Maritime
SEREC Joins UN Back Ocean Centre GHANA
Nigeria’s Sea Empowerment Research Centre (SEREC), has formally been admitted as a member of Ocean Centres Ghana, an organization that has the backing of the United Nations, UN Global Compact Network Ghana and the Lloyd’s Register Foundation.
The group’s admission was conveyed in a letter dated October 30, 2025, and signed by the Country Lead, Ocean Centres Ghana,UN Global Compact Network Ghana, Nana Kwabena Boakye- Boampong, and received by the Head of Research, SEREC, Dr. Eugene Nweke.
According to the letter, SEREC. as a member organisation, would have “Opportunities to contribute to and influence high-level dialogues shaping safer, more sustainable ocean economies in our four Action Areas: Shipping & Ports, Fishing & Aquaculture, Offshore Renewables, and Finance & Investment; Invitations to 10 targeted workshops (8 in-country and 2 cross-country).
It would also have “a national network that facilitates the co-creation of innovative projects tailored to local priorities and sector needs;Spaces to engage with national and international peers, experts, and stakeholders, and Guidance and tools to integrate safety and sustainability into your operations — enhancing alignment with global best practices and appeal to responsible investors or sponsors”.
It stated that in the coming months, it would organise a series of workshops, with some to be held in person in a hybrid format and others fully online, ensuring that all members can participate.
The letter reads in part “it is with great pleasure that I confirm the Sea Empowerment Research Centre’s enrolment as an official MEMBER of Ocean Centres Ghana.
“We are delighted to welcome you to this multi-stakeholder collaboration platform, established through a partnership between the UN Global Compact and Lloyd’s Register Foundation”.
“When unable to attend the in-person sessions, members will always have the option to join online. As a next step, we invite you to take an active role in these workshops — contributing case studies, experiences, questions, insights, and any barriers you have identified in relation to safety challenges within the four Action Areas mentioned above”.
Nweke in his reaction expressed joy that the enrolment of his organization in Ocean Centres Ghana has been confirmed.
He said that SEREC would use the opportunity of the admission for the good of Nigeria and West African subregion in promoting freight forwarding practice and trade facilitation.
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
Continue Reading
Maritime
NPA Vows To Sustain Sanity On Port Access Roads ……Deploys ETO To Enhance Truck Movement
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has reiterated it’s commitment to preventing a return to the severe Apapa gridlock that previously plaqued the Lagos ports access roads.
It said the electronic truck call- up system ( ETO) has been recently reviewed and enhanced to integrate terminal gates directly with the ETO platform.
Speaking in reaction to media reports on the resurgence of gridlock on port access roads, Port Manager, Lagos Port Complex, Adebowale Lawal, said the NPA, in line with its mandate to ensure the smooth operation of port activities and the free flow of traffic around the Apapa Port Complex corridor, remained fully committed to maintaining order and preventing any reoccurrence of the gridlock previously experienced along the access roads.
“We have recently undertaken a review and enhancement of the ETO system, which now integrates Terminal Gates directly with the ETO platform.
“This integration is designed to provide a structured sequencing of truck movements, both inbound and outbound within the Apapa Port Complex.
“The objective of this initiative is to ensure transparency, improve traffic efficiency, and maintain a sustainable operating environment around the ports.
“However, the success of this system depends largely on the cooperation and compliance of all Stakeholders, including Terminal Operators, Transport Unions, Drivers, Clearing Agents, and Government Agencies (Both Federal and State).
“Sequencing truck entry and exit is not rocket science. With sincerity of purpose and commitment from all concerned, we can achieve and maintain orderliness and prevent a return to the chaotic conditions of the past.
“It is in our best interest, because smooth Ingress and Egress of Trucks will, in the long run, bring about high turnover for all stakeholders,” he stated.
Maritime
DANTSOHO Calls For Synergy In Revamping Nation’s Ports
The Managing Director, Nigeria Ports Authority(NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, has called for synergy in revamping the nation’s ports.
Dantsoho made the call shortly after the second meeting of the Ports and Customs Efficiency Committee held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
He insisted that without collaboration amongst major actors little or nothing would be achieved in revamping the ports
“Until there is collaboration and partnership you cannot achieve efficiency at the ports”, he said.
