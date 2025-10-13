OML18: NNPC, Sahara Launch 2.2m-Barrel Floating Vessel

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Sahara Group, Eroton Exploration & Production Company, and Bilton Energy Limited have jointly commissioned the nation’s first wholly owned 2.2-million-barrel capacity Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO) vessel.

The vessel, named Cawthorne, is designed to drive sustained oil production, enhance crude export reliability, and bolster Nigeria’s energy security and sustainability.

A statement signed by the Head of Corporate Communications at Sahara Group Ltd, Bethel Obioma, stated that the vessel is Nigeria’s first Crude Oil Terminal to be commissioned in 50 years.

Christened Cawthorne, the Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO) Terminal is designed to enhance crude evacuation from Nigeria’s OML 18 and nearby assets, the statement added.

This achievement, according to Udobong Ntia, EVP Upstream, NNPC, who represented the NNPC GCEO, Bashir Ojulari, at the commissioning, “is another bold achievement from the partnership between NNPC and its JV Partners that would guarantee seamless operations and bolster the strategic targets set by the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, towards ensuring optimised upstream production in Nigeria.”

Located at offshore Bonny, the double-hull FSO vessel with a storage capacity of 2.2 million barrels, represents a bold step forward in strengthening Nigeria’s crude export infrastructure and operational resilience.

NNPC Chief Upstream Investment Officer, Seyi Omotola, said the vessel represents a “renewed hope” for Nigeria’s upstream sector, adding that it also reaffirms the growing capacity of the nation to make its energy sector globally competitive.

The Chief Executive of the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe,who was represented by the Executive Commissioner, Development and Production, at the commission, Enorense Amadasu, said: “This is a commendable achievement that aligns with the vision of the NUPRC towards accelerating production in the nation, reliably, seamlessly and sustainably.”

Amadasu added that the Cawthorne FSO will enhance Nigeria’s export reliability and contribute to a more stable global energy supply chain. “This is a critical step toward unlocking the full potential of OML 18 and other strategic assets in the region.”

Managing Director, Niger Delta Exploration and Production Offshore Limited (NEOL), Ibiyemi Asaolu, said “This milestone showcases what is possible when innovation, collaboration, and execution excellence align. With FSO Cawthorne, we are not only securing production continuity from OML 18 but also contributing to Nigeria’s long-term energy infrastructure and revenue stability.”

On his part, the Head, Commercial and Planning, Asharami Energy (a Sahara Group Upstream Company), Dr. Tosin Etomi, said “The Cawthorne FSO stands as a symbol of innovation meeting necessity. It is not just a vessel, it’s an assurance of continuity, reliability, and value creation for our partners, our nation, and our people”.

“This collaboration with the NNPC, NUPRC and other stakeholders embodies the drive to turn complex energy challenges into sustainable solutions that power progress across Africa.”

Etomi said the ultramodern vessel is fitted with digital capabilities that make it a vessel “built for the future, driving operational flexibility, reduction in carbon exposure from barge movements, and enhancing overall evacuation safety. It’s an investment in the resilience of the upstream sector and our environment.”

“The commissioning of FSO Cawthorne reaffirms Sahara Group’s and indeed OML 18 Partners’ commitment to powering progress responsibly through partnerships, innovation, and infrastructure that strengthen Africa’s energy independence”, he stated.