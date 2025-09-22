Tinubu, Atiku, Others To Attend Ladoja’s Coronation As Olubadan, Friday 

President Bola Tinubu, alongside former Vice President AtikuAbubakar, former Kano State Governor RabiuKwakwanso, and other dignitaries, are expected at the coronation of former Governor of Oyo, Oba RashidiLadoja, as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland on Friday.

Oba Ladoja would be installed as the next Olubadan on Friday, September 26, at the historic Mapo Hall, Ibadan, following the demise of the 43rd Olubadan, Oba OwolabiOlakulehin, who joined his ancestors on Monday, July 7, at the age of 90 years.

Also, over 2,000 security operatives drawn from the Police, Civil Defence, DSS, Amotekun Corps, and OYRTMA will be deployed to ensure a hitch-free and peaceful coronation.

The chairman of the coronation committee, BayoOyero and the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftancy Matters, AdemolaOjo, announced this during a media briefing at the Olubadan Palace, Oke-Aremo, in the Ibadan North Local Government Area of the state.

Tinubu and Ladoja both served in the Senate during the aborted Third Republic.

Speaking further, Oyero confirmed that “President Tinubu and other top eminent personalities would be in attendance at the coronation of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland. Prominent Yoruba monarchs, political leaders, captains of industry, and thousands of Ibadan sons and daughters will celebrate the coronation.”

He described the installation of Ladoja as the new Olubadan as a great cultural and historical significance, adding that the installation will not just be a coronation but a reaffirmation of the unique and timeless chieftaincy system of Ibadanland.

The chairman said the Ibadan succession process is a testament to its democratic and orderly tradition, a system that has ensured peace and stability for generations.

“The ascension of Oba Ladoja is a journey of many years back, a path meticulously followed and guided by the wisdom of the ancestors,” he said.

Ojero noted that Ladoja, being a former Senator, Governor, and now Olubadan, will be equipped with a unique understanding of the grassroots to the corridors of power.

He said that Ibadan people are confident that Ladoja would bring his wealth of experience to the throne, leading Ibadanland into a new era of progress, peace and prosperity.

The chairman explained that the coronation would be the culmination of a week-long series of events, beginning on Monday, September 22.

“We have planned inter-religious prayers, a cultural fiesta, a coronation lecture, and a thanksgiving service. This is not just a traditional rite but a reaffirmation of our unique and timeless chieftaincy system,” Oyero said.

The Tide reports that an interdenominational service is scheduled to hold today at Olubadan Palace, OkeAremo, organised by the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes.

On Tuesday, September 23, a cultural fiesta will be held at Olubadan Stadium, Iyaganku, showcasing Ibadan traditions, music, and arts, while on Wednesday, September 24, a coronation lecture by world-renowned scholar, Prof ToyinFalola, will be held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

Earlier, the Oyo State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Ojo, described the Olubadan stool as a revered stool and a source of pride, cultural identity not just to Ibadanland, but Yorubaland and Nigeria as a whole.

“Ladoja’s coronation signified unity, peace and fundamental celebration of Yoruba heritage,” he said.