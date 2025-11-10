NSC Facilitate Release Of 90 Imported Containers From Maritime Police 

The Nigerian Shippers’Council(NSC), through its Complaints Unit, has successfully facilitated the release of 90 imported containers from the Maritime Police Command

The containers were released between Monday, 27th to Friday 31st October, 2025.

Speaking during the compilation and review of Case by Case Study Session held at the Complaints Unit, the Head, Complaints Unit, Dr. Bashir Ambi Mohammed, reiterated the importance of proper documentation of all Maritime Police related disputes.

He stated tha the NSC’s intervention aligns with internationally recognized frameworks such as the International Maritime Organisation IMO’s Facilitation Convention (FAL), promoting efficient clearance of goods and reduction of administrative bottlenecks.

The other is the UNCTAD Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA), emphasizing faster release of cargoes and reduced transaction costs.

Also is the World Customs Organization (WCO) SAFE Framework of Standards, ensuring secure and transparent supply chain operations.

Ambi Mohammed added that through these coordinated efforts, the Council ensures reduced Container Dwell Time as well as improving terminal throughput.

According to him, the efforts so far has minimized Demurrage and Storage Costs thereby protecting shippers’ financial interests.

It further enhanced Inter-Agency Cooperation and Improved Supply Chain Visibility, which he said collectively contributes to Nigeria’s goal of achieving World Class Port Efficiency and Global Competitiveness in Maritime Trade.

By: Chinedu Wosu