Dantsoho highlighted steps taken by the Ports Authority to address bottlenecks faced by importers and exporters at the nation’s ports.
The MD said the Customs and Ports Efficiency Committee established by the NPA is recording huge successes through the joint inspection and boarding by relevant agencies operating in the area.
He identified adoption of technology, improvement in infrastructure, human capacity building, equipment and tools, as areas that could be improved to enhance port efficiency.
This, according to him, would ensure that Nigeria remains competitive and relevant in the sub-region, continent and beyond.
Speaking at the event, the Director – General, Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), Zahrah Audu, called for collective resolve among stakeholders to improve port operations, making cargo clearance faster and more efficient.
While acknowledging the efforts of the Customs and Ports Efficiency Committee, Audi however, decried the losses incurred as a result of the inefficiency at the nation’s ports,
Audu described the committee as a platform that represents not only interagency collaboration but a shared commitment to making Nigeria’s ports globally competitive, transparent, and efficient.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
Customs To Partner NAPTIP On Human Trafficking Menace
The Nigeria Customs Service(NCS) said it will collaborate with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in combating human trafficking and the illegal trade in endangered species.
The Comptroller General Cust oms, Adewale Adeniyi stated this while playing host to the Courtesy Visit by a delegation from NAPTIP, in his office, in Abuja.
He noted that Nigeria’s security challenges require joint action, as the Service does not view crimes solely through the lens of smuggling but through broader national security implications.
Adeniyi said “We believe in the power of collaboration,We can achieve more with less when we work together.”
The Comptroller General revealed that the Service has intensified its work on environmental sustainability and the enforcement of international conventions regarding flora and fauna, assured the delegation that Customs will fully collaborate on the upcoming national dialogue on human trafficking and stowaway incidents, scheduled for February 2026.
He pledged to provide technical expertise, intelligence sharing, and access to the Service’s training curriculum to strengthen inter-agency understanding of trafficking dynamics.
“We will accept your request for partnership unconditionally”
” We will work with your designated officials on the February summit and explore wider interventions that reinforce national security”, he stated.
Adeniyi commended the delegation for their continued service to the country and assured them of Customs’ unwavering support.
Earlier, the Director General, NAPTIP, Binta Adamu, expressed delight at securing formal engagement with the Customs Service.
She stated that NAPTIP was eager to strengthen operational partnerships, particularly in areas such as intelligence exchange, policy development, and cross-border enforcement.
In her words, “I am happy today that I finally made it here and held this discussion with the Comptroller-General. We are a law enforcement agency with mandates to prevent, prosecute and protect as partnership with Customs is essential for our work”
She noted that human trafficking continues to evolve, requiring close coordination among agencies operating at Nigeria’s multiple entry and exit points.
Also Speaking former Director with NIMASA; Hajia Lami Tumaka, said the visit was to seek Customs’ partnership for a one-day national policy dialogue on human trafficking by sea and stowaway incidents.
Tumaka described Customs as a “strategic player in border management and maritime enforcement,” adding that its involvement is critical to the success of the dialogue.
“Your officers are often the first line of defence against illicit movement of goods and persons. Your expertise and nationwide presence are indispensable”, she said.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Trending
-
Editorial2 days ago
In Support of Ogoni 9 Pardon
-
Rivers2 days ago
Eld Ogbu Bags Adventists Men Award…Pledge For Humanitarian Service
-
News2 days ago
EU, France, Nigeria sign €10.2m deal to boost local medicine production
-
Niger Delta2 days ago
Bayelsa Gives Ultimatum To Ogbia Kingdom Over Leadership Tussle
-
Education2 days ago
800 students gains Admission Into Federal University of Environment And Technology,Ogoni…vc
-
Business2 days ago
Banks Must Back Innovation, Not Just Big Corporates — Edun
-
Opinion2 days ago
Should The Internet Go Bust
-
Niger Delta2 days ago
PIND, Partners Holds a _3days Workshop On Data-Driven Resilience Planning For Crime Prevention In Port Harcourt