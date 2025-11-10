Oil & Energy
68% Of Electricity Consumers Bypassing Prepaid Meters — NISO
The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has said that over 68 per cent of electricity consumers in Nigeria are illegally bypassing their prepaid meters and consuming power without payment.
Lamu noted that Nigeria’s harsh economic environment made it increasingly difficult for many consumers to pay for electricity.
Represented by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NISO, Abdu Bello Mohammed, Lamu said rising inflation, unemployment, and declining purchasing power, eroded the capacity of households and businesses to meet even basic utility costs.
“Millions of households in Nigeria still lack access to reliable electricity. For many, connection to the grid does not guarantee supply, and for others, the cost of energy remains beyond reach. Energy poverty is not just about a lack of connection but the inability to afford sufficient power for daily life and productive enterprise,” Lamu said.
According to him, while the need for cost-reflective tariffs is unavoidable, the challenge lies in implementing them in a way that does not worsen poverty or exclude the vulnerable.
Lamu proposed a targeted approach to subsidies that ensures only low-income consumers benefit, arguing that blanket subsidies have only sustained inefficiency in the system.
“Properly designed lifeline tariffs and data-driven, welfare-linked rebates can provide real protection for low-income consumers while allowing the market to function efficiently,” Lamu stated.
He pointed out that the tariff question is about finding equilibrium between commercial sustainability and social fairness — between ensuring that our operators remain viable and ensuring that no Nigerian is pushed further into energy poverty.
Lamu equally identified inefficiency within the power value chain as a major driver of high tariffs, stressing the need to reduce technical, commercial, and collection losses across distribution companies (DisCos).
Also speaking, NISO’s General Manager, Ali Bukar, lamented the deepening liquidity crisis in the electricity market, disclosing that over 68 per cent of consumers are bypassing meters or engaging in other forms of power theft.
Bukar who noted that this level of meter bypassing is undermining the financial stability of the sector, called for stricter enforcement and the deployment of technology to curb theft and leakages within the system.
On his part, the Chairman of the Power Correspondents Association of Nigeria (PCAN), Obas Esiedesa, said more than a decade after the privatisation of the power sector, tariff balancing remains a formidable challenge.
“The industry is still weighed down by an estimated N6 trillion debt owed by the federal government to power generation companies. A massive liquidity gap persists across the value chain, worsened by gas supply shortages, weak transmission infrastructure, and rising foreign exchange costs that threaten investments and operations.”
He said while operators are demanding cost-reflective tariffs as a condition for viability, millions of Nigerians continue to live in darkness or rely on expensive self-generation through diesel and petrol-powered generators.
Energy analysts at the event noted that Nigeria’s power sector continues to operate far below its installed generation capacity due to weak infrastructure, poor liquidity, and energy theft.
They argued that without a holistic approach combining enforcement, consumer protection, and efficient pricing the electricity market may remain in perpetual crisis.
AEDC Confirms Workforce Shake-up …..Says It’ll Ensure Better Service Delivery
As part of the restructuring, the company said it had promoted high-performing employees, released retiring staff, and disengaged others whose performance fell below expected standards.
It added that it has also begun implementing a comprehensive employee development and customer management plan to strengthen its service delivery framework.
“In line with its corporate transformation strategy, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company has announced a restructuring exercise aimed at delivering improved services to its customers as well as enhanced operational efficiency and excellence.
“The restructuring is in line with our strategic direction to become a more responsive and efficient organisation, capable of delivering world-class service to our customers.
“As part of the transformation, the Company has promoted high-performing staff, released retiring employees and those performing below par, and has put in motion the implementation of a robust employee development and customer management plan aimed at driving AEDC’s customer-centric focus,” the company said.
AEDC noted that the reforms are part of its broader commitment to provide reliable, safe, and sustainable electricity to customers across its franchise areas, including the Federal Capital Territory and the states of Niger, Kogi, and Nasarawa.
The firm further pledged to continue investing in infrastructure upgrades, digital technologies, and operational innovations to improve service reliability and customer satisfaction.
“With a strong commitment to delighting its customers, AEDC continues to contribute to the growth and development of Nigeria’s energy sector through investments in infrastructure, innovative technologies, and sustainable practices.
“AEDC consistently seeks to improve the quality of life for its customers, promote efficient energy usage, and actively engage with its communities,” the statement added.
