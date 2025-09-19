News
China, Nigerian Scholars Call For Global Governance Reform
China and Nigerian scholars have called for reforms to global institutions and a deepening of China-Africa cooperation.
They spoke at a one-day seminar convened in Abuja yesterday, focused on the Global Governance Initiative.
The event, themed “Opportunities for China-Africa Cooperation under the GGI,” offered a platform for both critique and advocacy regarding the current global order.
Speaking at the seminar, the Counsellor at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Dong Hairong, tied the GGI to a broader vision of international cooperation promoted by Beijing.
Hairong pointed to a shifting global environment—marked by geopolitical tensions, economic instability, and public health crises—as justification for reforming the global governance system.
She said the initiative aims to create “a fairer and more equitable, inclusive international system” by focusing on “joint efforts of all the countries and multilateral mechanisms.”
“The Nigerian government particularly welcomes them. They are closely aligned with the inherent needs of China-Africa and China-Nigeria cooperation.
“GGI is expected to serve as a new platform and a new opportunity for reforming the global governance system and transforming the global order, which is beneficial to all the nations, including the global south,” the counsellor noted.
Hairong also expressed support for reforms at institutions such as the United Nations Security Council and international financial bodies, saying China is ready to cooperate with African countries to “correct the historical injustices” and address the underrepresentation of the Global South.
In his presentation, the Director of the Centre for Contemporary China-Africa Research, Professor Sheriff Ibrahim, criticised current global institutions for favouring a handful of dominant powers.
Ibrahim explained, “There is a need to involve representation of every continent, every region in the world as a member of the UN Security Council permanently. Why? Because we have just five permanent members of the UN Security Council. This means that there is exclusion in global governance from where? From the Security Council of the United Nations.”
He singled out what he described as the impunity of powerful nations in breaching UN resolutions.
On global finance, he called for reforms in the International Monetary Fund and the G20 to include the currencies and concerns of the developing world.
“This is international exclusion. What happens to Africa? What happens to the Pacific? What happens to Latin America? What happens to the Caribbean? What about the giant renminbi, the Chinese yuan? What happens to that? So let there be inclusion in the international monetary establishment,” the Prof. questioned.
The Director also noted Nigeria’s ongoing push for reform, citing its statement at the 79th UN General Assembly calling for a permanent seat on the Security Council.
“Nigeria also wants to be part of it. And China has clearly reaffirmed Nigeria’s fitness and capability to be part of the UN Permanent Security Council membership,” he said.
He recalled President Bola Tinubu’s contributions to global discussions at recent summits, including the G20 and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing.
China’s role, he said, has been to encourage inclusive global development and modernisation alongside Africa.
In conclusion, Ibrahim called on African states to reposition themselves in global affairs.
“Africa and Nigeria should reposition themselves to better fit into global governance, vehemently fight corruption, embrace the rule of law, democracy, and provide a people-centred approach for development,” he added.
The Director of the Centre for China Studies, Charles Onunaiju, emphasised the importance of domestic capacity in shaping a nation’s role on the global stage, stating that without strong institutions and economic strength, African nations risk being sidelined.
Onunaiju noted, “You are either on the table or you are on the menu. How do you avoid being on the menu? It’s to build capacity to enable you to be on the table.”
Onunaiju praised China’s capacity-building approach and its ability to follow through on initiatives, contrasting it with past Western-led development promises that failed to materialise.
He expressed confidence in the GGI’s long-term impact, suggesting that China’s capacity to support its initiatives makes the difference.
“GGI will not go down like any other initiative we have known. It is going to make a real difference. And it is interesting that Nigeria has been very vocal in supporting the GGI. And that is very impressive,” the director stated.
He concluded by urging Nigeria to fully engage the existing strategic partnership mechanism with China.
The GGI was unveiled by President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Plus meeting on September 1, 2025.
Xi, addressing the gathering in the northern port city, emphasised the need for global governance rooted in fairness, cooperation, and shared responsibility.
He called on nations to work together toward a just and equitable system—one that prioritises collective progress and mutual respect.
Countries such as Nigeria have publicly welcomed the initiative, seeing in it a potential shift toward a more representative global architecture.
In a statement issued by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs on September 11, Nigeria described the GGI as a timely and thoughtful response to today’s international challenges.
The government noted the initiative’s strong alignment with both its domestic priorities and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.
FG Ends Passport Production At Multiple Centres After 62 Years
The Nigeria Immigration Service has officially ended passport production at multiple centres, transitioning to a single, centralised system for the first time in 62 years.
Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed this yesterday while inspecting Nigeria’s new Centralised Passport Personalisation Centre at the NIS Headquarters in Abuja.
He stated that since the establishment of NIS in 1963, Nigeria had never operated a central passport production centre, until now, marking a major reform milestone.
“The project is 100 per cent ready. Nigeria can now be more productive and efficient in delivering passport services,” Tunji-Ojo said.
He explained that old machines could only produce 250 to 300 passports daily, but the new system had a capacity of 4,500 to 5,000 passports every day.
“With this, NIS can now meet daily demands within just four to five hours of operation,” he added, describing it as a game-changer for passport processing in Nigeria.
“We promised two-week delivery, and we’re now pushing for one week.
“Automation and optimisation are crucial for keeping this promise to Nigerians,” the minister said.
He noted that centralisation, in line with global standards, would improve uniformity and enhance the overall integrity of Nigerian travel documents worldwide.
Tunji-Ojo described the development as a step toward bringing services closer to Nigerians while driving a culture of efficiency and total passport system reform.
He said the centralised production system aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s reform agenda, boosting NIS capacity and changing the narrative for better service delivery.
FAAC Disburses N2.225trn For August, Highest In Nigeria
The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has disbursed N2.225 trillion as federation revenue for the month of August 2025, the highest ever allocation to the three tiers of government and other statutory recipients.
This marks the second consecutive month that FAAC disbursements have crossed the N2 trillion mark.
The revenue, shared at the August 2025 FAAC meeting in Abuja, was buoyed by increases in oil and gas royalty, value-added tax (VAT), and common external tariff (CET) levies, according to a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting.
Out of the N2.225 trillion total distributable revenue, FAAC said N1,478.593 trillion came from statutory revenue, N672.903 billion from VAT, N32.338 billion from the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), and N41.284 billion from Exchange Difference.
The communiqué revealed that gross federation revenue for the month stood at N3.635 trillion. From this amount, N124.839 billion was deducted as cost of collection, while N1,285.845 trillion was set aside for transfers, interventions, refunds, and savings.
From the statutory revenue of N1.478 trillion, the Federal Government received N684.462 billion, State Governments received N347.168 billion, and Local Government Councils received N267.652 billion. A further N179.311 billion (13 per cent of mineral revenue) went to oil-producing states as derivation revenue.
From the distributable VAT revenue of N672.903 billion, the Federal Government received N100.935 billion, the states received N336.452 billion, while the local governments got N235.516 billion.
Of the N32.338 billion shared from EMTL, the Federal Government received N4.851 billion, the States received N16.169 billion, and the Local Governments received N11.318 billion.
From the N41.284 billion exchange difference, the Federal Government received N19.799 billion, the states received N10.042 billion, and the local governments received N7.742 billion, while N3.701 billion (13 per cent of mineral revenue) was shared to the oil-producing states as derivation.
KenPoly Governing Council Decries Inadequate Power Supply, Poor Infrastructure On Campus
The Governing Council of Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori, has decried the inadequate power supply and poor state of infrastructural facilities and equipment at the institution.
The Council also appealed to the government, including Non-Governmental Organisations, agencies, as well as well-meaning Rivers people to intervene to restore and sustain the laudable gesture, dreams and aspirations of the founding fathers of the polytechnic.
The Chairman of the newly inaugurated Council, Professor Friday B. Sigalo, made this appeal during a tour of facilities at the Polytechnic, recently.
Accompanied by members of the team, Prof Sigalo emphasised the position of technology, technical and vocational education in sustainable development.
He noted that with the prospects on ground, and the programmes and activities undertaken in the polytechnic, there is no doubt that the institution would add values to the educational system in our society and foster the desired development, if the existing challenges are jointly tackled.
This was contained in a statement signed by Deputy Registrar, Public Relations, Kenpoly, Innocent Ogbonda-Nwanwu, and made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt.
The chairman who restated the intention of his team of technocrats to ensure that KenPoly enjoys desirable face-lift, said the Council would deliver on its core mandates, accordingly.
Earlier, the Rector, KenPoly Engr. Dr. Ledum S. Gwarah, commended the appointment of Professor Friday B. Sigalo as Chairman of the KenPoly Governing Council.
He described him and his team as seasoned technocrats and expressed confidence in their ability to succeed.
The Rector pledged the management’s support to the Council to ensure that KenPoly resumes its rightful place in the comity of polytechnics in the country.
Facilities visited by the Governing Council include KenPoly workshops, laboratories, skills acquisition centre, library, hostels and medical centre.
Chinedu Wosu
