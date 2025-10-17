Cancer Care: Expert Seeks Hospice In UPTH

Nation
The Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND), Eastern Zone, has applauded the appointment of Hon. Benibo Anabraba as Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG) by His Excellency, Governor Siminalayi Fubara,
The Socio Cultural Organisation described the appointment as a masterstroke of leadership and wisdom.
MOSIEND in a statement by the Acting Chairman, Comrade Emmanuel Gibson, and the Assistant Secretary, MOSIEND Eastern Zone, Dr. Tams Longjohn hailed the appointment as a reflection of Governor Fubara’s Eagle-eyed discernment, belief in merit, and unwavering commitment to building a peaceful and people-centered administration anchored on excellence and integrity.
“Hon. Anabraba is a statesman in every sense, an accomplished lawyer, a tested grassroots politician, and a man of Peace whose record of service stands tall,”
The statement noted that “from his days as a grassroots politician to his election as a legislator, his tenure as Minority Leader in the Rivers State House of Assembly, and his service as a Commissioner, Hon. Anabraba has remained a model of maturity, courage, and dedication to the Rivers project.”
MOSIEND expressed confidence that Hon. Anabraba will bring his trademark calmness, intellect, and wealth of experience to bear in his new role, assuring that the people of Rivers State will feel the positive impact of his leadership.
The group commended Governor Fubara for his strategic and inspiring commitment to peace, stating that the appointment once again demonstrates the administration’s preference for competence, loyalty, and results over political convenience.
“We are proud of this choice,” MOSIEND affirmed. “It signals continuity, stability, and a renewed focus on people-oriented governance.”
The organization congratulated Hon. Benibo Anabraba and prayed for divine guidance, good health, and strength as he takes on this vital assignment in service to Rivers State.
The Project Coordinator of Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project(HYPREP), Prof Nenibarini Zabbey, has said that the Project remains steadfast in adhering to international standards, processes and protocols, contending that it would continue to engage all stakeholders transparently to achieve set goals and targets.
This is even as regulatory stakeholders, regulators and asset owners have expressed satisfaction with the work so far being carried out by the Project in Ogoniland, commending it for sustaining the momentum of the ongoing cleanup project.
Zabbey, who gave the indication during the third quarter meeting of HYPREP with regulators and asset owners in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, said as an interventionist and community-based project, HYPREP would continue to engage all stakeholders transparently, as it addresses challenges that may arise during project implementation.
To this end, he noted that the continuous support and constructive feedback of regulators and asset owners remains vital in helping the project coordination office overcome challenges and sustain the momentum of progress.
Zabbey said the quarterly meeting with regulators and asset owners serves dual purpose of providing a platform for the Project to share updates on the status of the cleanup project, highlighting areas where further support is required; and allowing “regulators and asset owners to provide constructive feedback that would help our collective approach.”
According to him, the meeting is ultimately designed to catalyse deeper collaboration and synergy between HYPREP and its regulatory stakeholders.
While appreciating and recognising the invaluable roles of the regulators and asset owners in the project’s Quality Assurance and Quality Control(QA/QC) framework, the Project Coordinator said their consistent oversight, technical input, and commitment to upholding standards have remained essential to the integrity of the Ogoni cleanup efforts.
He noted with a sense of satisfaction that Quality Assurance and Quality Control are being given increased attention at all levels of the cleanup project, and solicited for the continuous support of the regulators and asset owners.
“QA/QC considerations are a key part of HYPREP’s policy framework, from the Governing Council decisions to field-level work,” he said, emphasising that this focus ensures that HYPREP’s interventions and activities are executed professionally, safely, and in compliance with national regulatory standards and global best practices, guaranteeing value for money.
“As we continue to consolidate the gains made so far, I want to reassure you that HYPREP remains steadfast in adhering to international standards, processes and protocols”, he said.
Zabbey announced that considerable progress is being recorded across various thematic areas of the cleanup project, including remediation of hydrocarbon-impacted sites; mangrove restoration; provision of potable water; public health interventions; the Ogoni power project; and the construction of the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration; among others.
He said these coordinated interventions are gradually restoring confidence in the cleanup effort and bringing renewed hope to Ogoniland.
The highpoint of the event was the presentation of the performance status of the cleanup project by HYPREP’s Evaluation and Monitoring Unit, which put the construction of the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration at 92.5 percent completion, among other legacy projects.
In their response, the regulators and asset owners were unanimous that HYPREP has recorded remarkable improvement so far in the cleanup efforts, and solicited for more support of the project.
Environmental Resource Manager of the Centre for Environment, Human Rights and Development(CEHRD), Mr Meshack Uyi commended the Project Coordinator and his team for the remarkable improvement recorded so far in the area of environmental remediation and mangrove restoration, describing the Ogoni cleanup as one of the most robust in Africa.
He applauded HYPREP for its human capacity building initiative, saying, building the capacity of Ogoni people and training them to become mangrove vanguards are boosting their economic wellbeing.
Uyi said what is going on in Ogoniland is a learning process for the Niger Delta, saying, “those who think that nothing is happening in Ogoniland, they should come closer and see that a lot is indeed going on, and this can impact on Nigeria, the Niger Delta and Africa.”
He called on people all over the world to come on board to support HYPREP to achieve far greater milestones.
