Rivers
Foundation Distribute Bags N5m Worth Christmas Gifts In Bundu Ama
Armslent Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO), in Rivers State, has distributed Christmas gifts worth over N5million to aged mothers, orphans and less privileged persons in Belema, Bundu Ama (Community) in Port Harcourt Local Government Area (PHALGA).
The Foundation also gave cash gifts of N150,000 to the Community.
Presenting the gift items, comprising 5 bags of rice,10 Cartons of indomie noodles,10 Gallons of groundnut oil, 3 bags of salt and cartons of maggie cubes, to Chairman of the Community, David Oba, and the community leaders, the founder of Armslent Foundation, Comrade Richard Boma Briggs, said the foundation decided to show love and togetherness to the community by providing the gifts.
He noted that the provision was part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to the community aimed at alleviating poverty and create a sense of belonging as Christian faithfuls celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.
Briggs described Bundu Ama as one of its pillars in partnership, stressing that the foundation was inspired by the spirit of love to impact and rejoice with the residents of the community.
“The foundation was moved by the spirit of Christmas to give these gifts and rejoice with the people of community”, Briggs said.
Accompanied by the Managing Director of the Foundation, Richard Osigbo, and other top Executive Members, Briggs called on the leaders of the community to always pray for the foundation, promising that in 2026, it would embark on a tangible project at UPE Modern Primary School Waterfront, Bundu Ama.
Receiving the items, Chairman of Bundu Ama, David Oba, thanked the foundation for empowering the less privileged persons, assisting physically challenged persons, and aged mothers in the past.
“The foundation had done a lot for this community and today we are witnessing these gift items for the Christmas celebration”,he emphasised.
He called on the leaders of the community, women group, youths and residents to emulate the humanitarian gestures of the foundation and pleaded that they also borrow a leaf from the gesture,in order to also give to society whenever they can.
Earlier the leaders of Belema Bundu Ama, led by Oba, former Chairman, Benneth Kalio, and Secretary, Promise Mangibo, presented an Award of Excellence to the Founder of the Foundation for his Humanitarian and selfless service to the community.
Highlight of the event was the offering of a special prayer to the management of the foundation by aged mothers, youths and leadership of the community.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Rivers
NGO Builds Awareness On Digital Violence Against Women, Girls
As part of activities marking 16 Days of Activism, A Non-Governmental Organizatio (NGO), OLEGH, has organised a one-day awareness creation workshop on digital violence against women and girls, for civil society and media groups in Rivers State.
OLEGH’s Executive Director, Henry Eferebo, said the programme was intended to draw attention to the theme for the 2025 16 Days of Activism tagged, “Unite To End Digital Violence against all Women and Girls.”
Eferebo said the event is an annual global campaign that focuses on violence against women, affords persons and groups all over the world the opportunity to embark on activities aimed at eliminating all forms of women and gender abuse.
“As individuals, we don’t pay attention to the things we see on the social media. We pay less attention to the abuse on the internet. Today, you can abuse a woman or a man physically, emotionally and otherwise, and go scot-free”, he noted.
According to him, women and girls have suffered the most from online violence and cyber-bullying, particularly on platforms such as TikTok, making them ready victims online and offline.
“So, in line with the United Nations principle on 16 Days of Activism and this year’s theme, there is a need for OLEGH Center to create awareness on issues resulting from the online abuse of women and girls.
“We decided to bring in a resource person who will tell us how to avoid being abused online”, he said.
He urged participants at the event to put hands together, rise up and speak against digital violence online.
The NGO’s arrow head, also explained that OLEGH was working towards creating an online help-desk for victims of online abuse and digital violence.
He urged participants to improve their security awareness while online, and adopt security protocols that would protect them in the digital space.
The Resource Person, Jacob Iniodu, in a paper titled, “Understanding Digital Abuse within the 16 Days of Activism”, listed forms of online violence to include, cyber-bullying, dozing, cyber-stalking, and invasion of privacy.
