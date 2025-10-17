Nation
Rivers Chief Judge Pardon 14 Inmates From Prison To End 2024/2025 Legal Year
The Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Chibuzor-Amadi, has released fourteen inmates from the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre.
The inmates were freed during a gaol delivery exercise on Wednesday, as part of activities marking the end of the 2024/2025 legal year and the commencement of the 2025/2026 legal year.
Speaking at the end of the exercise at the maximum prison complex in port Harcourt,Justice Chibuzor-Amadi said those released were inmates who had spent long periods in custody without trial, had missing case files, had been detained beyond the legal period for their alleged offences, or whose cases deserved reconsideration under the law.
He explained that the exercise was aimed at ensuring that no individual suffers unjustly due to administrative lapses, procedural delays, or systemic inefficiencies in the justice system.
The Chief Judge also noted that the number of inmates awaiting trial at the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre has dropped significantly from about four thousand to less than one thousand under his watch
He reaffirmed the judiciary’s commitment to decongesting correctional facilities and called for collective responsibility in strengthening the justice system.He however advised the released inmates to turn a new leaf and contribute positively to society.
Also speaking,the state controller, Correctional Centre,Mr Felix Madumere commended the state chief judge for his commitment and dedication towards decongestion of the centre and assured of the continued cooperation of the agency and the state judiciary to ensure that the correctional centre.
The tide reports that with this latest exercise, the Chief Judge has so far released a total of forty-one inmates, while magistrates have freed one hundred and nine others bringing the total number of inmates released in the 2024/2025 legal year ended to one hundred and fifty.
Amadi Akujobi
MOSIEND Hails Benibo Anabraba Appointment As Rivers SSG
The Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND), Eastern Zone, has applauded the appointment of Hon. Benibo Anabraba as Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG) by His Excellency, Governor Siminalayi Fubara,
The Socio Cultural Organisation described the appointment as a masterstroke of leadership and wisdom.
MOSIEND in a statement by the Acting Chairman, Comrade Emmanuel Gibson, and the Assistant Secretary, MOSIEND Eastern Zone, Dr. Tams Longjohn hailed the appointment as a reflection of Governor Fubara’s Eagle-eyed discernment, belief in merit, and unwavering commitment to building a peaceful and people-centered administration anchored on excellence and integrity.
“Hon. Anabraba is a statesman in every sense, an accomplished lawyer, a tested grassroots politician, and a man of Peace whose record of service stands tall,”
The statement noted that “from his days as a grassroots politician to his election as a legislator, his tenure as Minority Leader in the Rivers State House of Assembly, and his service as a Commissioner, Hon. Anabraba has remained a model of maturity, courage, and dedication to the Rivers project.”
MOSIEND expressed confidence that Hon. Anabraba will bring his trademark calmness, intellect, and wealth of experience to bear in his new role, assuring that the people of Rivers State will feel the positive impact of his leadership.
The group commended Governor Fubara for his strategic and inspiring commitment to peace, stating that the appointment once again demonstrates the administration’s preference for competence, loyalty, and results over political convenience.
“We are proud of this choice,” MOSIEND affirmed. “It signals continuity, stability, and a renewed focus on people-oriented governance.”
The organization congratulated Hon. Benibo Anabraba and prayed for divine guidance, good health, and strength as he takes on this vital assignment in service to Rivers State.
Chinedu Wosu
HYPREP Remains Steadfast In Adhering To International Standards—Zabbey …As Regulators, Asset Owners Hail Project
The Project Coordinator of Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project(HYPREP), Prof Nenibarini Zabbey, has said that the Project remains steadfast in adhering to international standards, processes and protocols, contending that it would continue to engage all stakeholders transparently to achieve set goals and targets.
This is even as regulatory stakeholders, regulators and asset owners have expressed satisfaction with the work so far being carried out by the Project in Ogoniland, commending it for sustaining the momentum of the ongoing cleanup project.
Zabbey, who gave the indication during the third quarter meeting of HYPREP with regulators and asset owners in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, said as an interventionist and community-based project, HYPREP would continue to engage all stakeholders transparently, as it addresses challenges that may arise during project implementation.
To this end, he noted that the continuous support and constructive feedback of regulators and asset owners remains vital in helping the project coordination office overcome challenges and sustain the momentum of progress.
Zabbey said the quarterly meeting with regulators and asset owners serves dual purpose of providing a platform for the Project to share updates on the status of the cleanup project, highlighting areas where further support is required; and allowing “regulators and asset owners to provide constructive feedback that would help our collective approach.”
According to him, the meeting is ultimately designed to catalyse deeper collaboration and synergy between HYPREP and its regulatory stakeholders.
While appreciating and recognising the invaluable roles of the regulators and asset owners in the project’s Quality Assurance and Quality Control(QA/QC) framework, the Project Coordinator said their consistent oversight, technical input, and commitment to upholding standards have remained essential to the integrity of the Ogoni cleanup efforts.
