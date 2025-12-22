HYPREP Plans 1,500 Jobs, Expanded Skills Training as Ogoni Cleanup Records Progress

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has announced plans to create more than 1,500 direct jobs and provide skills training for over 2,000 Ogoni youths, women and persons with special needs in 2026, as part of the ongoing Ogoni Clean-up Programme.

The Project Coordinator, Professor Nenibarini Zabbey, made the disclosure on Friday in Port Harcourt during a Project Review Meeting with key Ogoni stakeholders, where the project’s performance between July and December 2025 was reviewed.

According to Prof. Zabbey, the proposed jobs will arise from the next phase of mangrove restoration and shoreline remediation projects, while skills acquisition will cover 10 demand-driven areas and five specialised skills designed for persons with disabilities.

In his presentation, the Project Coordinator outlined key milestones recorded during the period under review. He said Phase 1 shoreline remediation had reached 72.7 per cent completion, mangrove restoration was at 99 per cent, while soil and groundwater remediation of medium-risk complex sites stood at 39.01 per cent.

On potable water supply, Prof. Zabbey disclosed that 16 water facilities with booster stations had been completed, providing water to 42 Ogoni communities, while construction of 29 additional facilities was ongoing.

He also highlighted progress in public health and infrastructure projects, including the ongoing three-year public health studies by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) of the World Health Organisation (WHO). He added that the Ogoni Specialist Hospital had reached 78.2 per cent completion, Buan Cottage Hospital 98.5 per cent, the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration (CEER) 93.5 per cent, while the Ogoni Power Project stood at 61.13 per cent.

On livelihood restoration, the Project Coordinator said additional skills training programmes would commence in January, covering areas such as cybersecurity, commercial diving, GIS and mechatronics. He added that five specialised programmes had been designed for persons with disabilities. Education support initiatives, he said, include the installation of IT and solar equipment in pilot schools, distribution of learning materials and the planned distribution of 160,000 exercise books to public primary and secondary schools from January 2026.

Prof. Zabbey further announced that the list of 500 beneficiaries of Batch 2 of the HYPREP Postgraduate Scholarship Scheme would be released on January 1, 2026, noting that 300 postgraduate students were awarded scholarships earlier this year.

Addressing recent incidents affecting the Gwara and Ebubu water facilities, the Project Coordinator described them as regrettable and disclosed that a Technical Investigation Committee would submit its report within the week. He said water supply had been restored in Ebubu, while efforts were ongoing to restore supply to Gwara.

He identified challenges facing the project to include community land disputes, threats of re-pollution, vandalism and operational constraints, adding that measures were being taken to address them.

Prof. Zabbey attributed the progress recorded to the support of the Minister of Environment, Malam Balarabe Abbas Lawal, and Ogoni stakeholders, noting that the Ogoni Clean-up Programme remains a priority under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The project status presentation was delivered by Mr. Ifiok Idiyo of HYPREP’s Monitoring and Evaluation Unit. Stakeholders who spoke at the meeting commended HYPREP for the milestones achieved and called for sustained support to ensure the success of the Ogoni Clean-up Programme.