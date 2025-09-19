News
Tinubu, Wife Condole With FIRS, UBA Over Afriland Fire Tragedies
President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep condolences to the families of victims and to the management and staff of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, United Capital and United Bank for Africa, following Tuesday’s fire outbreak at Afriland Building on Broad Street, Lagos Island.
The Tide learnt that seven victims have been confirmed dead after the fire incident at the Tower.
The victims were said to have died in hospitals across the state, where they had been rushed to after being evacuated from the high-rise building.
Among the victims are four staff members of FIRS, which occupies the sixth and seventh floors of the Towers.
In a statement signed yesterday by Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Tinubu commiserated with Afriland Properties Limited, United Capital, FIRS and UBA over the loss of lives.
He extended sympathy to those injured, who are receiving medical attention.
The statement read, “President Tinubu extends his condolences to the management and staff of Afriland Properties Limited, the FIRS, UBA, and particularly those who lost loved ones in the inferno, and the injured who are currently receiving medical attention.
“The President commends the emergency responders, including the Federal Fire Service, first aiders, medical personnel, and members of the public, for their quick intervention and notes their deep sense of responsibility during the evacuation.
“President Tinubu advises more caution, training, and alertness to avert such emergencies in the future.
“The President prays that God Almighty will receive the souls of the departed and grant quick recovery to the injured.”
The Tide learnt gathered that doctors are battling to save the lives of the remaining victims in the hospitals.
The incident was one of two separate fire incidents that rocked the Lagos Island Business District on Tuesday, which left several others injured and goods worth millions of naira destroyed.
In the same vein First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has condoled with Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the families of victims affected by Tuesday’s fire at Afriland Building on Broad Street, Lagos Island.
In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, Mrs Tinubu also commiserated with the management and staff of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, United Capital, and United Bank for Africa.
“I condole with Gov. Sanwo-Olu, the people of the state, and affected organisations, including FIRS and UBA, over the tragic fire at Afriland Towers that claimed ten lives.
“May God Almighty comfort the families, colleagues, and loved ones of the departed and the injured during this time of deep grief and pain,” the First Lady added in her message.
She also prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased, quick healing for the injured, and strength for those left behind to bear the weight of such an irreplaceable loss.
The incident was one of two separate fire outbreaks in the Lagos Island Business District on Tuesday, which injured many and destroyed goods worth millions.
The condolence message comes in the wake of one of the deadliest fire outbreaks in Lagos Island in recent years.
On Tuesday, a blaze swept through Afriland Towers, a commercial complex on Broad Street that houses several corporate organisations, including the FIRS, United Capital, and a branch of the UBA.
Emergency officials confirmed that at least 10 people lost their lives, while several others sustained injuries.
Videos and photos of the inferno quickly went viral on social media, with early confusion suggesting that the fire had gutted UBA’s corporate headquarters at Marina before the bank clarified that only a Broad Street branch was affected.
The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, supported by the Federal Fire Service and other emergency responders, battled for hours to contain the inferno and rescue trapped occupants.
Investigations later revealed that the fire began in the inverter room, with smoke spreading rapidly through the building, including the emergency exits.
The incident was the second major fire reported in the Lagos Island business district on the same day, further heightening public concern about safety standards in high-rise buildings across the state.
The First Lady’s intervention adds to the stream of condolences already issued by corporate bodies, government agencies, and civil society organisations, as calls grow for stricter enforcement of fire safety measures in commercial centres.
News
FG Ends Passport Production At Multiple Centres After 62 Years
The Nigeria Immigration Service has officially ended passport production at multiple centres, transitioning to a single, centralised system for the first time in 62 years.
Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed this yesterday while inspecting Nigeria’s new Centralised Passport Personalisation Centre at the NIS Headquarters in Abuja.
He stated that since the establishment of NIS in 1963, Nigeria had never operated a central passport production centre, until now, marking a major reform milestone.
“The project is 100 per cent ready. Nigeria can now be more productive and efficient in delivering passport services,” Tunji-Ojo said.
He explained that old machines could only produce 250 to 300 passports daily, but the new system had a capacity of 4,500 to 5,000 passports every day.
“With this, NIS can now meet daily demands within just four to five hours of operation,” he added, describing it as a game-changer for passport processing in Nigeria.
“We promised two-week delivery, and we’re now pushing for one week.
“Automation and optimisation are crucial for keeping this promise to Nigerians,” the minister said.
