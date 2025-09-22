Minister Tasks Academy On Thorough-Bred Professionals

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has charged the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN) to remain committed towards producing thorough-bred professionals for the maritime industry.

Oyetola gave the charge at the 2025 third quarter Citizens’ and Stakeholders’ Engagement of the Institution, in Oron, Akwa Ibom State, with the theme ‘Implementation of the National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy for Onboard Training of Nigerian Merchants Navy Cadets and the Critical Needs of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria’.

Represented by the Deputy Director, Research, Planning and Statistics, MAN, Joshua Ayebameru, the minister urged the authorities of the institution not to compromise standards.

Oyetola said “Over the years, the academy has trained qualified personnel for the maritime industry. The academy remains a cornerstone institution in the maritime sector.

“Through its programmes, training, and commitment to excellence, the academy continues to produce the manpower required to keep the sector vibrant and competitive”.

Oyetola further stated that the engagement was to enable stakeholders brainstorm on how to advance Nigeria’s marine and blue economy through collaborations, training and innovation.

He insisted that seafarers, cadets, and other maritime professionals from the institution must be well-equipped to compete globally and to drive the growth and sustenance of the sector.

The minister called for stakeholders collaboration towards developing the maritime sector, saying, “the future of Nigeria’s marine and blue economy depends on all of us”

In his remarks, the Chairman of MAN’s Governing Council, Kehinde Akinola, said that the council had developed a comprehensive five-year strategic development plan for the academy.

Akinola said that the plan, when approved, would accelerate institutional reforms, enhance training standards, deepen industry linkages, and reposition the academy for greater efficiency.

He said that the governing council was partnering shipowners and operators to secure practical training for the cadets.

“It is an obligation because we must prepare our cadets to meet international standards,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Kevin Okonna, the Acting Rector of the academy, Dr Kevin Okonna, noted that the academy, within the past 10 months, had been repositioned to enhance teaching and learning.

Okonna said that the institution had been collaborating with maritime professional associations and the academy’s alumni to facilitate the employment of more maritime professionals.

“We have employed about seven marine professional lecturers to enhance cadets teaching and learning.

“We have also obtained the commitment of shipowners and their associations to provide onboard training opportunities for our cadets,” he said.