He noted with a sense of satisfaction that Quality Assurance and Quality Control are being given increased attention at all levels of the cleanup project, and solicited for the continuous support of the regulators and asset owners.
“QA/QC considerations are a key part of HYPREP’s policy framework, from the Governing Council decisions to field-level work,” he said, emphasising that this focus ensures that HYPREP’s interventions and activities are executed professionally, safely, and in compliance with national regulatory standards and global best practices, guaranteeing value for money.
“As we continue to consolidate the gains made so far, I want to reassure you that HYPREP remains steadfast in adhering to international standards, processes and protocols”, he said.
Zabbey announced that considerable progress is being recorded across various thematic areas of the cleanup project, including remediation of hydrocarbon-impacted sites; mangrove restoration; provision of potable water; public health interventions; the Ogoni power project; and the construction of the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration; among others.
He said these coordinated interventions are gradually restoring confidence in the cleanup effort and bringing renewed hope to Ogoniland.
The highpoint of the event was the presentation of the performance status of the cleanup project by HYPREP’s Evaluation and Monitoring Unit, which put the construction of the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration at 92.5 percent completion, among other legacy projects.
In their response, the regulators and asset owners were unanimous that HYPREP has recorded remarkable improvement so far in the cleanup efforts, and solicited for more support of the project.
Environmental Resource Manager of the Centre for Environment, Human Rights and Development(CEHRD), Mr Meshack Uyi commended the Project Coordinator and his team for the remarkable improvement recorded so far in the area of environmental remediation and mangrove restoration, describing the Ogoni cleanup as one of the most robust in Africa.
He applauded HYPREP for its human capacity building initiative, saying, building the capacity of Ogoni people and training them to become mangrove vanguards are boosting their economic wellbeing.
Uyi said what is going on in Ogoniland is a learning process for the Niger Delta, saying, “those who think that nothing is happening in Ogoniland, they should come closer and see that a lot is indeed going on, and this can impact on Nigeria, the Niger Delta and Africa.”
He called on people all over the world to come on board to support HYPREP to achieve far greater milestones.
Also, the representative of the Rivers State Ministry of Water Resources and Rural Development, Mrs Doris Wilcox Balafoma commended the Project for doing very well, working and collaborating with its partners, saying, “We are always with them in the field.”
She scored HYPREP 90 percent for its cleanup efforts, insisting, however, that the abandonment of some ongoing water facilities in some Ogoni communities is due to cost variations.
For the Executive Director of the Society for Women And Youth Affairs(SWAYA), Dr Stella Amaine, HYPREP has recorded a great improvement in the area of women inclusion and livelihood restoration.
She, however, noted that she looks forward to the realisation of the 45 percent empowerment quota for women as promised by the Project Coordinator.
Union Petitions EFCC, ICPC Over Tax Fraud Allegations Against Daewoo, Saipem
The National Association of Plant Operators (NAPO), a recognized trade union, has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the Minister of Labour and Productivity to urgently investigate alleged tax deduction fraud by the management of Daewoo E&C Nigeria Limited and Saipem Contracting Nigeria Limited.
The union, an affiliate of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), through its law firm, Everlaw Associates, Abuja office, raised an alarm about “unwholesome events” at the Nigerian LNG Limited Train 7 project site in Bonny, Rivers State.
The petition, signed by O. Marx Ikongbeh, Esq., the Principal of Everlaw Associates, and supported by a five-point affidavit deposed by NAPO President Mr. Harold Benstowe, alleges that the management of Daewoo E&C Nigeria Limited and Saipem Contracting Nigeria Limited has been making unusual deductions from workers’ salaries for Pay As You Earn (PAYE) purposes.
According to the workers, despite the deductions, the taxes have not been remitted to the Rivers State Inland Revenue Service (RIRS) to their credit. When the workers approached RIRS to process their tax clearance certificates, they discovered that the taxes had not been remitted.
The workers further alleged that the management of Daewoo E&C Nigeria Limited and Saipem Contracting Nigeria Limited misappropriated the deducted PAYE taxes, running into billions of Naira, for three years, to the detriment of both the federal and state governments.
The union urged the anti-graft agencies to investigate the management of NLNG Limited, Daewoo E&C Ltd and Saipem Contracting Nigeria Limited, and their subcontractors, to bring the perpetrators of this tax fraud to justice.
However, in a press statement, the management of Daewoo E&C Limited claimed that the tax matter had been completely resolved, stressing the company’s commitment to transparency, due process, and sound corporate governance, adding that the company remains dedicated to maintaining a compliant trust worthy and proactive working environment as it continues the successful delivery of the NLNG Train 7 project.
Akujobi Amadi
