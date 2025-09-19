Fubara’s Return: Rivers Elders, Women Call For Unity, Hail Tinubu

The Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum (RIVELF) has issued a called for unity and reconciliation in Rivers State, following the lifting of the State of Emergency and the restoration of full democratic governance.

The forum emphasized the need for peace, sober reflection, forgiveness, and rededication to service and good governance as the state embarks on a new journey.

The RIVELF statement highlighted the importance of putting aside bitterness and factional differences, and working together to tackle the state’s challenges, including unemployment, insecurity, infrastructural decay, and environmental degradation.

The forum urged leaders to recommit themselves to their constitutional duties, prioritizing the welfare and interests of the people of Rivers State.

The statement was signed by Dr. Gabriel Toby, KSC, DSSRS, Acting Chairman of the Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum.

Dr. Toby emphasized that Rivers State belongs to all its citizens, and its future depends on their collective resolve to overcome the challenges confronting the state.

“Whether in government or opposition, rural or urban, we must remember that Rivers State belongs to us all, and its future depends on our collective resolve to overcome the challenges confronting our people and the state,” he stated.

The group also thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for lifting the State of Emergency and restoring full democratic governance in Rivers State.

The forum welcomed the return of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Martins Ameawhule, and other members of the Assembly, and expressed hope that this new dawn will mark a fresh start rooted in accountability, transparency, and integrity.

They also urged the good people of Rivers State to remain calm, peaceful, and hopeful as they enter this new phase.

Citizens are encouraged to reject violence, resist those who seek to divide them, support lawful governance, pray for wisdom for their leaders, and actively participate in rebuilding their state.

In the same vein, Rivers Women, under the aegis of Rivers Women Unite for Sim, have applauded Tinubu, Fubara and Wike, alongside other leaders and stakeholders, for their roles in ending the political impasse and restoring democracy in Rivers State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Media Officer, Rivers Women Unite For SIM, Comr. Glory N. Sunday, yesterday.

Speaking after a special fellowship with the theme “Finger of God” at the Ecumenical Centre, Port Harcourt, yesterday, the women noted that the suspension of emergency rule and return of democratic structures is a welcome development for the people of Rivers State.

They commended all Rivers people, civil society groups, and the media who stood firm during the trying times, and called for forgiveness, deeper healing, reconciliation, and unity to ensure lasting peace, progress and development in the state.

The women gave thanks to Almighty God for showing His hand in restoring stability and a way forward for Rivers people and Rivers State.

The Tide reports that Tinubu declared a State of Emergency in Rivers State on the 18th of March, 2025, suspending Governor Fubara, his deputy, Prof. (Mrs) Ngozi Odu, and members of the state House of Assembly for six months in the first instance.

In place of the governor, the President appointed Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd) as Sole Administrator.

However, Tinubu announced the suspension of the Emergency Rule on Wednesday, stating, “It therefore gives me great pleasure to declare that the emergency in Rivers State shall end with effect from midnight today (Wednesday).”