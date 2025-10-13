News
Germany, EU unveil initiative to tackle gas flaring in Nigeria
As part of this year’s Green Diplomacy Week, the European Union and the German Embassy in Abuja have announced the launch of the German–Nigerian Flare4Value project, a landmark initiative aimed at tackling gas flaring in Nigeria while unlocking new economic opportunities through gas optimisation and greenhouse gas mitigation.
Declaring the event open in Abuja, Kristina Fuerst, Head of the German–Nigerian Hydrogen Office, said the initiative “marks a significant milestone in the German–Nigerian partnership and our joint commitment to transforming environmental challenges into economic opportunities,” according to a statement in Abuja, yesterday.
She added that “gas flaring reduction is not only a climate priority but a gateway to energy access, industrial growth, and sustainable development for Nigeria.”
Reiterating the significance of emission reduction, Johannes Lehne, Deputy Ambassador of the Republic of Germany in Nigeria, said, “The strategic significance of gas flaring reduction represents both an environmental imperative and an economic opportunity.”
He added, “By capturing and utilising flare gas, we not only cut emissions but also create value for power generation and industry.”
Speaking further, he emphasised that Flare4Value “reflects the strength of the German–Nigerian partnership and the EU’s wider commitment to supporting Nigeria’s leadership in climate action.”
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Dr Vitalis Obi, noted that the Flare4Value initiative underscores Nigeria’s shared commitment to reducing emissions and unlocking the full potential of its gas resources. He emphasised that, through partnerships such as this, Nigeria can transform flare gas into an engine for cleaner energy, industrial growth, and sustainable development.
The project is implemented under H?-diplo, a GIZ programme commissioned by the German Federal Foreign Office and financed by the International Climate Initiative (IKI). H?-diplo supports Germany’s international energy and climate diplomacy, partnering with countries to advance the use of green hydrogen in diversifying and decarbonising their economies.
Nigeria is one of the world’s top seven gas-flaring countries, losing billions in potential revenue each year while contributing significantly to GHG emissions.
In 2022 alone, the country flared around 275 billion standard cubic feet of gas, emitting over 16 million tonnes of CO? equivalent. This not only exacerbates climate change but also contravenes Nigeria’s Climate Change Act, which mandates strict carbon budgeting and emissions reduction.
The German–Nigerian Flare4Value initiative is designed to address this challenge head-on. It focuses on reducing flare-gas emissions, improving gas utilisation, and aligning Nigeria’s oil and gas sector with its Energy Transition Plan. A key innovation of the project is its exploration of flare gas-to-hydrogen pathways, turning waste into clean energy carriers while creating space for industrial growth.
Representing the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Godfrey Ogbemudia, Programme Manager for Energy, Circular Economy and Climate Change, said, “Reducing what goes into the atmosphere today is a responsibility we all share. It’s encouraging to see Nigeria’s flare-reduction efforts already yielding results; this project takes those gains even further.”
Ogbemudia added that the initiative “isn’t only about environmental protection; it’s about creating new business opportunities through gas commercialisation and cleaner energy solutions that benefit people and the planet.”
The project was formally introduced at a virtual kick-off meeting on 29 September, followed by Thursday’s high-level event in Abuja. A study tour to Germany is planned for October, bringing Nigerian public and private-sector actors together with German stakeholders. The initiative will culminate in a multistakeholder conference in Abuja on 4 December 2025, where a discussion paper on flare-gas reduction will be launched alongside a B2B exchange platform for Nigerian and German businesses.
By linking flare-gas reduction with hydrogen development, the Flare4Value project bridges climate action and economic opportunity. It supports Germany’s and the EU’s broader energy diplomacy while advancing Nigeria’s national priorities, reducing emissions through targeted gas recovery, creating new industrial and economic value, and strengthening Nigeria’s energy transition for a more resilient and diversified economy.
Rivers NIPR Gets New Executive
The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Rivers State Chapter, has inaugurated a new Executive Council to pilot the affairs of the institute for the next two years.
The new Executive Council was elected during the maiden edition of the Rivers Public Relations Week and Annual General meeting held last Friday, in Port Harcourt.
The re-election marked a historic moment as members of the chapter converged to chart a new course for professional excellence, ethical standards, and the advancement of public relations practice in the State.
This was contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the institute, Ayodeji Emmanuel Afelumo, at the weekend.
The Registrar and Secretary to the NIPR Governing Council, Chief Uzoma Onyegbadue, who swore in the officers charged them to redouble their efforts in upholding professional integrity and excellence in public relations practices.
The officers re-elected for the second term include Rev. Francis Asuk as chairman, Dr. Parry Saroh Benson (Vice Chairman), Mr. Felix Tamuno (Secretary), Alhaja Ayo Odungweru (Treasurer), and Edna Alete as Financial Secretary.
Those with fresh tenure are Dr. Helen Chimezie who was elected as the Assistant Secretary, Mr. Ayodeji Emmanuel Afelumo (Public Relations Officer), and Mrs. Ngowari Oba as Welfare Officer, following the tenure expiration of the former officers.
In his acceptance remarks, Rev. Asuk expressed gratitude to members for their confidence and pledged to uphold the ideals of the institute, promote professional development, and foster partnerships that would further enhance the visibility of public relations in Rivers State and beyond.
The Rivers Public Relations Week is the first of its kind organised by a State chapter of the institute and it provided a platform for practitioners, scholars, and stakeholders to engage in knowledge-sharing, networking, and discussions on the evolving role of public relations in governance, business, and society.
The statement added that the Rivers State Chapter of the NIPR looks forward to a new era of purposeful leadership, innovation, and impact under the stewardship of its newly inaugurated executive council.
