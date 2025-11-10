HYPREP Probes Overhead Tank Collapse …Plans To Supply Water In 65 Ogoni Communities

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has taken prompt steps to unravel the circumstances surrounding the collapse of the overhead tank of the Gwara Water Station recently commissioned by the Minister of Environment, Malam Balarabe Abbas Lawal in Ogoniland, Rivers State.

This is even as the Project has restated its determination and commitment to supplying quality potable water to 65 Ogoni communities before the end of the year.

HYPREP said while addressing journalists in Port Harcourt that it has commenced an investigation into the collapse of the overhead tank at the Gwara Water Station in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The high-level committee set up by the Project Coordinator, Prof Nenibarini Zabbey as an interim measure, is mandated to determine the immediate and remote causes of the incident.

The Vice Chairman of the committee, Barrister Gowon Ichibor while addressing newsmen said the committee has already swung into action, as it has visited the site of the incident to take stock and assess the situation.

Barrister Ichibor noted that the committee is firmly on top of the situation, as it is poised to carry out a painstaking investigation to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the unfortunate incident.

He further indicated that it is hasty and premature at this point, to pinpoint what might have caused the incident but promised to furnish the public with all necessary information in connection with the overhead tank collapse as soon as possible.

While assuring affected communities of HYPREP’s determination to restore the water facility as quickly as possible, he said the committee would tidy up its work in less than no time and promptly brief the press on its findings.

The committee did not, however, foreclose the possibility of recommending appropriate punitive measures and sanctions to be meted out to culprits at the end of its assignment, to prevent future occurrences.

Meanwhile, HYPREP’s Head of Communications, Dr Enuolare Mba-Nwigoh, who also lent his voice, described the incident as a temporary setback, as the Project would take appropriate and prompt actions to restore potable water supply to the affected Ogoni communities.

He also reaffirmed HYPREP’s commitment to upholding global best practices, standards and quality in the execution of projects, and sympathised with the affected communities over the unfortunate incident, saying, 16 water facilities have already been commissioned, which are effectively and satisfactorily serving over 40 Ogoni communities.

With the collapse of the overhead tank of the Gwara Water Station, he revealed that 40 Ogoni communities are currently enjoying potable water.

The head of communications further disclosed plans by HYPREP to provide potable water to 65 Ogoni communities before the end of the year.

While regretting the unfortunate incident, Dr Mba-Nwigoh urged Ogoni people and residents of Gwara community to remain calm, peaceful and law-abiding, and eschew all forms of speculations and rumour-mongering, as the Project is on top of its game to remedy the situation.

He reeled out the achievements and milestones so far recorded by HYPREP, saying, the Ogoni cleanup programme is very much on course.

It would be recalled that HYPREP had earlier in a statement said it was deeply disturbed by the collapse of the overhead tank at Gwara Water Station, stressing that the

Project Coordinator, Prof Nenibarini Zabbey, had set up a high-level committee to determine the immediate and remote

causes of the incident.

It further noted that the committee had already visited the site and begun a detailed investigation to establish whether the collapse resulted from structural failure or possible third-party interference.

HYPREP, in a statement signed by its management, expressed concern over the incident and sympathised with the Gwara community, urging residents to remain calm as efforts are being made to restore the damaged facility and resume water supply to affected areas.

The Project assured that it remains committed to delivering quality projects that meet international standards, adding that internal and external quality control measures have been introduced, including the engagement of EcoProject as Project Consultant, supervision by the Monitoring and Evaluation Unit, and oversight by water supervisors.

It noted that aside from this isolated case, 16 water stations have been commissioned across Ogoniland, providing water to over 40 communities, with some facilities operating successfully for more than two years.

The Project added that sustainability plans have been put in place to ensure continuous water supply to communities. These include the formation of Water Consumers Associations (WCA), construction of solar farms for alternative power, and training of laboratory staff.

It also stated that one of the key features of the HYPREP water projects is the establishment of laboratories to ensure that water supplied to communities meets the World Health Organisation (WHO) standard.

HYPREP reaffirmed its commitment to quality service delivery and assured that all necessary steps are being taken to address the situation and prevent future occurrences.

The Project has also set up a technical sub-committee over the collapse of the overhead tank of the Gwara Water Station, to foster and promote accountability in the implementation of projects.