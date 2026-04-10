Maternal Family Honours Rivers Chief of Staff, Two Others

The Chief of Staff, Rivers State Government House, Hon. Barr. Sonny Ewule, has described the reception organised for him by his maternal family as a call for more services to the State.

Ewule’s maternal family, the Obinna family, in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, on Easter Monday, held a warm reception to celebrate his appointment as Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor.

He described the reception as humble and a powerful reminder to his roots and service to the State.

“I am honoured by the reception put together by my maternal home, the Obinna family, to celebrate my appointment as Chief of Staff,” he said.

The Chief of Staff noted that the occasion was not only a celebration of his achievement but also a shared moment of pride with other distinguished personalities who were recognised alongside him.

Among those honoured at the reception were Chief Medical Director of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), Professor Chituru G. Orluwene, and Commissioner I, Local Government Service Commission, Hon. Lady Christabel Ego Johnson.

Ewule said their presence added prestige to the event and underscored the spirit of collective accomplishment and service to the state.

Reflecting on his journey, he remarked, “Moments like this remind me of where I started,” stressing the importance of staying grounded despite occupying a high public office.

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to family members, friends, and well-wishers who turned out in large numbers to celebrate with him.

“I’m sincerely grateful for the love and support from family, friends, and everyone who came out to celebrate with us,” he said.

He further acknowledged that such overwhelming support serves as a source of encouragement and motivation in the discharge of his duties.

“It means a lot, and it only strengthens my resolve to serve well and make a real difference,” he added.

The Chief of Staff assured that he would remain committed to the ideals of good governance, accountability, and service to the people of Rivers State.

He emphasized that the honour bestowed on him by his people would not be taken for granted, pledging to justify the confidence reposed in him.

The reception, which attracted dignitaries from various walks of life, was marked by goodwill messages, cultural displays, and a renewed sense of unity and pride among members of the Obinna family and the wider community.

King Onunwor