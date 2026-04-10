Haniel Jack Foundation Awards Five Rivers Indigenes Scholarship

The Ibanibo Haniel Jack Foundation has awarded scholarships to five Rivers State indigenes in different tertiary institutions.

The scholarship programme was announced on Easter Sunday by Rev. Dr. Samuel Wachukwu, who is also the presiding pastor of Redeemer Baptist Church, at No. 44/46 Lumumba Street, Mile Two Diobu, in Port Harcourt.

Speaking, the chairman of the occasion, Barrister Karibi George, advised the recipients to justify the scholarship by ensuring that they put in their best and finish at the expected time.

George reminded them that opportunity comes but once and they should take advantage of the opportunity that comes their way judiciously.

“Those of you who are beneficiaries of this scholarship should also remember to help others and the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“I advise you to justify the opportunity given to you and make the man who gave you the scholarship, yourself, and your family proud,” Barrister George said.

He explained that the scholarship spans undergraduate and postgraduate levels in various high institutions in Nigeria. He thanks Sir Jack for the gesture.

The scholarship is to promote education in our society, most especially for Rivers indigenes, and equally assist those who cannot immediately afford tuition fees.

It will interest you to know that

The scholarship was borne out of God’s blessings, and this is a way to give back to the society. Besides, two of the beneficiaries are direct employees of the chairman of the foundation, sir.

Ibanibo Haniel Jack, who is also the chief executive officer (CEO) of White House Hotel, in Port Harcourt.

Chief Prezi Diffa, while presenting the awards, commended Sir Ibanibo Haniel Jack, who has deemed it necessary to give back to society.

Chief Diffa equally advised the beneficiaries to take their academics seriously and count themselves lucky.

“The man who has given you this scholarship wants to better your lives, so please put in every effort to ensure you finish the school with flying colors,” Chief Diffa said.

The beneficiaries are Isoboye Haniel Douglas, Naomi Douglas, Charles Batubo, Ajé Sokari, and

Dakoru Owen Amachree.

Tonye Orabere