 Tinubu Commissions Bayelsa Gas Turbine, Other Projects Today

President Bola Tinubu is expected to inaugurate four legacy projects, including a state-owned gas turbine, during a one-day state visit to Bayelsa State, today.

To this effect, the Bayelsa State Government has declared Friday (today) a work-free day, and ordered the closure of markets ahead of the President’s visit.

The state Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, disclosed this yesterday in Yenagoa, the state capital.

She said, “As we all know that the state is ready and we are ready as a people to receive the father of the nation, our father and leader in the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, who will be in the state on a one-day visit to inaugurate four legacy projects.

“In view of this, the state government has declared tomorrow, Friday, April 10, 2026, a work-free day to enable workers and other residents of the State to participate in the programmes lined up for the one-day official visit to Bayelsa State.”

According to her, Tinubu is expected to inaugurate key projects during the visit, including a state-owned gas turbine at Opolo-Elebele, a 60-kilometre dual carriageway from Onopa to the LNG axis, and a 630-metre bridge linking Angiama to Oporoma in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

Koku-Obiyai urged residents, including traders, to comply with the directive and turn out to welcome the President.

The government said the measures were part of efforts to ensure a smooth and successful visit.

The Tide reports that Bayelsa is the third state President Tinubu will visit for project commissioning in the last one week.

The President was in Ogun State last Saturday to commission the Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport, Iperu, together with the state’s new airline, Gateway Airline, and its two newly acquired aircraft.

He also inaugurated logistics and trade infrastructure, and launched the Nigeria Customs Service’s N73bn hub that has a residential barracks, training college, warehouse and hospital.

The president also launched mobility, security and agriculture assets, including 1,000 electric motorcycles (EV bikes), and 80 units of security vehicles.

Tinubu was also in Lagos on Wednesday on a two-day state visit to commission key legacy projects of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.

Though represented by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, the president inaugurated the newly constructed Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge, Lagos State Geographic Information Service (LAGIS) building, and Lagos Multi-Agency Building in Alausa.

Other notable projects commissioned by the President were Lagos Fresh Food Hub in Abijo, Ajah, Tolu Schools Complex in Ajegunle, and Maracana Stadium, comprising 19 mini-football pitches, built side-by-side in Ajegunle.