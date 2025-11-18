Sports
Corruption, Impunity Bane Of Nigerian Football – Dalung
Former Minister of Sports Solomon Dalung has attributed the steady decline of Nigerian football to entrenched corruption and impunity within the sport’s administrative structure Tidesprts reports.
In an article shared with journalists, Dalung said Nigeria’s football fortunes will continue to deteriorate unless the deep-rooted rot in governance is confronted with sincerity and courage.
Dalung expressed disappointment that since 2018, the Super Eagles have repeatedly failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, stressing that the reasons behind the failures are neither “mysterious nor accidental.”
“Until we confront the rot with courage and implement the right reforms, the ghosts of indecision, corruption and impunity will continue to define our football destiny,” he said.
A Revealing Encounter
Reflecting on his time as minister, Dalung recalled an encounter with an elderly cleaner in the ministry an exchange he described as “unforgettable.” According to him, the cleaner remarked that “in sports, we work harder for failure than for success.”
Confused, Dalung sought clarification. The cleaner explained that tournament budgets within football are typically prepared from the group stage to the finals, with bonuses and allowances calculated in advance. Administrative officials, he said, profit when teams exit competitions early because “unearned funds are neither retired nor accounted for.”
Dalung said the revelation proved accurate throughout his tenure. When he demanded financial accountability, he claimed his actions were reframed as “ministerial interference,” prompting coordinated pushback, including allegations sent to FIFA and threats of international sanctions.
“Corruption would once again triumph,” he said, adding that portions of the sports media, misinformed or manipulated,focused their criticism on the minister instead of investigating systemic abuses.
Concerned about the declining state of Nigerian football, Dalung said he convened a high-powered Technical Committee chaired by Col. Abdulmumuni and composed of former NFA executives, ex-internationals, coaches’ representatives, private-sector members and government officials.
The committee’s report, he said, identified pervasive corruption, unpaid allowances, nepotism, impunity and a lack of transparency as central causes of stagnation. One of its boldest recommendations proposed that Nigeria voluntarily withdraw from international football for six months and request FIFA to appoint a Normalization Committee to reform and rebuild the governance structure.
Dalung said the ministry accepted the recommendations and notified both the Presidency and FIFA. However, the process stalled whenthen-President Muhammadu Buhari fell ill and travelled abroad for medical treatment. During that period, he said, the Presidency independently wrote to FIFA to reject the ministry’s submission without consulting him.
“That singular act was a major victory for corruption and impunity,” Dalung stated, adding that the consequences of that disruption still haunt Nigerian football.
Sports
New W.W. Whyte Tournament Focuses On Talent Discovery – Engr. Alabere
The Chairman of Grassroots Initiative, Engr. Promise Alabere has reiterated that the New W.W. Whyte Secondary Football Tournament was to discover hidden players from the grassroots and groom them to stardom.
He stated that the his organisation is partnering with the Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC) for the football tournament, adding that in the first edition 32 players were discovered and NDDC, and his organisation are to fixing them into various clubs.
Engr. Alabere said this while briefing sports journalists last Tuesday, in Port Harcourt, and expressed optimism that the second edition which have 22 secondary schools participating would be exciting and impressive.
” The essence of this tournament is to catch them young because in the 1980s and 1990s most of the players that played for NNPC, Sharks and other big clubs in the country were discovered through this competition.
” Even me I was a product of the W.W. Whyte tournament, as I started playing for the Nigerian Police football club when I was in class four. But this competition stopped about 20 years when two schools resort to bloody clash during one of their games.
According to him the second edition expanded to schools in six Local Government Areas, saying that it will be better than the previous in terms of organisation and others.
“We want to make this edition more exciting and beneficial to all participating schools because the first edition was on experiment but this edition is no longer an experiment” he stated.
The Chairman of Grassroots Initiative,used the forum to advice all participating schools to conduct themselves in a good manner and adhere to rules of the competition.
He equally thanked NDDC for being its major sponsor of the tournament.
Tonye Orabere
Sports
Hoopers Ready For NPBL Title Defence – Captain
Rivers Hoopers captain Victor Anthony Koko has said that his team is mentally ready for the challenge of retaining their Nigeria Premier Basketball League title when the 2025 season Final Four phase holds from November 21 – 23 in Port Harcourt, Tidesports source reports.
The Kings Men, who won back-to-back NPBL titles in 2023 and 2024 unbeaten, are chasing their seventh title.
They will be up against Lagos Legends, Gboko City Chiefs, and Nigeria Customs, as they hope to retain the title they won last year and also pick the ticket to next year’s Basketball Africa League.
Following the conclusion of the Final Eight earlier this month, the KingsMen have had time to fine-tune preparations ahead of their title defence at the Final Four, with the skipper stating that he and his teammates are fully prepared to retain the championship.
“This time around, everyone is ready; everyone is mentally ready. We understand what is at stake, so we need to go all out. And right now, with the level of energy I’ve seen from my team during practice, I don’t think we’re going to be a team that just wants to have fun [on the court]. We’re a championship-winning team, and we want to retain that championship,” he stressed.
Koko has won the league seven times in his career, and he is looking to help the Port Harcourt club reach its height.
“I want us to win the 2025 NPBL title. It’s on my mind, day and night: Hoopers Champions. And I’m assuring our fans that we’re not going to let them down. It’s happening here in Port Harcourt, and we’re going to make them proud.”
Sports
Barau Beat Rangers To Move Out Of Relegation Zone
Nigeria Premier Football League newcomers, Barau FC have zoomed out of the drop zone after they defeated Rangers International FC 2-0 on Sunday in a rescheduled tie played in Kano.
The Maliya Boys got their goals through Muhammed Umar and Joseph Kemin in the 26th and 76th minutes to record their third win of the season
They have moved to the 16th spot with 13 points from 12 games but the loss by the Flying Antelopes see them slid to the seventh spot with 19 points from 13 games.
The home win is no doubt a relief to Barau FC head coach, Ladan Bosso who has seen his job brought under scrutiny following the Maliya Boys impressive start to the season.
