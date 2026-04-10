RSG Seeks Horticulturists’ Partnership To Restore Garden City Status

The Rivers State Government has called for stronger collaboration with horticulturists as part of renewed efforts to restore the aesthetic appeal and environmental quality of Port Harcourt, in line with its urban renewal agenda.

The Commissioner for Urban Development, Sir Amairagha Edward Hart, made the call during an interactive session with private horticulturists and flower dealers at his office in Port Harcourt, recently.

He said the present administration remains committed to reviving the famed Garden City status of the state capital through deliberate policies and strategic partnerships, noting that professionals in horticulture have a key role to play in achieving that vision.

The Commissioner stressed that the state government is placing high premium on environmental sustainability, beautification of public spaces, and the creation of a serene urban atmosphere that reflects global best practices.

The Commissioner urged horticulturists to align their operations with government’s urban development guidelines, adding that their expertise and experience are essential in transforming Port Harcourt into a model city.

According to him, the collaboration will not only enhance the city’s visual appeal but also contribute to improved environmental health and economic opportunities for practitioners in the sector.

He, however, cautioned against practices that undermine urban order, particularly the obstruction of walkways and indiscriminate occupation of public spaces meant for other uses.

Hart emphasized that while the government encourages business growth, such activities must be carried out in a manner that supports urban planning objectives and promotes public convenience.

In a move to further support the sector, he disclosed plans by the Ministry to establish a dedicated “Flower Village” that will serve as a central hub for horticulturists and flower dealers across the state capital.

He explained that the proposed initiative is aimed at restoring sanity to the use of walkways and road corridors, while also creating a structured environment that will enhance business operations and boost revenue generation.

Responding on behalf of the practitioners, Evang. Caroline Nabo highlighted some of the challenges faced by horticulturists, including theft of plants and materials by scavengers and scrap metal dealers.

She appealed to the state government for intervention to safeguard their investments, even as she and other stakeholders commended the Ministry’s proactive steps and pledged their support towards the successful greening and beautification of Port Harcourt.

King Onunwor