SEREC Joins UN Back Ocean Centre GHANA

Nigeria’s Sea Empowerment Research Centre (SEREC), has formally been admitted as a member of Ocean Centres Ghana, an organization that has the backing of the United Nations, UN Global Compact Network Ghana and the Lloyd’s Register Foundation.

The group’s admission was conveyed in a letter dated October 30, 2025, and signed by the Country Lead, Ocean Centres Ghana,UN Global Compact Network Ghana, Nana Kwabena Boakye- Boampong, and received by the Head of Research, SEREC, Dr. Eugene Nweke.

According to the letter, SEREC. as a member organisation, would have “Opportunities to contribute to and influence high-level dialogues shaping safer, more sustainable ocean economies in our four Action Areas: Shipping & Ports, Fishing & Aquaculture, Offshore Renewables, and Finance & Investment; Invitations to 10 targeted workshops (8 in-country and 2 cross-country).

It would also have “a national network that facilitates the co-creation of innovative projects tailored to local priorities and sector needs;Spaces to engage with national and international peers, experts, and stakeholders, and Guidance and tools to integrate safety and sustainability into your operations — enhancing alignment with global best practices and appeal to responsible investors or sponsors”.

It stated that in the coming months, it would organise a series of workshops, with some to be held in person in a hybrid format and others fully online, ensuring that all members can participate.

The letter reads in part “it is with great pleasure that I confirm the Sea Empowerment Research Centre’s enrolment as an official MEMBER of Ocean Centres Ghana.

“We are delighted to welcome you to this multi-stakeholder collaboration platform, established through a partnership between the UN Global Compact and Lloyd’s Register Foundation”.

“When unable to attend the in-person sessions, members will always have the option to join online. As a next step, we invite you to take an active role in these workshops — contributing case studies, experiences, questions, insights, and any barriers you have identified in relation to safety challenges within the four Action Areas mentioned above”.

Nweke in his reaction expressed joy that the enrolment of his organization in Ocean Centres Ghana has been confirmed.

He said that SEREC would use the opportunity of the admission for the good of Nigeria and West African subregion in promoting freight forwarding practice and trade facilitation.