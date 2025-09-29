Warri Crisis: Oborevwori Sues For Peace

Executive Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Public Enlightenment (Projects and Policies), Olisa Ifeajika, has said the Governor has sued for peace and cautioned against crisis in Warri.

Ifeajika stated this recently while addressing newsmen in Asaba.

The governor’s aide was reacting to the misconceptions by a section of the Social media on Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s remarks at a recent meeting in Warri to address brewing crisis.

He cautioned that people should not politicise everything that comes from the government.

Ifeajka explained that Governor Oborevwori’s remarks on the Warri crisis was clear and without prejudice, saying the Governor cautioned against crisis, underscoring the importance of peace for development, particularly to develop Warri.

Ifeajika quoted the governor as saying, “I have witnessed a crisis before, do we still want crisis in Warri? No! People are using social media to cause crisis. I want to develop this Warri.

“However, critics, especially on social media, quoted the governor out of context.”

The governor’s aide described the abuse of social media as political mischief by rabble-rousers.

He explained that the governor’s remarks were cautionary for the peace in Warri to prevail throughout his administration and beyond, adding that the governor spoke to communicate with the grassroots.

“The governor said, ‘I am a Warri man like you, I enjoy the peace in Warri and I am going to develop Warri. Let the peace endure.

“If people are beginning to distort what the governor said by giving it other meanings, it is unfortunate.

‘’We should not allow everything that comes from the government to be politicised.

“The Governor has sued for peace. He has pleaded that while he is in the saddle until 2031, by the grace of God, let there be peace.

“Therefore, it is expected that we should all imbibe the peace culture. This was exactly what the Governor was talking about, no more, no less”, Ifeajika said.

He said Oborevwori also prayed for ensuring peace from generation to generation while cautioning the youths not to lend themselves as ready instruments for chaos.