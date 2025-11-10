The Alesa aboriginal land owners have commended Rivers State Governor, Sir SiminialayiFubara, and the Mayor of Housing, My-ACE China, for the reality of the Alesa Highlands Green Smart City project.

The community said the governor had demonstrated commitment to development by the release of land papers and approval of the project located between the TAF Estate in Port Harcourt and the Port Harcourt Refinery.

The leaders of the Alesa Community, including the paramount ruler, the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Development Committee, youth leaders, and others commended the governor and praised the Mayor of Housing for painstaking efforts to get the project off the ground with land papers.

The community also kick-started their Christmas, saying it is to mark the 2024 Christmas before commencing the 2025 yuletide.

They spoke at the party organized by the Board of Trustees (BOT) for the land owners to mark the kick-off of the Smart City project. There was excitement in the community as each family got a goat, a bag of ice, drinks, groundnut oil, cash awards, and other items with one cow for the community to make barbecue.

They commended the man behind the new city, My-ACE China, who is known as the Mayor of Housing.

?

?Addressing members of the BoT and other stakeholders at the event, Hon. Emmanuel Olaka, Chairman of the BoT of Alesa Highlands Green Smart City, reiterated that My-Ace China was not a land grabber, rather a developer who has the interest of Alesa at heart.

?

Hon. Olaka described the Mayor of Housing as the most honest property developer that has ever approached the people of Alesa, saying the company is not intending to buy and sell the land, but develop the property for purposes of attracting more business and investment opportunities that will create jobs for the people and boost the economy of Alesa and the entire Eleme LGA.

?

?Hon. Olaka also disclosed that the Mayor of Housing is set to build the largest shopping complex in Africa in AlesaEleme, a flagship project of the company that he said would transform the economic landscape and fortunes of Alesa.

?

?He further announced the decision of the Mayor of Housing to sponsor the Alesa Football Competition and End of Year Carnival coming up in December 2025 to promote peace and unity among the people of Alesa.

?

?The BoT boss also used the occasion to commend the Rivers State Governor, Sir Fubara, for standing by the people of Alesa in issuing the land papers to Mayor of Housing. He said this has put an end to all controversies and allegations against the activities of Mayor of Housing in Alesa.

?

?He described the decision of Gov. Fubara as a demonstration of commitment to the sustainable development in Alesa. He assured the Governor of the continuous support of the leadership and people of AlesaEleme.

?

?Hon. Olaka called on all indigenes of Alesa to set aside their differences and support the Mayor of Housing in the quest to develop Alesa to avoid a repeat of past mistakes by their forefathers which led to the underdevelopment of Alesa.

?

?”Today, the people Alesa are blaming our fathers and forefathers for their failure to attract development to the communities when the federal government bought the Refinery lands from Alesa. Today, the Mayor of Housing is here, and we cannot afford the same mistakes”, Hon. Olaka appealed.

On his speech, the Oneh eh Oneh, and Paramount Ruler of Alesa, Chief Emperor JD Nkpeh, who was represented by the Palace Administrative Secretary, MbaollorDibia, also commended Gov. Fubara for issuing the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) to Mayor of Housing. He described the action of the State Governor as a testament to his commitment to ensuring that development gets to every part of Rivers State.

The Vice Chairman Board of Trustee of Alesa Highlands, Chief Emmanuel Osarollor, said that the people were excited with the coming of the Major of Housing due to the high prospect the project holds for them.

On his part, the Secretary, Board of Trustee Alesa Highlands, Chief George Igwe, called on the people of Alesa to support the projects of Mayor of Housing as the company has come to make Alesa great again.

In same vein, a community head and a member of Land Committee in Alesa, Chief Friday AjiloOkereke, said that they have seen the readiness of Mayor of Housing to develop the area and assured him of the support of the people to ensure smooth operation in Alesa.

Reacting to the jubilation in Alesa community, the Mayor of Housing, My-ACE China, said building a world class city without world class relationship with the land owners was not a good business strategy.

He said that his company was the only one that has allocated 10 percent equity in form of Corporate Social Investment to the land owners as well as being the first to start the Corporate Social Responsibility even before developing the estate.

He said in December 2025, the company was engrossed in the chase for the land papers that the Christmas party to the aboriginal land owners was affected, saying this year, the people would get it double and bigger.

He said though he was out of town, the BOT was mobilized enough to throw the party to the community and that the feedbacks he got indicated that there was excitement and happiness in Alesa. He said the people appeared to have learnt good lessons on how to relate with investors coming to their community.

He said Alesa would serve as a model for other communities and provide a template to investors that would want to settle in Rivers State and the Niger Delta.