Oil & Energy
NMDPRA To Clamp Down On Illegal Oil And Gas Facilities
The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has issued a stern warning to investors and operators erecting oil and gas facilities without due consultation or regulatory approval.
The Regional Coordinator, South-South, of the Authority, Engr. Victor Ohwodiasa Ojiyovwi JP, gave the warning in Port Harcourt, describing the proliferation of illegally sited filling stations and gas plants across Rivers State as worrisome and unacceptable.
Ojiyovwi said the Authority is poised to clamp down on all illegally constructed or wrongly located facilities to ensure public safety and protect investors from financial losses.
“It has come to our attention that some dealers and investors go ahead to build filling stations or gas plants without consulting the Authority. This is wrong and dangerous.
He explained that before setting up any petroleum-related facility — whether a filling station, LPG plant, mini depot, or CNG refilling station — proponents must first obtain the License to Establish, License to Construct, and License to Operate, beginning with a site suitability inspection conducted by the NMDPRA.
“Many people invest wrongly because they fail to verify if a site is suitable for the kind of facility they want to build. We carry out site suitability inspections to ensure that such locations are safe and fit for purpose,” Engr. Ojiyovwi said.
The NMDPRA Regional Coordinator further stressed that one of the critical reasons for regulatory involvement is to ensure compliance with safety distances between petroleum vessels, stations, and adjoining properties, noting that violations could lead to catastrophic outcomes.
“When critical safety distances are not maintained, the risk of fire or explosion is very high. But when those distances are observed, casualty levels in the event of an accident are almost zero.”
Engr. Ojiyovwi therefore urged all existing and intending investors to consult the Authority before committing funds into any oil and gas facility to avoid losses and ensure public safety.
“Our office is open to everyone. You can walk in or go online to review the requirements. It is better to consult the NMDPRA first before you start building. We will assess your site and guide you properly,” he added.
He reaffirmed the commitment of the NMDPRA to sanitizing the downstream and midstream petroleum sectors, ensuring that only safe and compliant facilities are allowed to operate within the South-South region.
Hysteria Clashes with Missing Oil Barrels
Proffer Solutions To Energy Crisis, PTI Urges FG. Stakeholders
Monarchs Task FG On Host Communities’ Welfare ………As PINL Targets 2000 Women For Empowerment
“Every community would say those who are going to break the pipelines are from your community. How much more ability do we have as traditional rulers? How much power do we think we have?
“Pass our message to the government. Tell them it is time to not only put it into law and give authority to the traditional rulers but it’s time to implement it because if you don’t implement it nothing will happen”.
Also speaking, the Coordinator, Supreme Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers, King Samuel Nnee, said people of the host communities deserve better dividends from the resources on their soil.
He decried the notion that traditional rulers are usually aware of the activities of suspected vandals in communities, urging the government and security agencies to level up in ensuring peace in the host communities.
In his words, “It has not been easy with traditional rulers because in our respective communities when you have bad boys they say we are responsible. When government want to confront traditional rulers or the evil deeds of our people, they say traditional rulers know all the people that are bad without thinking that the children- most of them, who are well educated; deserve the good things of life which government has refused to provide for them. So I want to say that the government should help our communities”.
On the responsibility to protect the pipelines and other critical assets, the monarch said Niger Delta kings need improved empowerment from the government at all levels to better perform that responsibility.
“I want to call on the agencies of government to care for the kings because we mean well for them. We’ll join you in this battle but if we are hungry we might not be able to do it more effectively.
” I want to urge the companies and government that the kings of the Niger Delta need a push to work better and then government will make progress, ” he added.
Nnee who commended the PINL for the recognition of traditional institution in their operations further called on the monarchs in the Niger Delta step up their primary function of protecting lives and all critical assets in their domain.
Speaking on behalf of the youths, the spokesperson, Coalition of Niger Delta Ethnic Youth Leaders, Comrade Legborsi Yamaabana, said lauded PINL’s mode of operations particularly in the monthly engagement of communities and relevant stakeholders.
Yamaabana attributed the company’s successes to its people oriented strategies, urging the government to give the company more responsibility.
“You are aware that production has surged, it didn’t happen as a mere coincidence, it happened as a result of concerted effort.
” So because this company has done well thus far, we’ll be calling on the government to give PINL more responsibilities because they have performed so that we’ll continue to enjoy the environmental protection we now have, ” Yamaabana said.
Represented by Dr Patricia Ogbonnaya, King Anugwo appealed to the Federal Government to retain the services of PINL saying “We want to appeal to the Federal Government that if they want these areas to grow, don’t replace PINL with another company.
” We are calling on the Federal Government that you (PINL) has delivered on the job and so it’s only natural and moral that you give more to them so that they can render more services”.
Mezeh, said the program was focused on small business development, financial literacy, and skills training for women and girls in the host communities.