Falana Gives Ken Saro-Wiwa, Others Clean Bill Of Health …As Activist Decries Marginalisation Of Ogoni People p6 lead
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana(SAN) has apparently exonerated the slain writer and environmental rights activist, Mr Ken Saro-Wiwa and his eight Ogoni kinsmen of the murder charge which led to their execution by hanging by the Gen Sani Abacha military junta on November 10, 1995.
This is even as a human rights activist, Evangelist Caroline Nagbo, has decried the spate of marginalisation against Ogoni people in Nigeria and Rivers State, saying, in spite of the struggles, sacrifices and contributions of the Ogoni people, they have continued to be marginalised, particularly in politics.
Falana, who bared his mind in a keynote address during the 30th Anniversary of the Ken Saro-Wiwa Memorial Lecture at Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt on Friday, said the Ogoni nine never committed the crime for which they were hanged by the Federal Government.
On her part, Nagbo noted in a goodwill message at the event that despite the Ogoni people’s contributions, struggles and sacrifices, they continue to face exclusion and intimidation.
She decried a situation where people who hated Ken Saro-Wiwa during his lifetime, equally hate Ogoni people, because they consider them as very intelligent, stressing that instead of giving them political power, stooges are rather favoured.
According to her, Ogoni people must continue to speak out and agitate for their rights.
Nagbo further noted that the name of Ken Saro-Wiwa always evokes environment, minority and politics, emphasising that the legacies of the late environmental rights activist have continued to inspire and motivate the Ogoni people, and highlighted the significance of his birthday, which coincides with the Ogoni struggle for self-determination, environmental justice, and human rights.
She said the Federal Government’s treatment of Ken Saro-Wiwa’s memory and the Ogoni people is a reflection of the country’s flawed political system, and criticised politicians for their absence at events commemorating Ken Saro-Wiwa’s birthday and even illegal execution, attributing it to the marginalisation and intimidation faced by the Ogoni people.
“If you identify with Ken Saro-Wiwa and the Ogoni struggle, you are the enemy of the state, and that is marginalisation and intimidation,” she said.
Nagbo further lamented that despite the Ogoni people’s contributions to the country’s struggle for democracy, they are yet to be adequately rewarded.
“Politically, up till now, an Ogoni individual has never been a Governor, and they are not ready to give it to us, even in the next 30 years.The same thing they did to Ken Saro-Wiwa is the same thing they are doing to the Ogoni sons and daughters. They are manipulating it,” she said.
Nagbo praised the consistency of fiery human rights lawyer, Femi Falana(SAN), in championing the cause of the Ogoni people, saying, even Ken Saro-Wiwa was known for his consistency.
The keynote speaker, Mr Femi Falana actually chronicled the circumstances surrounding the hanging of Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight of his kinsmen on November 10, 1995, saying, they never committed the offence for which they were executed, and,therefore, deserve not only the recent pardon granted to them by the Federal Government but also exoneration and apology from the government.
Falana accused the state and Shell of masterminding the murder of four Ogoni sons, with the intent of roping in Ken Saro-Wiwa and the other Ogoni activists, saying, the execution of the Ogoni activists was premeditated.
According to him, when it was clear that the then Abacha military junta had already made up its mind to kill Ken Saro-Wiwa and others, the legal team defending them had no option than to withdraw from the trial in order not to give it legitimacy.
The human rights lawyer said the Ogoni people must be united today more than ever before to fight for their rights, stressing that the move for resumption of oil production in Ogoniland can only be justified when the ongoing cleanup of Ogoniland has attained an appreciable level.
He also applauded the siting of the Federal University of Environment and Technology in Ogoniland, but insisted that the university must employ Ogoni people to justify its establishment.
Falana said the time has come for the people of the Niger Delta region to demand accountability from the political class at all levels of governance in the region, saying, they are constitutionally empowered to find out how the 13 percent derivation funds and other funds are utilised.
According to him, the three percent fund stipulated and specified in the Petroleum Industry Act(PIA) is supposed to go directly to oil and gas bearing communities in the Niger Delta.
He also sympathised with Umuechem people for what befell them during the military regime, and decried a situation where oil companies failed in providing social amenities to the people, in spite of benefiting from the oil and gas deposits in their land.
He promised to set up a think tank of lawyers to advocate and ensure that oil and gas host communities in the country, particularly in the Niger Delta are provided social amenities.
Also, human rights and environment campaigner and one of the organisers of the event, Mr Celestine Akpobari thanked Femi Falana, Dr Nimo Bassey and other dignitaries and participants for gracing the event, which he described as the celebration of Ken Saro-Wiwa’s legacies.
He said the rush for the resumption of oil exploration in Ogoniland does not make any economic sense, and likened it to mopping the floor while the taps are open.
At the event, the panel of discussants consisted of Prof KialeeNyiayana of the University of Port Harcourt; Prof Lucky Akaruese of the University of Port Harcourt; Eze(Prof) Christian Akani of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education; and Leader of Ogoni People’s Assembly, Rev Probel Williams, while the moderator was Dr EmemOkon.
The discussants gave a good account of themselves, as they did not only dissect the keynote address presented by Femi Falana, giving more insights into it, but also did justice to the questions posed to them by the moderator, bordering on Ken Saro-Wiwa and his legacies, among other issues.
Unveiling of $400million Otakaikpo crude oil Export Terminal; Monarch Hails Tinubu …lists Economic Benefits Of The Project
The monarch however decried inconsistent payment of the statutory 3 percent opex by the JV and expressed the hope that priority will be placed on the payment of the outstanding 3 percent for 2024 to the community HCDT.King Ikuru also urged the company to instruct the JV to provide electricity to the host community and stressed the need for Ikuru to be connected to the energy source as Otakaikpo marginal oil field.
