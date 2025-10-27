Oil Theft: Economic Council Urges NNPC To Strengthen Security In Creeks

Oil & Energy
“The council was satisfied with our progress and directed us to extend the same model to secure solid mineral resources being illegally mined and exported. We will continue to work with all stakeholders to safeguard the nation’s wealth,” he said.
Uzodimma who is also the Imo State Governor commended President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to economic stability and national security assuring that the governors remained united behind the Renewed Hope Agenda.
“The prosperity that Mr. President promised Nigerians is gradually becoming a reality,” Mr Uzodimma said. “Our duty is to sustain it through integrity, cooperation, and effective governance at all levels.”
The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, presented a comprehensive memorandum on strategies to realise Tinubu’s economic vision rooted in shared responsibility between the federal and state governments.
He said the presentation highlighted the administration’s macroeconomic reforms, security priorities, and the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund as key instruments for growth and development.
According to him, the council considered and unanimously adopted a six-point reform framework including periodic briefings by the coordinating minister of the economy, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, and the budget minister on measures to support macroeconomic stability.
The council’s resolutions, Bagudu said, were moved by Uzodimma and seconded by Governor Abdullahi Sule before receiving a unanimous endorsement from all the members.
“Every community would say those who are going to break the pipelines are from your community. How much more ability do we have as traditional rulers? How much power do we think we have?
“Pass our message to the government. Tell them it is time to not only put it into law and give authority to the traditional rulers but it’s time to implement it because if you don’t implement it nothing will happen”.
Also speaking, the Coordinator, Supreme Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers, King Samuel Nnee, said people of the host communities deserve better dividends from the resources on their soil.
He decried the notion that traditional rulers are usually aware of the activities of suspected vandals in communities, urging the government and security agencies to level up in ensuring peace in the host communities.
In his words, “It has not been easy with traditional rulers because in our respective communities when you have bad boys they say we are responsible. When government want to confront traditional rulers or the evil deeds of our people, they say traditional rulers know all the people that are bad without thinking that the children- most of them, who are well educated; deserve the good things of life which government has refused to provide for them. So I want to say that the government should help our communities”.
On the responsibility to protect the pipelines and other critical assets, the monarch said Niger Delta kings need improved empowerment from the government at all levels to better perform that responsibility.
“I want to call on the agencies of government to care for the kings because we mean well for them. We’ll join you in this battle but if we are hungry we might not be able to do it more effectively.
” I want to urge the companies and government that the kings of the Niger Delta need a push to work better and then government will make progress, ” he added.
Nnee who commended the PINL for the recognition of traditional institution in their operations further called on the monarchs in the Niger Delta step up their primary function of protecting lives and all critical assets in their domain.
Speaking on behalf of the youths, the spokesperson, Coalition of Niger Delta Ethnic Youth Leaders, Comrade Legborsi Yamaabana, said lauded PINL’s mode of operations particularly in the monthly engagement of communities and relevant stakeholders.
Yamaabana attributed the company’s successes to its people oriented strategies, urging the government to give the company more responsibility.
“You are aware that production has surged, it didn’t happen as a mere coincidence, it happened as a result of concerted effort.
” So because this company has done well thus far, we’ll be calling on the government to give PINL more responsibilities because they have performed so that we’ll continue to enjoy the environmental protection we now have, ” Yamaabana said.
Represented by Dr Patricia Ogbonnaya, King Anugwo appealed to the Federal Government to retain the services of PINL saying “We want to appeal to the Federal Government that if they want these areas to grow, don’t replace PINL with another company.
” We are calling on the Federal Government that you (PINL) has delivered on the job and so it’s only natural and moral that you give more to them so that they can render more services”.
Mezeh, said the program was focused on small business development, financial literacy, and skills training for women and girls in the host communities.
