Rumuji Youth Leader Condemns Protest, Disowns Alleged Government Empowerment Claim

The Youth President of Rumuji Community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon. Emeka S. Igwe, has condemned the recent protest to the Government House and Greenville NLNG Limited, allegedly instigated by one Anele Ogbu.

In a press statement signed by him and made available to journalists in Port Harcourt, Igwe dissociated the Rumuji community from the protest, describing it as counterproductive and not sanctioned by his office.

He also dismissed claims that the Rivers State Government is planning to empower over 100 youths in Odegu Kingdom and other communities in Emohua Local Government Area, stating that he has no knowledge of such an initiative.

Igwe warned Anele Ogbu to desist from actions capable of inciting unrest in the area, alleging that misleading information has been consistently circulated to deceive unsuspecting members of the public.

He expressed concern over what he described as a growing trend of misinformation, noting that if the purported government empowerment programme were genuine, it would have been officially communicated through appropriate government channels.

According to him, as the youth president of Rumuji, he would have been duly informed and mobilised youths from the community to participate in such a programme if it truly existed.

Igwe further questioned the credibility of the claims, arguing that an initiative of such magnitude targeting at least 100 youths per community across Emohua would not be disseminated informally by a single individual.

He reiterated that the protest did not emanate from his office and maintained that Anele Ogbu lacked the authority to mobilise youths on behalf of the Rumuji community.

The youth leader also alleged that an ongoing arson case involving Ogbu has contributed to tension and unrest in the community, further deepening divisions among residents.

He explained that the purpose of the statement was to clarify the situation, correct what he described as false narratives, and calm rising tensions in the area.

Igwe urged parents and guardians to caution their wards against being misled into participating in activities that could lead to unnecessary conflicts.

He also advised the general public to verify information from credible sources before acting on it, stressing the need for vigilance in the face of increasing misinformation.

“It is important for people to ask critical questions and avoid being drawn into actions that may have serious consequences,” he said.

The Rumuji youth president reaffirmed his commitment to promoting peace and constructive engagement within the community.

John Bibor