China, Nigerian Scholars Call For Global Governance Reform

China and Nigerian scholars have called for reforms to global institutions and a deepening of China-Africa cooperation.

They spoke at a one-day seminar convened in Abuja yesterday, focused on the Global Governance Initiative.

The event, themed “Opportunities for China-Africa Cooperation under the GGI,” offered a platform for both critique and advocacy regarding the current global order.

Speaking at the seminar, the Counsellor at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Dong Hairong, tied the GGI to a broader vision of international cooperation promoted by Beijing.

Hairong pointed to a shifting global environment—marked by geopolitical tensions, economic instability, and public health crises—as justification for reforming the global governance system.

She said the initiative aims to create “a fairer and more equitable, inclusive international system” by focusing on “joint efforts of all the countries and multilateral mechanisms.”

“The Nigerian government particularly welcomes them. They are closely aligned with the inherent needs of China-Africa and China-Nigeria cooperation.

“GGI is expected to serve as a new platform and a new opportunity for reforming the global governance system and transforming the global order, which is beneficial to all the nations, including the global south,” the counsellor noted.

Hairong also expressed support for reforms at institutions such as the United Nations Security Council and international financial bodies, saying China is ready to cooperate with African countries to “correct the historical injustices” and address the underrepresentation of the Global South.

In his presentation, the Director of the Centre for Contemporary China-Africa Research, Professor Sheriff Ibrahim, criticised current global institutions for favouring a handful of dominant powers.

Ibrahim explained, “There is a need to involve representation of every continent, every region in the world as a member of the UN Security Council permanently. Why? Because we have just five permanent members of the UN Security Council. This means that there is exclusion in global governance from where? From the Security Council of the United Nations.”

He singled out what he described as the impunity of powerful nations in breaching UN resolutions.

On global finance, he called for reforms in the International Monetary Fund and the G20 to include the currencies and concerns of the developing world.

“This is international exclusion. What happens to Africa? What happens to the Pacific? What happens to Latin America? What happens to the Caribbean? What about the giant renminbi, the Chinese yuan? What happens to that? So let there be inclusion in the international monetary establishment,” the Prof. questioned.

The Director also noted Nigeria’s ongoing push for reform, citing its statement at the 79th UN General Assembly calling for a permanent seat on the Security Council.

“Nigeria also wants to be part of it. And China has clearly reaffirmed Nigeria’s fitness and capability to be part of the UN Permanent Security Council membership,” he said.

He recalled President Bola Tinubu’s contributions to global discussions at recent summits, including the G20 and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing.

China’s role, he said, has been to encourage inclusive global development and modernisation alongside Africa.

In conclusion, Ibrahim called on African states to reposition themselves in global affairs.

“Africa and Nigeria should reposition themselves to better fit into global governance, vehemently fight corruption, embrace the rule of law, democracy, and provide a people-centred approach for development,” he added.

The Director of the Centre for China Studies, Charles Onunaiju, emphasised the importance of domestic capacity in shaping a nation’s role on the global stage, stating that without strong institutions and economic strength, African nations risk being sidelined.

Onunaiju noted, “You are either on the table or you are on the menu. How do you avoid being on the menu? It’s to build capacity to enable you to be on the table.”

Onunaiju praised China’s capacity-building approach and its ability to follow through on initiatives, contrasting it with past Western-led development promises that failed to materialise.

He expressed confidence in the GGI’s long-term impact, suggesting that China’s capacity to support its initiatives makes the difference.

“GGI will not go down like any other initiative we have known. It is going to make a real difference. And it is interesting that Nigeria has been very vocal in supporting the GGI. And that is very impressive,” the director stated.

He concluded by urging Nigeria to fully engage the existing strategic partnership mechanism with China.

The GGI was unveiled by President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Plus meeting on September 1, 2025.

Xi, addressing the gathering in the northern port city, emphasised the need for global governance rooted in fairness, cooperation, and shared responsibility.

He called on nations to work together toward a just and equitable system—one that prioritises collective progress and mutual respect.

Countries such as Nigeria have publicly welcomed the initiative, seeing in it a potential shift toward a more representative global architecture.

In a statement issued by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs on September 11, Nigeria described the GGI as a timely and thoughtful response to today’s international challenges.

The government noted the initiative’s strong alignment with both its domestic priorities and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.