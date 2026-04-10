WHD:HYPREP Reaffirms Commitment To Public Health In Ogoni

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project(HYPREP) has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to delivering efficient and accessible public health services in Ogoni communities as the world marks the 2026 World Health Day.

In a statement signed by the Project Coordinator, Prof Nenibarini Zabbey on Tuesday, April 7, to commemorate the day, HYPREP said its efforts align with its core mandate and recommendations of the United Nations Environment Programme, emphasising that quality healthcare should be accessible to all without discrimination.

The Project noted that this year’s theme, “Together for Health: Stand with Science,” highlights the need for collective action in addressing global health challenges and improving public health outcomes. It stressed that no individual should be left behind in the pursuit of affordable and accessible healthcare services.

Zabbey further reiterated HYPREP’s commitment to implementing UNEP’s recommendation for a comprehensive medical study to monitor the health of Ogoni residents over time. As part of this initiative, he said the Project has engaged the International Agency for Research on Cancer under the World Health Organisation to conduct a globally recognised Human Biomonitoring Study in the region.

In addition to ongoing research, HYPREP highlighted its interventions aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery in Ogoni. These include the provision of modern medical equipment to selected hospitals, installation of solar-powered electricity systems, and donation of ambulances to enhance emergency response services.

HYPREP also pointed to the construction of key health facilities, including a 100-bed Ogoni Specialist Hospital and a 43-bed Cottage Hospital, as part of its broader strategy to improve healthcare infrastructure. According to the Project Coordinator, these projects reflect the adoption of a “One Health” approach that integrates human, environmental, and animal health considerations.

He, therefore, called on residents to take advantage of available healthcare services and adopt healthy lifestyles, while also stressing the importance of collaboration among health institutions to address prevailing health concerns.

He further underscored the need to rebuild public trust in scientific evidence, combat misinformation, and promote policies driven by data and research.

Zabbey commended traditional rulers, community leaders, and residents of Ogoni for their cooperation and active participation in HYPREP’s health initiatives, describing their support as vital to the success of ongoing projects.

The Project assured that it would continue to strengthen health systems, build local capacity, and provide data-driven solutions to improve long-term public health outcomes in the region.