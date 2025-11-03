MWUN Sues For Strict Safety Regulations In Port Operations

President General, Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Francis Bunu, has expressed concern over the safety of workers in port terminals, vessels and dockyards, calling for stricter regulatory oversight and operational discipline across the maritime industry.

Bunu also raised concerns over the use of unseaworthy barges and other unsafe watercraft in the country’s inland waterways and employees and workers’ disregard for safety in the maritime sector.

Speaking during an Interactive Session with the Maritime Correspondents Organisation of Nigeria (MARCON) in Lagos, recently, Bunu provided a detailed overview of his leadership agenda since assuming office, noting that his administration has embarked on a nationwide tour of terminals, shipping companies and dockyards to promote safety awareness among maritime workers.

“When we came into office, we discovered there were too many accident cases involving dockworkers. Safety is everybody’s business, not just for employers or the government, but for every worker, who values their life and livelihood,” he said.

He explained that the union’s nationwide sensitisation tour was designed to instil safety consciousness among workers and remind them that negligence at the workplace could lead to avoidable loss of lives.

Bunu further outlined the union’s progress in advancing the welfare of maritime workers across its four key sectors, including dockworkers, seafarers, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) employees and shipping sector workers.

The MWUN boss said the union has also been proactive in resolving accident-related cases, improving compensation for victims and ensuring compliance with labour standards by employers.

“In the Dockworkers’ sector, we have handled several accident cases and ensured compensation. The welfare of our members is improving because we now engage management directly and ensure the right things are done,” he noted.

Bunu commended the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for its ongoing efforts to phase out single-hull vessels, urging similar regulatory enforcement for smaller vessels and barges to prevent accidents and loss of lives.

Speaking on the status of the Federal Government’s payment of gratuities to the disengaged seafarers of the defunct Nigerian National Shipping Line (NNSL) since 1995, Bunu confirmed that verification and recommendations had been concluded, adding that the file is now before the Federal Ministry of Finance for final approval.

“We believe the present administration will do justice to it and ensure the affected workers get their entitlements soon,” he stated. Bunu reaffirmed his administration’s focus on prioritising workers’ interests, improving their welfare and fostering a responsible, law-abiding maritime labour environment.