Neglect, Mismangement Responsible For 2026 W’Cup Mishap – Barr Green

Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has continued to draw strong reactions from stakeholders, with Rivers State Commissioner Sports, Barrister Christopher Green, delivering one of the most searing assessments yet.

The former Chairman of the NFF Technical and Development Sub-Committee said the setback was not a sudden occurrence but the consequence of years of neglect, mismanagement and short-term thinking within Nigerian football.

According to him, the nation has repeatedly applied “patch and quick-fix solutions” to deep-rooted structural problems that require honesty, competence and long-term planning.

“Our foundation has been eroded,” he said. “You cannot put something on nothing and expect it to stay. Incompetence, lack of capacity, ethnicity, nepotism, favouritism, hatred and lure for money are the bane of our football.”

Green noted that Nigeria’s decline has been visible for years, insisting that the team has not been truly “super” for a long time.

“Brace up lads, stop crying. We know where the problem lies,” he said. “They have taken the ‘giant of African football’ toga from us. It didn’t start today, and unfortunately we are yet to get to the climax.”

He expressed sadness over the emotional toll the failure has taken on fans, recalling how “people shouted their voices hoarse” and even died watching the Super Eagles struggle in recent years. But he stressed that lamentation alone will not change anything.

“Enough tears shed. It’s time for positive action towards revamping and restructuring of our football,” he urged, calling for a collective decision to rebuild the sport on integrity, merit, professionalism and sustainable development.

Green added a note of appreciation to those who continue to highlight these issues publicly, acknowledging a shared desire for a better future for Nigerian football.

Nigeria will now miss the World Cup for two consecutive editions having also failed to qualify for the 2022 edition held in Qatar , a development many stakeholders hope will trigger the long-overdue reforms the commissioner has consistently advocated.