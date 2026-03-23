NUPRC Commits To Tackling Gas Seepage 

Sequel to the gas seepage incident in Bille community, Degema Local Government Area of Rivers state, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has restated iits unwavering commitment to addressing the situation in line with established regulatory standards and global best practice.

In a statement signed by its Chief Executive, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, the Commission expressed deep concern over the gas bubbling incident noting that the development has raised serious public safety and environmental concerns.

According to the Commission, preliminary findings and observations from the site suggest that the gas seepage may be linked to a subsurface occurrence, potentially triggered by a range of geological or geotechnical factors.

Eyesan disclosed that detailed geological and geotechnical investigations are currently underway to ascertain the exact cause of the seepage.

The statement said “Following notification of the incident, the Commission immediately activated a coordinated technical response, working closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure a thorough, fact-based investigation.

“The ongoing study is aimed at determining the nature and extent of the gas seepage, identifying its source and possible causes, and recommending both immediate and long-term mitigation measures”.

The Commission emphasized that the safety of the community, protection of the environment, and the health and wellbeing of residents remain its top priorities.

It also reassured the people of Bille Community of its resolve to ensure that all necessary actions are taken promptly and in accordance with applicable regulations.

Empathizing with the affected community, the Commission acknowledged residents’ concerns and advised them to maintain their commendable level of responsibility.

While urging strict adherence to all safety precautions and public health directives issued by relevant authorities, the Commission assured continued efforts in working diligently with all stakeholders to fully understand the incident and implement effective solutions that guarantee long-term sustainability.

By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu