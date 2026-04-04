Nation
ICT Centre Set To Be Establish In Omuku
An Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centre is set to be established in Omoku, ogba/egbema /ndoni local government area of Rivers state .
The initiative is being championed by the Omoku People’s Forum, a global association of Omoku elites, under the leadership of its President-General, Dr. George Ada Ubah.
As part of efforts to ensure the successful execution of the project, a prominent son of Omoku, Chief (Barr.) Dennis Masi, has been appointed by the Forum as the Chairman of the ICT Centre Project Committee, entrusted with the responsibility of coordinating and driving the initiative to fruition. Upon completion, the ICT Centre is expected to serve as a major hub for the training and empowerment of youths in digital and technological skills, equipping them to actively participate in the increasingly technology-driven global environment.
The project is also widely regarded as a significant step towards positioning Omoku as an emerging ICT hub within Rivers State, fostering innovation, digital literacy, and economic development in the region.
Nation
Concerned Rivers Chiefs For Peace And Development Denies Political Affiliations
Concerned Rivers Chiefs For Peace And Development has said it formation was not politically motivated or has any links to political parties or candidates.
The group which said this at a media briefing at Abuloma in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area said it’s formation has nothing to do with politics.
According to the text for the briefing jointly signed by Chief Boma Kele Oyika it’s chairman and Chief Inemo T Ikama Deputy Secretary General said the organization is expected to focus on conflict Resolution, community engagement, collaboration with government and private sector actors
‘it mandate also includes promoting peace building initiative, supporting local economic empowerment programms and strengthening traditional institutions in our state and beyond as partners in governance ”
It said the body is led by a team of respected traditional leaders serving as trustees
“Their collective leadership reflects a blend of experience cultural authority and grassroots connection
“Key elements considered vital for addressing long standing,socio economic and security challenges in the region”
The release further says ” the formation of this organization comes at a time when communities in Rivers state continue to navigate between issues ranging from youth unemployment, environmental concerns and intermittent conflicts amongst the traditional rulers and beyond
“By bringing together influential traditional figures under a unified platform, the group aims at serving as stabilizing force while advocating for inclusive development policies ” it said
It also described its emergence as a new chapter in grass roots leadership and regional development
Earlier, chairman of the body, Chief Boma Kele Oyika said the organization will work with relevant authorities to promote peaceful coexistence in the state, reduce crime and promote economic development.
He said it is open to all Chiefs from the 23 local government areas.
Nation
NDCCTMA, NDDC MDS Challenge Niger Delta Indigenes on Investment in The Region
The Chairman of The Nigeria Delta Chamber of Commerce, Trade, Mines and Agriculture NDCCTMA,Ambassador Idaere Gogo Ogan and the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC ) Dr Samuel Ogbuku have challenged Niger Delta entrepreneurs to close the gap in Gross Demostic Products (GDP) differences between the region and that of the South Western part of the country by coming home to invest.
The two leaders spoke at a business round table organized by NDDCTMA in Port Harcourt
Chairman of NDDCTMA Ambassador Idaere Gogo Ogan, said to close the gap between the south west region which he said has a GDP seize of about #59 trillion and that of the Niger Delta which is about #34 trillion was to massively invest in the region.
He said no other persons can do this except sons and daughters from the region.
“For me I believe in statistics,I believe in data and everyday I looked at the data concerning development in Nigeria and from the GDP point of view, the South West has #59 trillion, that is the seize of the south west region economy, the second region following them is the Niger Delta region with GDP seize of #34 trillion,so there is a yearning gap of #25 trillion that separates the south west and the Niger Delta region, that is why we are here”
Ogan said the region has the capacity to close the gap and even surpassed it but regretted that indigenes of the region have chosen to ignore it in terms of investment.
“We need to close that gap .If we close that gap and even surpassed it,all the negative problems of militancy and unemployment will automatically erase “he said
Ogan said the event was organized to remind the people that past efforts of militancy and agitations have not led the region to any where
“That is why we are gathered here in this room “he said.
Also speaking Managing Director/Chief Executive officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission( NDDC) Dr Samuel Ogbuku urged indigenes of the region not to use the problem of insecurity as an excuse to continue to deny the region of investment as every part of the country have in one time or the other experienced crisis.
Ogbuku said most indigenes have displayed high level of unpatriotism towards the region by taking investments that would have benefited the people to either Lagos or Abuja.
“With little threat we have left the city,we have gone to Lagos,we have moved our families to Abuja and Lagos
“If you go round GRA all the property, you will see,”to let to let”most of them are now empty “he said.
The NDDC MD said despite the fact that people from the region are doing well in the oil and gas, banking and other sectors, its impact are not being felt at home because they are stationed outside the region.
He said time has come for potential investors from the region to have a change of heart by coming home to invest.
John Bibor
Nation
Nile University Hosts ICA Nigeria First National Confab On Global Communication
The Nile University of Nigeria has successfully hosted the maiden National Conference of the International Communication Association (ICA) Nigeria Chapter, drawing scholars, policymakers, and media professionals to examine emerging global communication trends and Africa’s positioning within them.
The two-day conference, themed, “Global Communication Shifts and Implications for Africa,” took place from March 24 to 25, 2026, at Nile University of Nigeria in Abuja. The event marked the first national gathering of the ICA Nigeria Chapter since its inauguration in March 2023, making it a historic milestone for communication scholarship on the continent.
Delivering a welcome address on behalf of the Vice Chancellor of Nile University, Prof. Dilli Dogo, the Head of Mass Communication Department, Dr. Jacob Suemo, described the conference as a “clarion call to reimagine Africa’s place in the global communication landscape,” emphasising the institution’s commitment to academic excellence and innovation.
The conference convened leading international scholars, including ICA President, Prof Thomas Hanitzsch and REACH Committee Chair, Prof Noshir Contractor, alongside other notable academics such as Prof Srivi Ramasubramanian, Dominique Brossard, and Prof. Raka Shome. Representatives from ICA chapters in India, Indonesia, and Kenya also participated, reinforcing the global outlook of the gathering.
Participants engaged in keynote sessions, panel discussions, and paper presentations addressing critical themes such as artificial intelligence, climate change communication, media systems, governance, and digital transformation. These discussions reflected the broader aim of the conference to interrogate how global communication shifts affect African societies, institutions, and development pathways.
A key highlight of the conference was a strategic panel session titled, “Is Africa Ready for ICA26?” which assessed the continent’s readiness for deeper global engagement ahead of the ICA International Conference scheduled for June 2026.
The event featured over 50 research presentations from scholars across Nigerian institutions, showcasing diverse perspectives on communication research and practice. It also attracted major stakeholders in government and media, including representatives of the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, the News Agency of Nigeria, and the Nigeria Press Council. Discussions underscored the importance of strategic communication in national development and Africa-driven narratives in global discourse.
A major outcome of the conference was the leadership transition within the ICA Nigeria Chapter. Professor Desmond Okocha emerged as the new Chair, succeeding the founding Chair, Dr. Ekaete George. The transition was described as a step toward consolidating the association’s growth and expanding its influence across Nigeria’s academic and media landscape.
Organised in collaboration with academic institutions including Bingham University, University of Cross River State, Nasarawa State University, and the University of Calabar, the conference also featured participation from the West Africa Broadcast and Media Academy (WABMA) as a partner and sponsor.
The ICA Nigeria Chapter noted that the conference provided a vital platform for intellectual exchange, collaboration, and policy dialogue, positioning Nigeria as a key player in global communication research and practice.
The second edition of the ICA Nigeria National Conference is scheduled for March 2027, building on the success of the inaugural event.
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