Tinubu, Wife Condole With FIRS, UBA Over Afriland Fire Tragedies

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep condolences to the families of victims and to the management and staff of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, United Capital and United Bank for Africa, following Tuesday’s fire outbreak at Afriland Building on Broad Street, Lagos Island.

The Tide learnt that seven victims have been confirmed dead after the fire incident at the Tower.

The victims were said to have died in hospitals across the state, where they had been rushed to after being evacuated from the high-rise building.

Among the victims are four staff members of FIRS, which occupies the sixth and seventh floors of the Towers.

In a statement signed yesterday by Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Tinubu commiserated with Afriland Properties Limited, United Capital, FIRS and UBA over the loss of lives.

He extended sympathy to those injured, who are receiving medical attention.

The statement read, “President Tinubu extends his condolences to the management and staff of Afriland Properties Limited, the FIRS, UBA, and particularly those who lost loved ones in the inferno, and the injured who are currently receiving medical attention.

“The President commends the emergency responders, including the Federal Fire Service, first aiders, medical personnel, and members of the public, for their quick intervention and notes their deep sense of responsibility during the evacuation.

“President Tinubu advises more caution, training, and alertness to avert such emergencies in the future.

“The President prays that God Almighty will receive the souls of the departed and grant quick recovery to the injured.”

The Tide learnt gathered that doctors are battling to save the lives of the remaining victims in the hospitals.

The incident was one of two separate fire incidents that rocked the Lagos Island Business District on Tuesday, which left several others injured and goods worth millions of naira destroyed.

In the same vein First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has condoled with Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the families of victims affected by Tuesday’s fire at Afriland Building on Broad Street, Lagos Island.

In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, Mrs Tinubu also commiserated with the management and staff of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, United Capital, and United Bank for Africa.

“I condole with Gov. Sanwo-Olu, the people of the state, and affected organisations, including FIRS and UBA, over the tragic fire at Afriland Towers that claimed ten lives.

“May God Almighty comfort the families, colleagues, and loved ones of the departed and the injured during this time of deep grief and pain,” the First Lady added in her message.

She also prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased, quick healing for the injured, and strength for those left behind to bear the weight of such an irreplaceable loss.

The incident was one of two separate fire outbreaks in the Lagos Island Business District on Tuesday, which injured many and destroyed goods worth millions.

The condolence message comes in the wake of one of the deadliest fire outbreaks in Lagos Island in recent years.

On Tuesday, a blaze swept through Afriland Towers, a commercial complex on Broad Street that houses several corporate organisations, including the FIRS, United Capital, and a branch of the UBA.

Emergency officials confirmed that at least 10 people lost their lives, while several others sustained injuries.

Videos and photos of the inferno quickly went viral on social media, with early confusion suggesting that the fire had gutted UBA’s corporate headquarters at Marina before the bank clarified that only a Broad Street branch was affected.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, supported by the Federal Fire Service and other emergency responders, battled for hours to contain the inferno and rescue trapped occupants.

Investigations later revealed that the fire began in the inverter room, with smoke spreading rapidly through the building, including the emergency exits.

The incident was the second major fire reported in the Lagos Island business district on the same day, further heightening public concern about safety standards in high-rise buildings across the state.

The First Lady’s intervention adds to the stream of condolences already issued by corporate bodies, government agencies, and civil society organisations, as calls grow for stricter enforcement of fire safety measures in commercial centres.