectively targeted,” he said.

According to him, “The House is worried that the lives of two Nigerians, Ekpenyong Andrew and Amaramiro Emmanuel, were killed in separate incidents linked to rising anti-foreigner tensions.

“We are worried that Andrew was arrested on April 19, 2026, in Pretoria, following an alleged altercation with officials of the Tshwane Metro Police. His body was later discovered at the Pretoria Central Mortuary, while Emmanuel died from injuries sustained after being beaten by personnel of the South African National Defence Force on April 20, 2026.

“We are concerned that both incidents were shocking as they involved South African Security personnel. The killings came amid escalating xenophobic hostility, with a viral video showing threats, intimidation, and attempts by mobs to target foreign nationals.

“The House is also disturbed that the targeted attacks against Nigerian nationals. This is a demonstration of ingratitude, especially taking into cognisance of the roles of Nigeria in the struggle against apartheid in South Africa. The trajectory in South Africa is a recipe for anger and reprisals in Nigeria, and there is a need to prevent such.”

Seconding the motion, Osawaru stressed the urgency of intervention, warning that continued inaction could worsen the situation for Nigerians living in South Africa.

Following deliberations, the House mandated its Committee on Foreign Affairs and other relevant committees to work with the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria to establish a 24-hour emergency response desk and a legal aid fund for affected citizens.

Lawmakers also urged the Federal Government to develop and publicise a comprehensive evacuation contingency plan for Nigerians in volatile areas, including financial and logistical support for those willing to return home.

They further directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to “immediately summon the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria to convey Nigeria’s displeasure and demand a halt to the attack on Nigerians in South Africa, while demanding concrete/time-bound guarantees for the safety of Nigerians.”

The House added that Nigeria should review all bilateral agreements with South Africa, “including trade and aviation treaties, targeted economic measures, including temporary suspension of issuance of business permits to new South African companies, and a review of tax incentives enjoyed by existing South African firms in Nigeria, pending demonstrable steps by South Africa to halt these attacks, prosecute perpetrators and compensate victims.”

Xenophobic violence in South Africa has been a recurring source of diplomatic tension across Africa, particularly with Nigeria. Major outbreaks in 2008, 2015, and 2019 saw foreign nationals, many of them Nigerians, targeted in widespread attacks on homes, shops, and businesses.

The violence is often linked to economic frustration, high unemployment, and perceptions among some South Africans that foreign nationals are competing for limited jobs and opportunities.

Criminality narratives have also been used to stigmatise migrants, further fuelling hostility.

Nigeria has historically reacted strongly to such incidents, at times recalling envoys, evacuating citizens, and engaging in diplomatic protests. The issue remains especially sensitive given Nigeria’s support for South Africa during the anti-apartheid struggle, including financial and diplomatic backing to liberation movements.

The latest incidents, particularly those allegedly involving security personnel, have heightened concerns in Abuja about the safety of Nigerians abroad and the effectiveness of existing bilateral mechanisms meant to protect citizens in both countries.

With tensions rising once again, the House’s intervention reflects growing pressure on the Federal Government to move beyond condemnations and take firmer diplomatic and protective steps.