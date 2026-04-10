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World Health Day: Rivers Govt Urges Regular Medical Check-Ups, Healthy Living
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Haniel Jack Foundation Awards Five Rivers Indigenes Scholarship
The Ibanibo Haniel Jack Foundation has awarded scholarships to five Rivers State indigenes in different tertiary institutions.
The scholarship programme was announced on Easter Sunday by Rev. Dr. Samuel Wachukwu, who is also the presiding pastor of Redeemer Baptist Church, at No. 44/46 Lumumba Street, Mile Two Diobu, in Port Harcourt.
Speaking, the chairman of the occasion, Barrister Karibi George, advised the recipients to justify the scholarship by ensuring that they put in their best and finish at the expected time.
George reminded them that opportunity comes but once and they should take advantage of the opportunity that comes their way judiciously.
“Those of you who are beneficiaries of this scholarship should also remember to help others and the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.
“I advise you to justify the opportunity given to you and make the man who gave you the scholarship, yourself, and your family proud,” Barrister George said.
He explained that the scholarship spans undergraduate and postgraduate levels in various high institutions in Nigeria. He thanks Sir Jack for the gesture.
The scholarship is to promote education in our society, most especially for Rivers indigenes, and equally assist those who cannot immediately afford tuition fees.
It will interest you to know that
The scholarship was borne out of God’s blessings, and this is a way to give back to the society. Besides, two of the beneficiaries are direct employees of the chairman of the foundation, sir.
Ibanibo Haniel Jack, who is also the chief executive officer (CEO) of White House Hotel, in Port Harcourt.
Chief Prezi Diffa, while presenting the awards, commended Sir Ibanibo Haniel Jack, who has deemed it necessary to give back to society.
Chief Diffa equally advised the beneficiaries to take their academics seriously and count themselves lucky.
“The man who has given you this scholarship wants to better your lives, so please put in every effort to ensure you finish the school with flying colors,” Chief Diffa said.
The beneficiaries are Isoboye Haniel Douglas, Naomi Douglas, Charles Batubo, Ajé Sokari, and
Dakoru Owen Amachree.
Tonye Orabere
Nation
WHD:HYPREP Reaffirms Commitment To Public Health In Ogoni
The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project(HYPREP) has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to delivering efficient and accessible public health services in Ogoni communities as the world marks the 2026 World Health Day.
In a statement signed by the Project Coordinator, Prof Nenibarini Zabbey on Tuesday, April 7, to commemorate the day, HYPREP said its efforts align with its core mandate and recommendations of the United Nations Environment Programme, emphasising that quality healthcare should be accessible to all without discrimination.
The Project noted that this year’s theme, “Together for Health: Stand with Science,” highlights the need for collective action in addressing global health challenges and improving public health outcomes. It stressed that no individual should be left behind in the pursuit of affordable and accessible healthcare services.
Zabbey further reiterated HYPREP’s commitment to implementing UNEP’s recommendation for a comprehensive medical study to monitor the health of Ogoni residents over time. As part of this initiative, he said the Project has engaged the International Agency for Research on Cancer under the World Health Organisation to conduct a globally recognised Human Biomonitoring Study in the region.
In addition to ongoing research, HYPREP highlighted its interventions aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery in Ogoni. These include the provision of modern medical equipment to selected hospitals, installation of solar-powered electricity systems, and donation of ambulances to enhance emergency response services.
HYPREP also pointed to the construction of key health facilities, including a 100-bed Ogoni Specialist Hospital and a 43-bed Cottage Hospital, as part of its broader strategy to improve healthcare infrastructure. According to the Project Coordinator, these projects reflect the adoption of a “One Health” approach that integrates human, environmental, and animal health considerations.
He, therefore, called on residents to take advantage of available healthcare services and adopt healthy lifestyles, while also stressing the importance of collaboration among health institutions to address prevailing health concerns.
He further underscored the need to rebuild public trust in scientific evidence, combat misinformation, and promote policies driven by data and research.
Zabbey commended traditional rulers, community leaders, and residents of Ogoni for their cooperation and active participation in HYPREP’s health initiatives, describing their support as vital to the success of ongoing projects.
The Project assured that it would continue to strengthen health systems, build local capacity, and provide data-driven solutions to improve long-term public health outcomes in the region.
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