NCDMB/Renaissance/PETAN Engage 100 Youths In Graduate Internship Programme
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Programme at the Renaissance Residential Area Club Hall, in Port Harcourt, last Thursday, the Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, said the initiative represented “a strategic contribution to the national effort toward deepening human capacity development and promoting sustainable local participation within Nigeria’s energy value chain.”
Represented by the General Manager, Human Capacity Development (HCD), Esueme Dan Kikile, Esq., Ogbe stated that while infrastructure and asset ownership are essential, “human capacity development stands as the cornerstone of the NCDMB’s mandate” adding that the Board would continue to support initiatives that promote knowledge transfer, skill enhancement, and capacity retention within the country.
Ogbe commended Renaissance Africa Energy (formerly Shell Petroleum Development Company) and PETAN for sustaining the programme, which he said was begun by SPDC and is now in its second edition, and fortheir leadership and alignment with the national content development agenda.
Ogbe urged the interns to approach the opportunity provided with diligence, discipline, and a commitment to excellence, pointing out that they “represent the next generation of professionals who will sustain Nigeria’s energy future” and that the skills and values they would build in the course of the Programme would become integral to the country’s strategic human capital asset.
In their joint presentation on the objectives and anticipated outcomes of the programme, two representatives of PETAN, Dr. Okey Ukaegbu and Chinedu Maduaku, said the interns, who would serve in member companies of the Association within the oil and gas sector are expected to advance innovation and operational excellence.
In his closing remarks, the General Manager, Nigerian Content Development (NCD), Renaissance Africa Energy, Kene Akubue, said the partnership of the companies under the Graduate Internship Programme was a sign of progressive trends in the oil and gas industry.
