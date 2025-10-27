Business
Nigeria Exits FATF Grey List For Global Financial Crime ………..NFIU
Bakari said that the FATF October plenary in Paris, Nigeria was officially removed from the FATF grey list, marking a new chapter in the country’s fight against money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing.
According to her, this is a true test of our resilience, coordination and unwavering commitment to reform.
She said it was a clear signal to the world that the country could meet and exceeded global standards in financial integrity.
“This is not the end of our journey, but the beginning of a stronger, more transparent financial ecosystem.”
She said that the FATF’s action plan comes after Nigeria’s 19-point reform programme, implemented in collaboration with FATF and GIABA, including legislative upgrades, institutional strengthening, and enhanced inter-agency coordination.
Bakari said that the key reforms was cited by the NFIU and Nigerian government which include the enactment of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022,
Also, the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, the operationalisation of the Beneficial Ownership Register, stronger supervisory measures for DNFBP, and intensified international cooperation on cross-border financial intelligence.
She commended the leadership of President Bola Tinubu and the guidance of senior officials for keeping reform on track, as well as the private sector and civil society for their partnership.
According to the statement, the Nigeria delegation in Paris are: the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Minister of Interior and the Director/CEO of NFIU.
Speaking for Nigeria, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, said that the action was more than compliance.
“Nigeria’s ambition was never limited to simply completing the action plan and exiting the grey list.
“Our focus has been on driving reforms, enacting legislative enhancements and strengthening institutions to ensure Nigeria effectively counters money laundering and terrorist financing. For us, the action plan is not the ceiling, but the floor of our aspirations,” he said.
According to the statement, NFIU reiterated its commitment to sustaining the momentum which requires ongoing collaboration among government agencies, private sector, and international partners to protect Nigeria’s financial system and contribute to global stability.
Customs Launches Digital Vehicle Verification System To Tackle Smuggling
NDDC Unveils Naval Facilities To Boost Region’s Security
FG Fixes Uniform Prices for Housing Units Nationwide, Approves N12.5m For 3-bedroom Bungalow ……..Says Move To Enhance Affordability, Ensures Fairness
“The approved selling prices are as follows: One-bedroom semi-detached bungalow, N8.5 million; two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow: N11.5 million and three-bedroom semi-detached bungalow, N12.5 million,” the statement added.
Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, stated that priority in the allocation of the housing units would be given to low and middle-income earners, civil servants at all levels of government, employees in the organised private sector with verifiable sources of income, and Nigerians in the Diaspora who wish to own homes in the country.
The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, explained that several payment options have been provided to make the houses affordable and flexible. These include outright (full) payment, mortgage, rent-to-own scheme, and installment payment plans.
The ministry further announced that the sale of the completed housing units across the northern and southern regions will soon commence.
“Applications can be made through the Renewed Hope Housing online portal at www.renewedhopehomes.fmhud.
The ministry, however, clarified that the approved prices apply strictly to the Renewed Hope Housing Estates which are funded through the ministry’s budgetary allocation, as against the Renewed Hope Cities in Karsana Abuja, Janguza Kano, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos which are being funded through a Public Private Partnership (PPP).
