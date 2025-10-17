Group Harps On Empowerment Of Girl Child

In a bid to encourage young females to embrace skill development and financial independence, the Rivers Secondary School Old Boys and Girls Association, Set of 1983 Association (ROBGA ’83) has called for a redefinition of womanhood beyond societal expectations of marriage.

Speaking at a conference held recently in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child 2025, themed, “The Girl I Am; The Change I Lead,” Barrister Ngozi Ajayi emphasized that empowering the girl child remains one of the most effective ways to achieve sustainable development in society.

She noted that for generations, womanhood had been narrowly defined by traditional norms that placed marriage as the ultimate goal for women. However, she said the new era demands that girls focus on acquiring skills, pursuing education, and attaining financial confidence.

“Empowering the girl child is more than a call for equality; it is an investment in sustainability,” she stated.

Ajayi urged girls to cultivate the habit of saving and prudent money management, stressing that financial empowerment gives the girl child both a voice and control over her future.

“Money power gives the girl child a voice that cannot be silenced and a future that cannot be defined for her,” she said.

According to her, every girl who learns, earns, and leads becomes a catalyst for economic transformation. She added that financial literacy and self-reliance are key to achieving gender balance and national growth.

She described the girl child as a “nurture being” who plays a vital role in family and nation building.

“When a girl doesn’t have money power, things become difficult,” she added.

Ajayi further advised young girls to channel their energy into career development or learning lucrative skills that would enable them to generate income and secure their future.

“Without money power, the voice of the girl child won’t be heard,” she emphasized.

Also speaking at the event, Barrister Ibiwari Waribo stated that the girl child is expected to be an asset and not a liability in today’s world. She urged the girls to do everything positive within their power to avoid becoming a liability to themselves or society.

“The girl child should strive to be an asset and not a liability,” she advised.

Mrs Agnes Tuboalabo explained that the Nigerian government has introduced a new institutional curriculum that requires students to choose and learn at least two skills. She noted that the implementation has already begun at the federal level and is now being extended to state levels.

“The use of this new curriculum has started at the federal level and is now being brought to the states,” she said.

“You must take advantage of this opportunity because it positions you as future business owners rather than job seekers.”

She encouraged the girls to grab hold of this opportunity, emphasizing that skill acquisition makes them self-sufficient and prepares them to thrive beyond the classroom.

Dr( Mrs) Ibinabo Ogolo, Secretary – General of ROBGA ’83, created an interactive session where the girls discussed the various skills they had acquired. She guided them on how to practice and monetize these skills, while encouraging those without skills to acquire one and become women of value.

“A woman of skill and value is a woman of influence,” she said.

“Acquiring a skill gives you confidence, independence, and relevance in today’s world.”

She maintained that a skilled, independent, and confident woman not only uplifts her family but also contributes significantly to the economic and social growth of her community.

“We are here to help the girl child navigate interpersonal relationships with through skills acquired and lead effectively, ” she added.

Observers at the conference agreed that empowering girls through education, skill acquisition, and financial literacy would help bridge inequality gaps and build a more sustainable society for future generations.