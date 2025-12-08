Govt-Approved Land Authority Emerges In Alesa To End Land Grabbing

Land grabbing and crisis of fraudulent land sales may soon be a thing of the past as Rivers State begins experimenting the community land development committee system.

The experiment saw the light of day in Alesa Eleme where the Alesa Land Development Commiittee (ALDEC) was inaugurated last Friday by the paramount ruler of Alesa, Emperor J.D. Mkpe.

The Alesa community where the Port Harcourt refineries are situated has implemented the recommended formula with the strong support of the paramount ruler said to be a respected leader known for his commitment to peace, education, community development, and support for law enforcement, often advocating for better infrastructure and governance in his area.

Inaugurating the committee headed by a businessman, Mr. Emmanuel Olaka, the paramount ruler recounted the contributions of his community to economic development of the nation.

“Alesa is one of the 10 communities in Eleme and we are the first community in Nigeria that has refineries. The Port Harcourt Refinery (1&2) that has a lot of pipelines surrounding us. We have done a lot of contribution in making sure Nigeria stands great among all nations.

“We are made up of about 13 communities due to expansion. When I say 13 communities, Alesa is a community that has embraced other people. You can see here some people from the northern community. All the communities are here. That is why Alesa is known as a cosmopolitan community.

“Because we have got a lot of information about sale of land, and because we now have a situation whereby other persons will go into another person’s land and sell without the owner’s notice. We have also got information about minors who are not qualified to sell landed property, now selling land without letting their elders know.

“And that is why today, we are going to inaugurate a land development committee whose duty is to see into all these issues and bring up report about them. This will make both buyers and sellers feel very free in Alesa.

“We seize this opportunity to warn thus: if you sell any land to anybody without this committee’s knowledge or consent, you are doing it at your own risk. If you are buying any land from Alesa, this committee will know. By this, we will track those selling the land to you so that you don’t buy land from a wrong person. We also do not want you to buy land from an under-aged persons (children) who will sell land and run away.

According to him, we are also partnering with the Rivers State government on the project because those who buy land in Alesa with due process would be backed all the way to acquisition of certificate of occupancy (CofO).

“We are duly registered and we hereby show the world our certificate of registration and recognition. This is not a shabby arrangement. We have the registration and the authority which we have here as a body approved by the government to go into this development. This also is the registered constitution of the body.

“We will also make sure that whatever land you buy here, will be registered with the government of Rivers State through the office of the Surveyor-General and the Ministry of Land and that of Housing. This is to permanently stop land grabbers,

“We want you to buy and develop, not to keep for decades. Failure to develop your land after five years, the land will be forfeited to the government of Rivers State as a ‘waste land’ that you do not want to develop. So we are here not to maltreat any individual, we are not here to punish anyone, but to make sure your money is safe.

“We are optimistic that this strategy will work for us all. One of the greatest persons who has been able to identify with us is the Mayor of Housing. He has been friendly to us and to our aspirations.

Speaking immediately after the inauguration, the chairman of Alesa Land Development Committee, Mr. Emmanuel Olaka, vowed never to betray his community.

“I want to extend my sincere appreciation to the Alesa Council of Chiefs, the women, the youths, for nominating me to be the chairman of the Alesa Land Development Committee. I want to say this afternoon that I, Emmanuel Olaka, a bonafide son of Alaka, from Uwueke community, I will never disrespect this community. I will always do what is right, so that my God will always stand by me. I will not be biased.”

Also speaking, the Mayor of Housing, My-ACE China, who is behind the Alesa Sustainable Green Smart City, commended the community for leading the way and the war against land grabbing and land fraud.

He said the development would augur well for the green city being initiated in the area and other projects coming to Alesa.

He urged other communities in Rivers State and beyond to move fast and inaugurate such committees to put an end to land grabbing.