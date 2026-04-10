Ogbakor Etche Demands Justice Over 1990 Umuechem Genocide

The Ogbakor Etche, an apex social-cultural organisation in Etche ethnic nationality, Rivers State, has demanded full justice and compensation for the people of Umuechem community over the genocide meted out against them by the Federal Government of Nigeria in November 1990.

The call was made during the Easter convention of Ogbakor Etche held at Umuechem community town hall, with the theme “Oil Exploration and Sand Dredging in Etche Nation”.

Addressing journalists, Ogbakor Etche President General, Dr. Silas Anyanwu, stated that the convention was premised on two issues: oil exploration turned exploitation and illicit sand dredging, which threaten the people’s existence.

Anyanwu, a senior lecturer at Rivers State University (RSU), noted that Umuechem was the second place where oil was discovered in the Niger Delta after Oloibiri in Bayelsa State in 1956, with over 250 producing oil wells and substantial gas deposits, yet no compensation has been given to the people since the 1990 massacre.

He pointed out that the convention provided an opportunity for discussions on issues concerning the people, adding that a book titled, “The Untold Story of the People of Umuechem,” will soon be released to draw attention to their plight.

The chairman of the 2026 Easter convention, Engr. Fortune Uchenna Obi, said the convention centered on the Umuechem crisis and illicit sand dredging in the area.

Obi called for teamwork to succeed in the fight against illicit sand dredging, stating that the struggle should be inclusive, not limited to community-based efforts.

He emphasized the need for concerted efforts to address the challenges facing Etche Nation, noting that the convention marked the mid-term appraisal of Etche Nation, and Ogbakor Etche, as the apex social-cultural organisation.

Guest lecturer, Prof. Hycient Ogunka Nwankwoala, highlighted the impacts of oil exploration and sand mining in Etche, noting that protecting the ecosystem is not anti-development but a foundation for lasting development.

Representative of Onye Ishi of Etche, His Eminence Ochie E.M.B Opurum, tasked Etche ethnic nationality on unity and peace, saying that no nation develops in an atmosphere of disunity and hatred.

Akujobi Amadi