Also, the representative of the Rivers State Ministry of Water Resources and Rural Development, Mrs Doris Wilcox Balafoma commended the Project for doing very well, working and collaborating with its partners, saying, “We are always with them in the field.”
She scored HYPREP 90 percent for its cleanup efforts, insisting, however, that the abandonment of some ongoing water facilities in some Ogoni communities is due to cost variations.
For the Executive Director of the Society for Women And Youth Affairs(SWAYA), Dr Stella Amaine, HYPREP has recorded a great improvement in the area of women inclusion and livelihood restoration.
She, however, noted that she looks forward to the realisation of the 45 percent empowerment quota for women as promised by the Project Coordinator.
The President General of Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide and the Mgboh XIII of the Mgboh Royal Family of Emohua Kingdom in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze (Barrister) Godspower Onuekwa, penultimate Friday celebrated his 80th birthday with pomp, pageantry and fanfare.
The celebration, which commenced with a symposium organised in his honour at Rivers State University on Thursday, August 21,2025, got to a resounding climax on Friday at Suntai Event Centre in Port Harcourt, where people from all walks of life, including business associates, friends, well-wishers, relatives, community folks, traditional rulers, and admirers, gathered to pay glowing tributes to the celebrant.
Before then, a well attended thanksgiving service was held that same Friday at Emmanuel Anglican Church, Okoro-Nu-Odo, to honour him and return gratitude to God Almighty for the fruitful and eventful life and accomplishments of the Emohua leader and icon.
The service which was officiated by Rt Rev Wisdom Budu Ihunwo, Bishop of Niger Delta North had other renowned and respected clerics like Most Rev(Dr) Blessing Enyindah, Dean, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion); Rt Rev(Dr) Emmanuel Oko-Jaja, Bishop, Diocese of Niger Delta; Rt Rev Innocent Ordu, Bishop, Diocese of Evo; and Ven Solomon Eze Nelson, Archdeacon, Okoro-Nu-Odo; among others lined up as officiating ministers.
The service lived up to its billing, as it featured powerful and soul-lifting praise and worship; point-blank prayers; and beautiful renditions, which electrified the entire atmosphere, essentially packaged to thank God for the life of the celebrant.
However, the crowning moment actually came when the who is who, the crème de la crème of the society, thronged the terraces and fabulously decorated expansive hall of Suntai Event Centre, to celebrate Eze Onuekwa, amid accolades, aplomb and panache, wining and dining, and clinking of glasses with him and all.
The chairman of the colourful ceremony, Chief Evans Woherem, who was represented by Eze(Prof) Christian Akani of the prestigious Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, praised the celebrant for his youthfulness in spite of clocking 80 years, generosity, humility, humaneness and selfless services to the Ikwerre ethnic nationality, the Niger Delta and Nigeria, and called on all and sundry to emulate his good legacies and simple disposition towards life and existence.
Goodwill messages also poured in in torrents to underscore and salute the doggedness, resilience, astuteness and uniqueness of the endearing life of the celebrant, with Prof Emenike Wami, the Ochia Ohna Ikwerre(XIV), taking the lead.
Prof Priye Iyalla, the wife of late renowned writer, novelist and playwright, Dr Elechi Amadi, held the audience spellbound as she masterfully reeled out the profile of the celebrant, amid intermittent applause from the crowd.
The Tiv Community from Benue State, resident in Rivers State, were not left out, as they honoured and decorated Eze Onuekwa in their complete traditional regalia.
Cultural displays from Baptist Church, Rumuowhor; ADNA Wogbuji Dancing Group, Egbeda; Tiv Dancing Group; and Promoter Eze and Rumu-Mgboh Emohua Wrestling Group, equally added colour and grace to the occasion, with the celebrant and his wife, Dame Ann Onuekwa, joining them to wriggle their waists and bodies in ecstasy.
In his response, the highly elated celebrant, Eze Onuekwa thanked all those gathered to celebrate with him, saying, celebrations would never cease in their homes, and attributed everything he represents in life, including his modest accomplishments to God.
Eze Onuekwa, while addressing newsmen, harped on the need for hard work among the youths and members of Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide, as a way of sustaining and giving meaning to the motto of the organisation, which he noted is anchored on peace, unity and progress.
He specially thanked God for sustaining his life, and for making everything possible for him and his family, saying, he was joyous that he has today become an octogenarian and elder statesman in Rivers State.
His son and medical practitioner, Dr Samuel Chizia Onuekwa expressed delight that people from far and near had come together to celebrate the father, whom he described as a role model and great inspirator.
He said it was a good thing that the children were celebrating their father when he is alive, stressing that the last time Eze Onuekwa was celebrated in such magnitude was 20 years ago, during his 60th birthday celebration, and prayed God to grant him many more years in good health.
Among dignitaries who graced the event were Senator Andrew Uchendu; Chief Sampson Agbaru; Prof Emenike Wami; Dr Peter Didia; Eze(Prof) Samuel Ugo Onyeka; and a host of others. Justice Iche Ndu(rtd); and C O Kattey were among personalities that attended the thanksgiving service, while the Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Prof Isaac Zeb-Obipi led the academics who graced the symposium, alongside Eze G A O Omodu.
