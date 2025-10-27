Lagos Women Race set to empower participants

The Cross River State Government and First Bank of Nigeria have joined forces to use golf as a platform to promote tourism, business, and investment opportunities in the state.

The collaboration came to the fore during the 2025 Governor’s Golf and Business Tournament, held on Saturday at the Calabar Golf Club.

The high-profile tournament, which drew government officials, corporate leaders, and professional golfers from across Nigeria, is part of efforts to project Cross River as a safe, green, and business-friendly destination.

Speaking at the event, the Group Chief Executive Officer of First Bank of Nigeria, Olusegun Alebiosu, said the bank’s partnership with the state underscores its long-standing commitment to sports development and business growth.

He said, “First Bank is proud to be here with golf. We have been sponsoring golf tournaments for over 60 years in Lagos and have also supported polo and football for decades.

“We have been in Calabar for nearly 100 years, supporting businesses and government initiatives. Golf is health, golf is life, and golf is business.”

Alebiosu described the Calabar Golf Course as “one of the most well-maintained in the country” and assured of continued corporate support for sports that enhance social and economic connections.

In his remarks, Governor Bassey Otu expressed delight that the tournament had grown beyond leisure to become a platform for economic collaboration. He noted that the event aligns with his administration’s vision to use sports and tourism as major drivers of development in the state.

“We are looking to promote golf and other sports that attract people to our state.

Cross River is already a tourist destination, and we want visitors to enjoy both our greenery and our culture.

“Sports today are not just recreation. It is business.”

Otu, in whose honour the tournament was held, described the initiative as “humbling,” adding that” he looks forward to expanding it annually and developing Calabar as one of Africa’s prime golf tourism destinations.”

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Finance, Michael Odere, who initiated the tournament concept, said the goal was to blend leisure and business by creating an informal environment for investors and policymakers to network.

“We are here to showcase not just tourism and culture, but to have meaningful business conversations. Many investors rarely get time to meet government decision-makers.

“So this event gives them that opportunity to discuss, partner, and invest in Cross River while enjoying our beautiful course”, Odey stated.

Highlighting the scale of participation, the Vice Captain of the Calabar Golf Club, Anietie Okon, said the event featured 80 golfers from 10 states across the country, adding that the large turnout reflects the growing national recognition of the Calabar Golf Course as a preferred venue.

“We are happy to host golfers from different parts of Nigeria. It shows confidence in our facilities and the peace that Calabar offers,” Okon added.