“Nigeria will go to World Cup”

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has vowed to guide Nigeria to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, urging his players to adopt a warrior-like mentality as they prepare for a tense playoff run.

The Franco-Malian tactician made the bold declaration whilst speaking to Nigerian legend Segun Odegbami on 90 Minutes with Mathematical on Eagle7FM on Saturday, expressing gratitude to fans for their support.

“Thanks to the fans. Thanks to Nigeria. I am so happy that I have brought back the smiles on their faces,” Chelle said.

“We beat Benin because the fans pushed the players. I ask them this: They have to do this (for the playoffs)… I plan to do my best for Nigeria, and Inshallah, we will go to the FIFA World Cup.”

Chelle, who took charge of a struggling Nigerian side in January, has transformed the team’s fortunes after inheriting a squad on the brink of disaster. Nigeria were winless in their first four qualifiers, with three draws and one defeat threatening to derail another World Cup dream.

Under his leadership, the Super Eagles rallied to win four and draw two of their last six games, collecting 14 points from a possible 18. The highlight came earlier this month in Uyo, where Nigeria swept past Benin Republic 4-0 in a statement victory that reignited national belief.

However, the revival was not enough to seal automatic qualification. Nigeria finished among the four best runners-up in Africa and must now navigate a continental playoff in November for a spot in next March’s intercontinental tie.

The first challenge is a one-legged showdown with Gabon, with Cameroon or DR Congo potentially waiting beyond.

Chelle’s message to his players was uncompromising, saying, “Qualifying for the FIFA World Cup is not a war, but it is like a war… My players need to have a warrior state of mind… They have to be like sharks.”