He noted that centralisation, in line with global standards, would improve uniformity and enhance the overall integrity of Nigerian travel documents worldwide.
Tunji-Ojo described the development as a step toward bringing services closer to Nigerians while driving a culture of efficiency and total passport system reform.
He said the centralised production system aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s reform agenda, boosting NIS capacity and changing the narrative for better service delivery.
News
FAAC Disburses N2.225trn For August, Highest In Nigeria
The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has disbursed N2.225 trillion as federation revenue for the month of August 2025, the highest ever allocation to the three tiers of government and other statutory recipients.
This marks the second consecutive month that FAAC disbursements have crossed the N2 trillion mark.
The revenue, shared at the August 2025 FAAC meeting in Abuja, was buoyed by increases in oil and gas royalty, value-added tax (VAT), and common external tariff (CET) levies, according to a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting.
Out of the N2.225 trillion total distributable revenue, FAAC said N1,478.593 trillion came from statutory revenue, N672.903 billion from VAT, N32.338 billion from the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), and N41.284 billion from Exchange Difference.
The communiqué revealed that gross federation revenue for the month stood at N3.635 trillion. From this amount, N124.839 billion was deducted as cost of collection, while N1,285.845 trillion was set aside for transfers, interventions, refunds, and savings.
From the statutory revenue of N1.478 trillion, the Federal Government received N684.462 billion, State Governments received N347.168 billion, and Local Government Councils received N267.652 billion. A further N179.311 billion (13 per cent of mineral revenue) went to oil-producing states as derivation revenue.
From the distributable VAT revenue of N672.903 billion, the Federal Government received N100.935 billion, the states received N336.452 billion, while the local governments got N235.516 billion.
Of the N32.338 billion shared from EMTL, the Federal Government received N4.851 billion, the States received N16.169 billion, and the Local Governments received N11.318 billion.
From the N41.284 billion exchange difference, the Federal Government received N19.799 billion, the states received N10.042 billion, and the local governments received N7.742 billion, while N3.701 billion (13 per cent of mineral revenue) was shared to the oil-producing states as derivation.
News
KenPoly Governing Council Decries Inadequate Power Supply, Poor Infrastructure On Campus
The Governing Council of Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori, has decried the inadequate power supply and poor state of infrastructural facilities and equipment at the institution.
The Council also appealed to the government, including Non-Governmental Organisations, agencies, as well as well-meaning Rivers people to intervene to restore and sustain the laudable gesture, dreams and aspirations of the founding fathers of the polytechnic.
The Chairman of the newly inaugurated Council, Professor Friday B. Sigalo, made this appeal during a tour of facilities at the Polytechnic, recently.
Accompanied by members of the team, Prof Sigalo emphasised the position of technology, technical and vocational education in sustainable development.
He noted that with the prospects on ground, and the programmes and activities undertaken in the polytechnic, there is no doubt that the institution would add values to the educational system in our society and foster the desired development, if the existing challenges are jointly tackled.
This was contained in a statement signed by Deputy Registrar, Public Relations, Kenpoly, Innocent Ogbonda-Nwanwu, and made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt.
The chairman who restated the intention of his team of technocrats to ensure that KenPoly enjoys desirable face-lift, said the Council would deliver on its core mandates, accordingly.
Earlier, the Rector, KenPoly Engr. Dr. Ledum S. Gwarah, commended the appointment of Professor Friday B. Sigalo as Chairman of the KenPoly Governing Council.
He described him and his team as seasoned technocrats and expressed confidence in their ability to succeed.
The Rector pledged the management’s support to the Council to ensure that KenPoly resumes its rightful place in the comity of polytechnics in the country.
Facilities visited by the Governing Council include KenPoly workshops, laboratories, skills acquisition centre, library, hostels and medical centre.
Chinedu Wosu
Trending
-
Sports21 hours ago
FIFA rankings: S’Eagles drop Position, remain sixth in Africa
-
Sports21 hours ago
NPFL club name Iorfa new GM
-
Sports21 hours ago
CAFCL : Rivers United Arrives DR Congo
-
Sports21 hours ago
NNL abolishes playoffs for NPFL promotion
-
Sports21 hours ago
Kwara Hopeful To Host Confed Cup in Ilorin
-
Sports21 hours ago
NSF: Early preparations begin for 2026 National Sports Festival
-
Sports21 hours ago
RSG Award Renovation Work At Yakubu Gowon Stadium
-
Sports20 hours ago
RSG Pledges To Develop Baseball