News
Rivers Community Marks Annual Wrestling Festival
Omuchiolu Community in Aluu, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State recently recently witnessed unprecedented crowd as the community celebrated its annual wrestling festival.
The annual wrestling festival tagged Egelege goes round the nine communities in Aluu
It was bequaethed by their forebears which marks the symbol of unity, peace and love among the people .
Recently, the people of Omuchiolu gathered in their playground to showcase their wrestling skills.
Speaking, a youth leader, Comrade Chibuike Nworgu said festival represent their cultural heritage.
Comrade Nworgu further described 2025 festival of his community as one of the best in the history of the community
He explained as a royal community ,they took time to endure the festival stand the text of time
Nworgu noted the significance of the festival to his people as has brought back peace ,social harmony
He said the youth of his community has a role to play towards enduring the success of the event
Nworgu urged all relevant organs of the community to see the interest of the community as a priority so as to attract growth .
He encouraged the Youths to support in the development of the community and desist from acts capable of setting ablaze the community
On her part ,previousOsu ,Women leader thanked everyone that 2025 wrestling festival of her community successful .
Previous expressed gratitude to Aluu youths for working together towards enduring total ttsnsformation of the area .She urged young ladies to contribute their quota towards uplifting the community ,saying unity and peace of various communities are key.
She thanked Aluu Youth leadership for their sacrifices aimed at advancing the community
Previous urged young girls to alwsys make themselves available to serve their fatherland,
News
RSG Woos Investors As PHCCIMA Unveils Port Harcourt Int’l Trade Fair
News
MAN Tasks Rivers, Bayelsa On Blue Economy
The 2025 annual general meeting (AGM) and conference of the Rivers/Bayelsa states chapter of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has come to a close with a strong call for both states to drive the blue economy.
The communique just issued after the AGM pointed to what it called emerging prospects in fish processing, seaweed cultivation, ship repair, and marine technology.
The communique which also mentioned human capital gaps that must be filled through technical and vocational training that are aligned with modern industrial needs, said the blue economy represents a viable pathway for Nigeria’s industrialisation.
It said MAN and Arican Marine Environment Sustainability Initiative (AFMESI) have the capacity to unlock Nigeria’s blue economy sustainably and inclusively, but said the region required dedicated infrastructure upgrades, including roads, waterways, and power.
The communique was signed by Vincent Okuku (Chairman of Rivers/Bayelsa States Branch); Michael Nosa Agana (Branch Vice Chairman/Chairman AGM planning Committee); and Chibuzor Eze (Executive Secretary, Rivers/Bayelsa States Branch).
The resolutions said the future of the Niger Delta economy lies in diversification rather than dependence on extractive industries. “Technology and innovation, value addition and local processing, strategic infrastructure, and a skilled workforce are essential pillars for the future of manufacturing in the region.
“Governments in the region must intensify support for manufacturing activities. Various forms of collaboration across sectors should be actively encouraged.”
It specifically advised Bayelsa and Rivers States to fully develop and harness the blue economy as strategic gateways for sustainable growth; and called for cross-border partnerships with neighbouring states to enhance trade, security, and environmental management.”
The Rivers/Bayelsa States branch of MAN held its first (41st) AGM outside Port Harcourt for the first time, hosted by Bayelsa State Government at the Chief D.S.P. Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall, with the theme: ‘Trade, Technology, and the Future of Manufacturing in the Niger Delta.’
In his welcome address, the chairman of the branch, Okuku, commended the Bayelsa State Government under the leadership of Gov Douye Diri for its efforts in industrial development, investment promotion, and strong partnership with the private sector.
He also acknowledged the Rivers State Government for its commitment to rehabilitating industrial clusters, improving access roads, and delivering key infrastructure.
He, however, expressed concern over persistent challenges such as high energy costs, unreliable electricity supply, weak transport systems, rising logistics expenses, multiple taxes and levies, inconsistent regulatory frameworks, and pressure from host communities, which continue to hinder manufacturing growth in both states.
The President of MAN, Francis Meshioye, noted that the Niger Delta, with its abundant resources and strategic location, holds vast potential for industrial expansion. He called for policy frameworks that promote local manufacturing, enhance trade, and attract investments to the region.
Goodwill messages were delivered by the Minister of the Federal Ministry of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh, represented by Wasa Festus, Director of Community Development and Education. Another goodwill message was also presented by the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Trade, Industry and Investment, Ebieri Jones.
In his remarks, Gov Diri praised MAN for its contributions to Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, noting its resilience, innovation, and strategic role in national development. He stated that the conference theme aligns with his administration’s mantra of “Assured Prosperity.”
Gov Diri offered 24-hour service to manufacturers wishing to relocate to the state, and highlighted the State’s ongoing transformation through deliberate investment in infrastructure, security, and human capital aimed at positioning Bayelsa State as a hub for industrial growth, particularly in the blue economy, agriculture, and manufacturing.
He further noted that hosting the 41st AGM fulfilled a long-desired aspiration of the State following the successful 2024 MAN event in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. He officially declared the exhibition open.
News
NELFUND Warns Students Against Fake Loan Portal
The Nigerian Education Loan Fund has alerted the public to a fraudulent message circulating online, claiming that the NELFUND Student Loan Registration Portal is open.
The message directs applicants to a third-party link (http://gvly.xyz/Nelfund-Student-Loan, which NELFUND confirms is unauthorised and fraudulent.
In a post obtained from its X handle, yesterday, NELFUND urged students and the general public not to click on the link or provide any personal information, emphasising that the official loan registration portal is only accessible through the Fund’s verified channels.
The agency reminded applicants to exercise caution online and to report any suspicious links or communications claiming to be from NELFUND.
“Applicants are encouraged to always verify official announcements via NELFUND’s official website and social media channels,” NELFUND said.
This advisory comes as part of NELFUND’s ongoing efforts to safeguard students and ensure the integrity of the student loan application process.
Trending
-
Politics5 days ago
Kebbi Schoolgirls’ Abduction Tragic, Unacceptable – Northern Govs
-
News4 days ago
Eastern Port Police Boss Promises On Crime-Free Operations
-
Business5 days ago
‘Entrepreneurs, Not Foreign Aid Drive Nigeria’s Growth’
-
News5 days ago
FG Scraps Mother Tongue As Teaching Language In Primary Schools
-
Health5 days ago
Nch Technical Session Reviews 35 Memos …Sets Stage For Council Deliberations
-
Politics5 days ago
Osun 2026: INEC Challenges Political Parties On Lawful Primaries
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
FRSC Begins Free Vehicle Safety Checks In A’Ibom
-
Business5 days ago
FG Set To Launch Free National Financial Literacy Training For 100,000 Youths,