Monarch Condemns Disbandment Of OSPAC In Ikuru Town

The Okan Ama of Ikuru Town in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, King Aaron Miller Ikuru, has faulted the disbandment of a local security outfit known as OSPAC by the Chairman of Andoni Local Government Council, Hon Prince Lucky Otuo.

It would be recalled that following the killing of one Patrick Franklin Ibiamu, the council chairman announced the disbandment of the security outfit in the community.

Speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt, King Ikuru said it was not within the power of the Andoni council chairman to disband the local security outfit since the operation of OSPAC in Ikuru Town has the approval of the Inspector General of Police( IGP).

He said the IGP particularly approved the operation of OSPAC in Ikuru Town for his personal safety and security, saying by the disbandment, he no longer feels safe going to his kingdom.

“OSPAC is a local security outfit deployed with the official approval of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for my personal protection of which no one can deny me that constitutional rights and privileges. Or is someone planning to kidnap me for the second time or conspiring to chase me out of my kingdom? “he queried.

The king, who condemned the killing of Patrick Franklin Ibiamu, however, said the incident has nothing to do with OSPAC operation in Ikuru Town, saying the alleged perpetrator even though a member of the security outfit, committed the heinous act on his own.

According to Ikuru, who is also the chairman of the Andoni Area Council of Traditional Rulers, the incident stemmed from a violent confrontation involving the late Ibiamu and others previously accused of participating in force juju oath taking and kidnapping within the community, leading to violence attack which resulted in serious injury and his eventual death.

He said some of the accused are already in the custody of the police for criminal investigation

Meanwhile, some indigenes of the community have called for government’s intervention to protect lives and property in the community.

They said this during a protest over the alleged killing of Ibiamu by a member of OSPAC.

By: John Bibor