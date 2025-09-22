Customs Cautions On Delayed Clearance, Says Consignees May Lose Cargo

The Nigeria Customs Service, Onne, Area 11, Rivers, has warned against delayed clearance at the port, saying that consignees risk loss of their cargo.

The Area Comptroller, Aliyu Alkali, made the remark at a sensitisation programme for consignees, custom brokers, terminal operators and customs officers within the zone, held at Onne.

Alkali who stated that after the 120 days cargo dwelling period, consignees stood the risk of losing their cargos due to delayed clearance noted that the sensitisation programmme was aimed at training maritime stakeholders on Overtime Cargo E-Clearance System.

“Over the years, we have struggled with the challenges of port congestion, manual paper work, abandoned cargos and lengthy clearance process.

“These challenges have negatively impacted trade facilitation, they have also slowed down economic activities at the ports,” he said.

The customs official expressed optimism that with the automated overtime cargo clearance and disposal system, most of the challenges would be tackled.

“The new system is designed to promote transparency, this is because every action within the process is time-bound, tracked and recorded.

“Stakeholders can now apply, track and receive approvals online without unnecessary physical contacts with officials. This will enhance transparency and accountability,” he said.

Alkali said that when fully on stream, the Overtime Cargo E-Clearance System would reduce the burden of endless letters and waiting time.

“It will help to give realtime visibility on various operational status at the port. I think that this is the way to go,” he said.

In his remarks, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, urged the participants to take advantage of the programme to key into the latest policy actions in port operations.

Represented by the Comptroller, Special Duties, Hadiel Hardison, Adeniyi said that the automated system was inline with global best practices.

In his lecture, the Assistant Comptroller, ICT Department, Ibrahim Muhammad, demonstrated various stages for cargo clearance and dangers associated with delays.

Muhammad stated that the automated system operating on a 120-day cargo dwelling period targeted to promote transparency in freight operations.