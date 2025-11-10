Sports
50th Anniversary: Over 150 Golfers, 11 Countries Set For Ikoyi Ladies Golf Tourney
Some of the best golfers across Africa are expected to converge on the Ikoyi Club 1938 Golf Section for the three-day Ikoyi Ladies Golf Tournament holding from November 11 to 13.
The star-studded amateur open tournament is part of the activities lined up by the leadership of the club to celebrate the ladies’ tournament’s 50th anniversary.
Speaking at a world press conference at the Club’s headquarters in Ikoyi, the Ladies Club Captain, Mrs Peggy Onwu, explained that the tournament will offer opportunity for leading amateur golfers across 11 countries of the world to showcase their skills on the green lawn.
According to her, over 150 golfers have already registered for the open tournament, which will attract mouth-watering prizes, including a trophy, a premium ticket to the United States of America, among others.
The event will be preceded by ‘Twilight evening,’ which will see the participants play the golf game towards dawn, in a relaxed atmosphere with cocktails, networking and good music.
She thanked the various sponsors of tournament, including PWC, Delta Airline, Western Star, First EGP, among others, for identifying and keying into the Club’s goals and aspirations as part of their corporate social responsibilities.
Mrs. Onwu added that the event was not only a celebration of resilience, commitment, dedication and sacrifice, but a rare display of exemplary team spirit by all members of the Ladies Golf Section.
Thrilled by the presence of a Nigerian-born Italy- based golfer and fashion icon, Bali Lawal, as well as other professionals expected to grace the tournament, she promised that the tournament will be a memorable outing aimed at mentoring ladies keen on honing their golfing skills.
Speaking in the same vein, Vice Lady Captain, Annie Eimiakhena, explained that the tournament will entail three days of competitive outing showing skills, professional dexterity.
She added that participants and golfers will use the opportunity of the event to network among themselves, while a Masterclass will be held to educate would-be golfers on the dynamics of the game.
Sports
Pillar Of Associations Tournament To Welcome Sponsors
In a bid to make the Pillar of Associations Rivers state football tournament to become a permanent annual feature in Rivers state football calendar and a veritable platform for alternative career opportunity for Pillar members and members of Rivers football community, the Chairman of the tournament’s Organising Committee, Comrade Franklin Obute has stated that they were open to welcoming sponsorships from corporate entities and well meaning individuals.
Comrade Obute in an interview with news men on a match day at the ongoing competition at the Rivers State University’s ground said that the Pillar of Associations were ready to partner interested parties, who would be willing to invest in the competition through sponsorship towards elevating the quality and standard of the tournament.
According to him, “The Pillar of Associations tournament, due to the opportunities available, owing to the sheer number of businesses and members obtainable in the Pillar, would be a very attractive opportunity to exploit through sponsorship”.
He stated that there would be a conscious efforts toward sensitising the corporate and private environments to buy into the vision and objectives of the tournament. He explained that due to the open nature of the competition, whereby members of the association are allowed to engage any footballer from across the country, whether a business man or not, any sponsor would be able to enjoy unimaginable mileage.
“Every multinational company, private businesses should aspire to be part of the sponsorship of this tournament because there are so much benefits derivable therein, the coverage is very wide. You know that organising a football tournament of this nature is capital intensive, so, any sponsorship to add more value is welcomed”, he said.
The 2025 edition is currently ongoing and has reached the second round stage where matches are now being played on knockout basis, beginning from Friday.
By: Gabriel Nwanetanya
Sports
NPFL : Finidi Praises Players Over Draw Against Insurance
The Technical Manager of Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, Finidi George has praised his boys (players) as they ran away with a point in the rescheduled match day nine of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) against Bendel Insurance.
According to him, before the game, he told his boys that they have to put up a good fighting spirit in the game, knowing that it will not be easy at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.
Finidi said this last Thursday in his post match interview with sports journalists and made available to Tidesports after they secured a goalless draw against Insurance.
He explained that in the first half, the game was 50-50 but in the second half after 15 to 20 minutes, my players pushed them back, looking for goal but they were able to hold them and got the draw.
“ From onset, I knew it was going to be a difficult game. Yes, we have to defend deep and get something. Kudos to my boys, they put up a good fighting spirit.
“ Despite the host creating good number of chances even hitting the crossbar but I must say that the draw is not a bad result.
“ Wasiu Falolu came closer in the second half but his long ranged shot just went over the bar.
“It was not a bad result but we have to move on and see how we can get good results from other matches” Finidi said.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
OML 58 Football Tournament Kicks Off
The 2025 edition of OML 58 football tournament kicked off last weekend with plans to develop more talents.
According to the Executive Director JV Asset of Total Energies, Mr. Obi Imemba, the tournament has improved in the past 13 years and has discovered several football talents, three of whom are currently undergoing training at a football academy outside the country.
Speaking through the General Manager Community Affairs Dornu Kogam, the JV Asset director said that this year’s theme is geared towards promoting peace and harmony among the selected communities, adding that two teams that defaulted were dropped from the competition.
He urged the 18 teams participating in this year’s competition to focus on the theme of the event by displaying camaraderie and love among themselves.
Imemba said that,” my advice to the participating teams is that you should not be preoccupied with winning, rather focus on the theme of the event”.
Earlier, Chairman of the Organising Committee, Saheed Ogunsanya stated that the competition had evolved over the years and has become an under 18 competition, witnessing total elimination of over aged players.
“With this, he said, ‘talent hunt and development of youngsters have become a major goal of the competition, which goes beyond sowing peace and harmony to improving and providing career platforms for youths for the future”.
Meanwhile, at the opening match last weekend at Obite Civic Centre in Ogba/ Egbema /Ndoni Local Government Area defending champions, Odiemerenye FC and Abarikpo FC locked horns to kickstart this year’s edition. The match was scoreless as at half time.
Recall that Odiemerenye FC were 2024 champions, and they were the first Ekpeye community to lift the OML 58 trophy since the inaugural edition in 2002.
By: Kevin Nengia
Trending
-
Niger Delta22 hours ago
Bayelsa Recommits To Building World-Class Med Varsity …As VC Marks Anniversary
-
Rivers18 hours ago
PIND, Partners Hold Data-Driven Resilience Planning For N’Delta
-
Oil & Energy22 hours ago
AEDC Confirms Workforce Shake-up …..Says It’ll Ensure Better Service Delivery
-
Rivers17 hours ago
Ikwerre Council Boss Bans Scavenger Operations
-
News1 day ago
Police Arrest Sex Trafficking Syndicate, Rescue 15 Young Girls InOndo
-
Maritime21 hours ago
Customs Kaduna Command Generates ?5b Revenue In Oct
-
Business22 hours ago
PHCCIMA Leadership Hails Rivers Commerce Commissioner for Boosting Business Ties …..Urges Deeper Collaboration to Ignite Economic Growth
-
News17 hours ago
League Holds Workshop On New Tax Reforms Act