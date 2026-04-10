World Health Day: Rivers Govt Urges Regular Medical Check-Ups, Healthy Living

The Rivers State Government has called on residents to prioritize regular medical check-ups as part of efforts to promote healthier living and prevent disease.

This message was contained in a statement issued by the Rivers State Ministry of Health in Port Harcourt to commemorate the 2026 World Health Day.

The statement, signed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Prof. Justina Jumbo, urged citizens to rely on credible health information from institutions such as the World Health Organization and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, as well as other verified media outlets.

Jumbo emphasized the importance of adopting scientifically proven health practices, including regular handwashing with soap and clean water for at least 20 seconds, the use of hand sanitizers where necessary, and proper respiratory hygiene such as covering the mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing.

She further advised residents to ensure that children receive routine vaccinations, maintain a balanced diet, reduce the intake of salt, sugar, and unhealthy fats, and consume safe, clean water.

The Permanent Secretary also encouraged regular physical activity, recommending at least 30 minutes of exercise most days, while discouraging prolonged periods of inactivity. She stressed the need for adherence to prescribed treatments, avoidance of tobacco use and harmful drugs, and moderation in alcohol consumption.

In addition, Jumbo highlighted the importance of sleeping under insecticide-treated mosquito nets to prevent malaria, maintaining proper sanitation and waste disposal, and managing stress through adequate rest, relaxation, and social support.

Speaking on this year’s theme, “Together for Health: Stand with Science,” she called on individuals, families, communities, and governments to collaborate and rely on scientific knowledge to improve overall health and well-being.

“Science has helped us achieve remarkable progress in healthcare—from vaccines that protect our children to medicines that treat diseases and public health practices that prevent outbreaks,” she said.

She, however, noted that the benefits of science can only be fully realized when people trust accurate information and make informed health decisions.

“Standing with science means listening to trained health professionals, following proven health guidelines, rejecting misinformation and harmful myths, and supporting vaccination, hygiene, and preventive care,” Jumbo added.

The Permanent Secretary further disclosed that the Ministry of Health, under the leadership of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, has recently employed trained health professionals into the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital and the Hospital Management Board to strengthen healthcare delivery.

She urged residents to make health facilities their first point of call whenever they experience any health challenges and called for greater support for healthcare workers who continue to dedicate their lives to saving others.

By John Bibor