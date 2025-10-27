Sports
“Nigeria will go to World Cup”
The Franco-Malian tactician made the bold declaration whilst speaking to Nigerian legend Segun Odegbami on 90 Minutes with Mathematical on Eagle7FM on Saturday, expressing gratitude to fans for their support.
“Thanks to the fans. Thanks to Nigeria. I am so happy that I have brought back the smiles on their faces,” Chelle said.
“We beat Benin because the fans pushed the players. I ask them this: They have to do this (for the playoffs)… I plan to do my best for Nigeria, and Inshallah, we will go to the FIFA World Cup.”
Chelle, who took charge of a struggling Nigerian side in January, has transformed the team’s fortunes after inheriting a squad on the brink of disaster. Nigeria were winless in their first four qualifiers, with three draws and one defeat threatening to derail another World Cup dream.
Under his leadership, the Super Eagles rallied to win four and draw two of their last six games, collecting 14 points from a possible 18. The highlight came earlier this month in Uyo, where Nigeria swept past Benin Republic 4-0 in a statement victory that reignited national belief.
However, the revival was not enough to seal automatic qualification. Nigeria finished among the four best runners-up in Africa and must now navigate a continental playoff in November for a spot in next March’s intercontinental tie.
The first challenge is a one-legged showdown with Gabon, with Cameroon or DR Congo potentially waiting beyond.
Chelle’s message to his players was uncompromising, saying, “Qualifying for the FIFA World Cup is not a war, but it is like a war… My players need to have a warrior state of mind… They have to be like sharks.”
Division One Volleyball League kicks off in Abia
The National Division One and Division Two Volleyball Leagues organised by the Volleyball Federation of Nigeria and sponsored by Alex Otti has kicked off in Umuahia, Abia State.
The Championship features 34 teams from across the country, with about 22 States already participating in activities lined up for the ten-day event.
Addressing journalists at the Umuahia Stadium, the Referee Coach for the tournament and Vice Chairman Nigerian Volleyball Referees Association, Mohamed Mohamed, assured of fair officiating in the competition and advised the athletes to be more disciplined in the field of play, saying that volleyball is known to be a disciplined sport.
He also commended Governor Alex Otti for sponsoring the tournament for the second time.
“Last year, we were here, and we so appreciate the Abia State Government for sponsoring such a competition. The same thing happened this year too, we are here again.
Lagos Women Race set to empower participants
The Coordinator, Lagos Women Run, Tayo Popoola, has stated that the All Women 10km Race aims to connect through their communities, while creating empowerment opportunities.
The 10th edition with the theme: “One Run, a thousand Opportunities,” will come up on the November 8th, 2025, with the start point at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere and end at the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Arena, Onikan.
This year’s edition of the Lagos Women Run marks a significant milestone, celebrating the program’s journey, the vibrant city of Lagos, and the incredible women who have been part of it since its inception.
It will focus more on empowering women, acknowledging their dedication, and ensuring the program’s sustainability by providing participants with opportunities they deserve.
Popoola added that the race has achieved remarkable success in making women happy and uncovering talents, serving as a platform for participants to train for bigger road races, which fosters a strong sense of community, allowing women of all ages to connect, network, and celebrate themselves.
The event’s non-discriminatory nature makes it a level playing ground, open to everyone regardless of social status, by promoting general well-being among women.
FBN, C’River gov partner to boost tourism
The collaboration came to the fore during the 2025 Governor’s Golf and Business Tournament, held on Saturday at the Calabar Golf Club.
The high-profile tournament, which drew government officials, corporate leaders, and professional golfers from across Nigeria, is part of efforts to project Cross River as a safe, green, and business-friendly destination.
Speaking at the event, the Group Chief Executive Officer of First Bank of Nigeria, Olusegun Alebiosu, said the bank’s partnership with the state underscores its long-standing commitment to sports development and business growth.
“We have been in Calabar for nearly 100 years, supporting businesses and government initiatives. Golf is health, golf is life, and golf is business.”
Alebiosu described the Calabar Golf Course as “one of the most well-maintained in the country” and assured of continued corporate support for sports that enhance social and economic connections.
In his remarks, Governor Bassey Otu expressed delight that the tournament had grown beyond leisure to become a platform for economic collaboration. He noted that the event aligns with his administration’s vision to use sports and tourism as major drivers of development in the state.
“We are looking to promote golf and other sports that attract people to our state.
Cross River is already a tourist destination, and we want visitors to enjoy both our greenery and our culture.
“Sports today are not just recreation. It is business.”
Otu, in whose honour the tournament was held, described the initiative as “humbling,” adding that” he looks forward to expanding it annually and developing Calabar as one of Africa’s prime golf tourism destinations.”
Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Finance, Michael Odere, who initiated the tournament concept, said the goal was to blend leisure and business by creating an informal environment for investors and policymakers to network.
“We are here to showcase not just tourism and culture, but to have meaningful business conversations. Many investors rarely get time to meet government decision-makers.
"Cross River is already a tourist destination, and we want visitors to enjoy both our greenery and our culture.
"Sports today are not just recreation. It is business."
Otu, in whose honour the tournament was held, described the initiative as "humbling," adding that" he looks forward to expanding it annually and developing Calabar as one of Africa's prime golf tourism destinations."
Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Finance, Michael Odere, who initiated the tournament concept, said the goal was to blend leisure and business by creating an informal environment for investors and policymakers to network.
"We are here to showcase not just tourism and culture, but to have meaningful business conversations. Many investors rarely get time to meet government decision-makers.
“So this event gives them that opportunity to discuss, partner, and invest in Cross River while enjoying our beautiful course”, Odey stated.
Highlighting the scale of participation, the Vice Captain of the Calabar Golf Club, Anietie Okon, said the event featured 80 golfers from 10 states across the country, adding that the large turnout reflects the growing national recognition of the Calabar Golf Course as a preferred venue.
“We are happy to host golfers from different parts of Nigeria. It shows confidence in our facilities and the peace that Calabar offers,” Okon added.
