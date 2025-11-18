Winners emerge at TotalEnergies charity golf tourney

Winners emerged at the 29th edition of the TotalEnergies Charity Golf Tournament at the Ikoyi Club 1938 in Lagos on Saturday as the competition raised N6 million for two charity organisations supporting vulnerable members of society.

Paul Brisibe emerged winner of the Hole in One category (Nearest to the Pin), whilst Sabine Brochard was named Best TotalEnergies Ladies and John Agrati claimed the Best TotalEnergies Men award.

The funds raised will be shared equally between Child Lifeline (Gbagada), which educates and reunites street-connected children, and the Nigerwives Braille Book Production Centre, which provides Braille books to schools throughout Nigeria.

TotalEnergies will donate an additional N1m to each charity, bringing the total contribution to N8m.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of TotalEnergies Upstream Companies in Nigeria, Mr Matthieu Bouyer, described the tournament as a unique occasion where the joy of sport blends seamlessly with the spirit of giving.

“Today’s tournament is not just about fairways and scorecards; it’s about experiencing the thrill of a good game whilst embracing compassion, strengthening our community, and reaffirming our commitment to giving back,” Bouyer said.

He highlighted the company’s broader support for sports in Nigeria, including sponsorship of AFCON, the National Men’s Division One & Two Basketball Leagues, the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games, and the OML 58 grassroots football tournament.

Bouyer revealed the impact of previous editions of the tournament, noting that in 2022, N2,040,000 was raised for Little Sisters of the Poor and St. Joseph’s Home for the Elderly and Handicapped.

In 2023, N1,821,000 was contributed to the Care People Foundation and Galilee Foundation, while in 2024, N2,825,000 was raised for The BRICON Foundation and The Cerebral Palsy Centre.

“The funds you raise today are not just numbers; they’re lifelines for our selected Charity Homes—covering assistive devices, medications, therapy, counselling, and awareness campaigns,” he added.

Bouyer expressed gratitude to partners NNPC Limited, Ikoyi Club, TotalEnergies retirees, and all the golfers for their support.