By: King Onunwor
Rivers
Youths Condemn Killings In Andoni
The Obolo Youth Coalition, Rivers State Chapter, has condemned the recent spate of killings in Andoni Local Government Area, describing the renewed insecurity as alarming and constituting a threat to peace and stability in the area.
In a statement signed by its Chairman, Comr. Jonathan J. Eyina, the group expressed deep concern over what it described as brutal and senseless acts of violence, while extending condolences to the families of the victims.
The coalition said the resurgence of insecurity in Andoni has continued to undermine communal harmony and called for urgent steps to halt the trend before it escalates further.
It appealed to youths in the area to shun violence and embrace peace, stressing the need for tolerance, mutual respect and collective responsibility in safeguarding the community.
According to the group, restoring peace in Andoni requires a coordinated approach involving government, security agencies, community leaders and residents to identify and address the root causes of insecurity.
It noted that increased security presence, improved intelligence gathering, and sustained community engagement are critical to preventing further violence, adding that underlying social and economic challenges must also be addressed.
The coalition called on the Andoni Local Government Chairman, Hon. Lucky Promise-Otua, the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Joseph Fubara, and the Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju Adewole, to take decisive actions to restore security.
It further demanded that those responsible for the killings be apprehended and prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.
By: King Onunwor
Rivers
Ex-Radio Rivers Staff Emerges King In Ogbogolo Kingdom
A former staff of the Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation (Radio Rivers) Odinakachukwu Osundu has been crowned the Obenemema Ibe (King) 111 of Ogbogolo Kingdom in Ahoada West Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State.
The ceremony, which was performed by the oldest man in Ogbogolo Kingdom, Elder Dakipiri Okwarisi, at Egboama Ogbogolo, Ahoada West LGA, had in attendance key stakeholders in the Kingdom, including the youths, women, and the elderly.
Elder Okwarisi, who spoke shortly after the coronation advised the Obenemema Ibe of the Kingdom to rule with the fear of God.
He urged him to embark on a reconciliation programme in order to instill oneness and unity in Ogbogolo Kingdom, adding that as one of the oldest persons in the Kingdom, he is ready to assist him through advice to enable him succeed.
Also speaking, one of the women, Mrs. Sarah Osundu, described the ceremony as one of the best things that has happened to the Kingdom this year.
“Today’s coronation is a very peaceful and loving one. In fact, it is the happiest day I have ever seen through out this year and today we are here coronating His majesty, Odinakachukwu Osundu.
“So I’m here to say thank you to everyone that came”, she said.
She also advised the new king to rule with the fear of God, stressing that he should put God first in all that he is going to do in the kingdom.
Speaking with newsmen shortly after his coronation, the Obenemema Ibe, HRM, Osundu, promised to liaise with companies operating in the area and the government to bring development to Ogbogolo Kingdom.
He, however, expressed regret over the backwardness of Ogbogolo Kingdom, adding that he will use his new office to attract development to the area.
He also told newsmen that the Stool of Obenemema Ibe of Ogbogolo Kingdom is not hereditary, stressing that ascension to the throne of Obenemema Ibe of Ogbogolo Kingdom is either through election or selection by the gods of the land.
HRM Osundu said his ascension to the throne of the kingdom was through the gods of the land.
“The stool is not hereditary, ascension to the throne is through the gods or election.
“In my own case, I was chosen by the gods. I know that the Kingdom has no road network and electricity, so, I will network with companies operating in the kingdom and the government to see how we can link up the kingdom to the rest of the state”, he said.
King Osundu advised the people of Ogbogolo Kingdom to shun all forms of social vices and unite for the progress of the area.
He pledged the loyalty of his people to Governor Siminalaye Fubara and the Rivers State Government.
Other stakeholders also praised the peaceful nature of the ceremony and pledged their loyalty and support.
By: John Bibor
