RHI: First Lady Gives N50m Business Grants To Rivers PWDS, Disabled Veterans  …As RGS Unveils Free Medical Services For Vulnerable Persons

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has extended a major financial lifeline to Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and disabled veterans in Rivers State.

The support comes under the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Social Investment Programme, a nationwide economic empowerment effort.

The event, held on Wednesday at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Port Harcourt, coincided with the 2025 International Day of Persons with Disabilities, with the theme: “Fostering disability inclusive societies for advancing social progress”.

Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Lady Valerie Siminalayi Fubara, who represented the First Lady of Nigeria, presented the small business grants to the beneficiaries.

The RHI empowerment effort covers all 36 states, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Associations (DEPOWA).

Each jurisdiction will have 250 PWDs receive a N200,000 Business Recapitalisation Grant per beneficiary, amounting to N50million. In total, with N1.9 billion being disbursed to 9,500 PWDs across Nigeria.

Expressing delight at unveiling the programme under the RHI Social Investment Framework, Senator Tinubu noted that the launch was intentionally scheduled for the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

She emphasised the administration’s commitment to inclusive growth, stating that the nation becomes stronger when all citizens are empowered to contribute.

According to the First Lady, “Our commitment to improving lives has also been demonstrated through various interventions in

Agriculture, Economic Empowerment, Education, Health, and Social Welfare, aimed at improving the well-being of families across our country. To all our beneficiaries, I encourage you to make good use of this opportunity.”

Mrs Tinubu said that the programme aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which seeks to promote inclusive growth and shared prosperity by ensuring that no Nigerian is left behind, especially those whose needs are often overlooked.

She announced that the RHI Governing Board has approved making the Economic Empowerment Programme for PWDs an annual event every December 3.

She thanked the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara; and his wife, Lady Valerie Fubara, for their support, and encouraged the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity.

In her speech, Wife of Rivers State Governor, Lady Valerie Siminalayi Fubara, assured that the Renewed Hope Initiative in the State will collaborate with the National Commission on Persons with Disabilities to promote an inclusive society where the rights and privileges of persons with disabilities are guaranteed.

She said that the celebration of the 2025 World Disability Day, reaffirms the government’s commitment to create a more just, inclusive, equitable and sustainable State, where no one is left behind.

Lady Fubara also delivered a strong message of empowerment to the beneficiaries, saying “You are not defined by limitations. You are defined by your strength, your creativity, your persistence, your brilliance, and your unique contribution to this State.”

She urged society to champion inclusion, noting that disability is not a tragedy but that discrimination, silence, and exclusion are.

The governor’s wife confirmed that 250 beneficiaries in Rivers State received the N200,000 grant, and urged all the beneficiaries to utilise the funds wisely.

“Let it be a seed that grows into something greater; a business that sustains you and your family,” she said.

Also speaking, Executive Secretary, Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme, Dr Vetty Agala, announced the enrollment of the 250 persons with disabilities into the state’s contributory health protection programme, adding that the beneficiaries will now enjoy free medical care and services at primary, secondary and tertiary levels in the State.

“You’re going to not only access primary care, but anytime you require secondary or tertiary services, you will be referred to those levels of care at no extra cost,” in line with the government’s “Health For All Rivers Initiative,” she said.

In her own remarks, Permanent Secretary of the Rivers State Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Mrs. Lorenta Davis-Dimkpa, stated that efforts are underway to establish a South-South office for the Disability Commission.

She also confirmed that there was an ongoing work to domesticate the 2018 Disability Act.

In her goodwill message, former Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Mary Odili (rtd), commended both the Federal and Rivers State governments for taking bold steps to ensure persons with disabilities are included in governance.

Earlier in her speech, the State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Initiative, Hon Tonye Briggs Oniyide, had said that the programme was carefully designed to address the needs of persons with disabilities and disabled veterans, helping them upscale their businesses across the State.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Kie Obamanu, called for the full implementation of disability laws to eliminate discrimination.

He expressed gratitude to Nigeria’s First Lady and the wife of the Rivers State Governor for their support.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of the Universal Health Coverage Ambassador Award to Lady Valerie Fubara by the Rivers State Ministry of Health, in recognition of her contributions to improving access to healthcare services in the State.