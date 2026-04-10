TUC Demands Subsidy To Cushion Rising Fuel Prices 

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC ) has called on the Federal Government to deploy excess crude oil revenue to subsidise local refineries as a way of cushioning the impact of rising fuel prices on Nigerians.

President of the Congress, Festus Osifo, who made the call during a press briefing in Abuja, yesterday, warned that the price of Premium Motor Spirit could climb to as high as N2,000 per litre if urgent measures are not taken.

Osifo said the persistent increase in the pump price of petrol, driven by global crude oil price volatility and exchange rate challenges, has worsened the economic hardship faced by Nigerian workers.

The TUC leader attributed the surge partly to international developments, including tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran, which have affected global oil supply dynamics.

Osifo also linked the rising cost of petrol to the depreciation of the naira, warning that the continued weakening of the currency is compounding inflationary pressures and reducing the real value of workers’ earnings.

To address the situation, the TUC president proposed that the government should utilise excess revenue generated when crude oil prices exceed the budget benchmark to support local refining.

He explained that with the 2024 budget benchmarked at $64.85 per barrel, any price above that threshold results in additional revenue shared by the three tiers of government, adding that at least 60 per cent of such excess funds should be channelled into subsidising crude supplied to domestic refineries, including the Dangote Refinery and other modular refineries.

He also urged authorities to take deliberate steps to stabilise the currency, noting that exchange rate stability would significantly reduce the cost of imported energy and other goods.

The TUC said it would formally communicate its proposals to the Federal Government, including the Presidency, with a view to ensuring the prompt implementation of measures to ease the hardship facing Nigerians.

He said, “Today, the cost of petrol is heading towards N2,000 per litre, depending on the part of the country that you are in. It has deeply affected the purchasing power of the salaries that we earn as Nigerian workers.

“Let the government take that excess fund that was never budgeted for, take at least 60 per cent of it, and use it to subsidise the crude being supplied to Dangote Refinery.

“The same should be done for Dangote Refinery and all modular refineries, where crude is supplied to them at that subsidised rate.

“Take the difference from the excess crude revenue, take about 60 per cent of it, and use it to subsidise the price at which crude is supplied to the refinery.

“When you subsidise crude, it cannot be abused because you are subsidising production directly. When that is done, we are going to see an immediate reduction in the price of petroleum products.”